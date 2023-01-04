ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparently, the Vikings Could Still Have a Playoff Bye Week

On Monday night, nothing became more important in the NFL world than the health of Damar Hamlin. After collapsing on the field during the Bengals/Bills game, he was intubated and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. On Thursday morning, we got some truly incredible news regarding his status. Hamlin is awake, responsive, and “appears to be neurologically intact.”
VikingsTerritory

4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI

A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist

For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
purplePTSD.com

Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro

The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
VikingsTerritory

Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
VikingsTerritory

The Strange Odyssey of Vikings 2022 Super Bowl Odds

It’s been a journey — one that hasn’t concluded yet. Just as you’ve combated Minnesota Vikings-related heart palpitations on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in 2022, the team’s quest for the Super Bowl has been a ride. Minnesota will enter the postseason dance in a week and a half with a seed no lower than third.
purplePTSD.com

Week 18 NFL Picks: The Regular Season Finale

Commanders -1 (L) Vikings/Packers O48 points (W) The Tennessee Titans have fallen off a cliff down the stretch of this season, and now, they are throwing Joshua Dobbs out there at QB in a game that will decide the AFC South. The Titans have now lost six straight games and have allowed the Jaguars to jump into first place in the division.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Playmaker Returns

It’s official — the Minnesota Vikings will welcome Irv Smith back, activating the 24-year-old tight end just in time for Sunday’s Week 18 date with the Chicago Bears. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert tweeted Friday, “The Vikings plan to activate TE Irv Smith Jr. and DL Jonathan Bullard from IR, coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed.”
Hardin-Simmons University

Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. Thomas

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team continued its hot play by beating No. 13 University of St. Thomas, 66-63, on Thursday night at the Mabee Complex. HSU opened the game with a 13-0 run that was fueled by three 3-pointers from Will Bartoszek. The Cowboys never trailed in the contest.
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

