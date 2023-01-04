Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complexDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Police respond to Denver STAR advocate during crisisDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Alice in Wonderland-themed bar returns to DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Ski train helps DougCo residents skip mountain trafficNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Related
boulderjewishnews.org
Weekly Edition: January 6th, 2023
Shabbat shalom! Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our brothers and sisters under attack in Israel, Ukraine, and the women of this country. Stay warm, stay safe and stay healthy, and our best wishes for 2023!. Here are stories from the last week:. News/Columns/Letters. Column: If Justice, Justice...
boulderjewishnews.org
Learn Israeli Dance at the Boulder JCC
The Boulder JCC and Boulder Israeli Dance will be offering a Modern Israeli Dance class at the Boulder JCC beginning Wednesday, January 11. This 6-week session runs from 6:00-7:15 pm on Wednesdays and is open to everyone ages 16 and older – no dance experience needed! Israeli dancing is the perfect blend of fun, culture, and recreation. This worldwide passion combines the joy of contemporary Israeli music with an exuberant and uplifting dance experience. Like the country, Israeli dance is a melting pot of cultures and incorporates dance influences from around the world in circle, line, and partner dances (no partner is needed for this class).
boulderjewishnews.org
Colorado Hebrew Chorale Announces January, February Events
We wish you all a Happy and Healthy 2023. Sunday, January 8, 7:00 pm on Zoom. Mimi Raizen will continue her Jewish Leading Ladies of Broadway series with a discussion of Fanny Brice, born Fanny Borach in New York City who was a popular comedienne and entertainer. notable for her performances in the Ziegfield Follies, and creation of the character of Baby Snooks. She is the subject of the incredibly popular Broadway show Funny Girl, which launched the career of another subject of this series Barbara Streisand and which is currently having its first revival on Broadway.
boulderjewishnews.org
Wise Aging Group Starts Next Week at the BJCC
As Winter gives way to Spring, a question to consider is: “What personal seeds are you planting now that will sustain you in your ‘third act of life?’” Join us for a 5-week interactive and introspective program to explore the opportunities and challenges of growing older, and growing in wisdom. Together we will share our experiences and use mindfulness practices, journaling, meditation and artistic expression as tools for connecting to ourselves and others. This program is open to all those who identify as female age 60+.
boulderjewishnews.org
Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music Series Continues in 2023
The JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center in Denver continues to host its 15th season of the Neustadt Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music Series (JAAMM) through 2023 with several fun cultural events. The JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center hosts JAAMM events as a way to bring a variety of talented speakers, authors, musicians, comedians, artists and more to the Denver community for anyone interested, not just for those who are Jewish. To view the full festival lineup and to purchase tickets, visit www.jccdenver.org/jaamm.
boulderjewishnews.org
Join JFS to Learn How to Make a Healthy Dessert
JFS, in partnership with the Chai Life Group, is pleased to present Jodi Feinhor-Dennis, founder of Missy J’s Carob Snacks and Treats. Join us as Jodi show us how to prepare a delightfully healthy, no-bake dessert while teaching about “better for you” snacks, treats, and the history of Carob as a Jewish food.
Comments / 0