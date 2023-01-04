Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Apparently, the Vikings Could Still Have a Playoff Bye Week
On Monday night, nothing became more important in the NFL world than the health of Damar Hamlin. After collapsing on the field during the Bengals/Bills game, he was intubated and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. On Thursday morning, we got some truly incredible news regarding his status. Hamlin is awake, responsive, and “appears to be neurologically intact.”
4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI
A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist
For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
The Strange Odyssey of Vikings 2022 Super Bowl Odds
It’s been a journey — one that hasn’t concluded yet. Just as you’ve combated Minnesota Vikings-related heart palpitations on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in 2022, the team’s quest for the Super Bowl has been a ride. Minnesota will enter the postseason dance in a week and a half with a seed no lower than third.
Week 18 Odds Sway Further Towards Vikings with Nathan Peterman Set to Start for Bears
The Minnesota Vikings watched as their hopes for the number one seed were dashed on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Vikings starters are set to go on Sunday as they are playing for the 2 seed, and Soldier Field has previously given the Vikings fits. No problem though, enter Nathan Peterman.
The View from VT: Unexpected Problem, X-Factor, & a WR2
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer in “The View from VT,” a weekly piece. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week.
Week 18 NFL Picks: The Regular Season Finale
Commanders -1 (L) Vikings/Packers O48 points (W) The Tennessee Titans have fallen off a cliff down the stretch of this season, and now, they are throwing Joshua Dobbs out there at QB in a game that will decide the AFC South. The Titans have now lost six straight games and have allowed the Jaguars to jump into first place in the division.
Vikings Playmaker Returns
It’s official — the Minnesota Vikings will welcome Irv Smith back, activating the 24-year-old tight end just in time for Sunday’s Week 18 date with the Chicago Bears. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert tweeted Friday, “The Vikings plan to activate TE Irv Smith Jr. and DL Jonathan Bullard from IR, coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed.”
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. Thomas
ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team continued its hot play by beating No. 13 University of St. Thomas, 66-63, on Thursday night at the Mabee Complex. HSU opened the game with a 13-0 run that was fueled by three 3-pointers from Will Bartoszek. The Cowboys never trailed in the contest.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0