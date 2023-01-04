As Winter gives way to Spring, a question to consider is: “What personal seeds are you planting now that will sustain you in your ‘third act of life?’” Join us for a 5-week interactive and introspective program to explore the opportunities and challenges of growing older, and growing in wisdom. Together we will share our experiences and use mindfulness practices, journaling, meditation and artistic expression as tools for connecting to ourselves and others. This program is open to all those who identify as female age 60+.

