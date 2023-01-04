ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

William Regal Officially Returns to WWE

William Regal has reportedly returned to WWE this week. Regal has officially returned to WWE as of this morning, according to PWInsider. His official title has yet to be announced, but he previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. Regal’s 20-year career with...
John Laurinaitis’ First Post-WWE Appearance Revealed

Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, will make his first post-WWE appearance in a few months. During WrestleMania 39 weekend, the former WWE executive will appear at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. According to Bobby Fulton’s Twitter account, he is being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. Laurinaitis...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
WWE SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023

Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with Sami Zayn,Solo Sikoa, & The Usos come through the crowd and tear up the announce area. That sets up the music of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman is with Reigns as he heads towards the ring while the rest of the Bloodline are at ringside. While Reigns heads to the ring we get a recap of John Cena & Kevin Owens beating Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn last week when Owens pinned Zayn.
Bryan Danielson Heel Update, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed

Bryan Danielson worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington, his home state. According to a new Fightful Select report, Danielson was listed as a heel on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, as PWMania.com reported at this link.
SEATTLE, WA
Top SmackDown Stars Set for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

WWE is expected to load up the Raw 30th anniversary episode from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are currently advertised for the anniversary show on WWE’s website. Also advertised are Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Report: Vince McMahon Officially Reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors

Vince McMahon has rejoined the WWE Board of Directors, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the former CEO intended to return to the company and sell it. McMahon left the company in July after The Wall Street Journal reported on sexual harassment and assault allegations. However, McMahon later felt that he was given bad advice when it came to stepping down from his WWE duties.
AEW Women’s Referee Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry With Chris Jericho

Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women’s AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho. Featured below are some of the highlights. On watching Bryan Danielson retire...
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 1/4/23

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released. The show drew 864,000 viewers, down from 876,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.28 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Dynamite ranked #4 in the top 150...
AEW Star Marq Quen Comments on Being Out of Action

On AEW television, Matt Hardy has been teamed with Isiah Kassidy while Kassidy’s usual tag partner Marq Quen has been out of action. Matt announced on Twitter that Quen is currently out with an injury. He wrote: “Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself & @IsiahKassidy are marching forward.”
Dominik Mysterio Engaged to Be Married

Despite being a heel on WWE television, Dominik Mysterio is the complete opposite in real life. Rey Mysterio’s son is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. After meeting in high school and starting dating in 2011, the couple has been together for over a decade. The high school sweethearts are now engaged to be married.
AEW Dynamite Results – January 4, 2023

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington with their first weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, as AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show is Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. AR Fox,...
SEATTLE, WA
Backstage News on WWE’s Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Talent

Since becoming the WWE’s Chief Content Officer in July, Triple H has brought back several former stars to the company. EJ Nduka, a 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who previously competed for NXT as “Ezra Judge,” is one name that Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing back.
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For AEW Dynamite

The full segment and match order for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington has been revealed. You can find our live results by clicking here. The following is the planned match order as of 7 p.m. ET:. * Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz are on the call tonight. *...
SEATTLE, WA

