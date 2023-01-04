Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
Washington’s Evilest Serial Killer is One You’ve Never Heard Of
Unfortunately, Washington and serial killers go together like Washington and rain. Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgway, and Robert Lee Yates. These notorious murderers all came from Washington. But you already knew those names and probably quite well. There is one name you don't know, but you should. That's because he may be more monstrous than Bundy, Yates, and the Green River Killer.
KXL
When States Legalize Hard Drugs, Bystanders Get Hurt
I’ve been wondering what it will take to convince Oregon and Washington of the insanity of the two states legalizing hard drug use and possession. Maybe this will do the trick. When a crazed drug user chews off part of the face of a 78 year old man waiting...
Washington substation attacks alleged motive revealed
The FBI says one of the two men charged in all four substation attacks in Washington state on Christmas Day claimed their motive was to disrupt power to burglarize a business.
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained
substation attacksPhoto bySigmund/UnsplashonUnsplash. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security have warned that the US power grid needs to be made stronger to prevent terrorist attacks on US soil.
Idaho Police Have DNA of Accused Student Killer
Idaho police investigators say they found DNA on a knife sheath of the man accused of killing 4 University of Idaho students in November of last year. The sheath was found at the crime scene. According to a court affidavit the knife sheath was found at the murder scene. The...
KUOW
Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months
Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
Idaho State Journal
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
2 Men Charged For Allegedly Vandalizing 4 Substations In Western Washington
The attack happened on Christmas Day, leaving thousands of people without power.
Wife of former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money. JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined...
KOMO News
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
publicola.com
Arrests of “Prolific Shoplifters” Netted First-Time Offenders, People Previously Deemed Incompetent
Capping off a year of renewed focus on low-level street crime such as shoplifting, the Seattle Police Department announced just before the new year that it had arrested 11 “prolific shoplifters” in an operation targeting downtown retail theft, booking eight of them into the downtown jail. In a...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
