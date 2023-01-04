Read full article on original website
Rozzi vows to halt all other legislation until General Assembly passes abuse survivors’ amendment
In his first act at the helm, Pennsylvania’s newly elected independent state House speaker vowed to halt all other legislative action until a constitutional amendment to provide legal relief for victims of childhood sexual assault passes both chambers of the Legislature. On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf called on the state House and Senate to convene […] The post Rozzi vows to halt all other legislation until General Assembly passes abuse survivors’ amendment appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
Local elected officials react to PA Speaker of the House election
As the Pennsylvania House of Representatives elects a speaker of the House, we heard reactions from local state representatives to this surprise vote. Democrats and republicans are hopeful the new speaker will advocate for both parties, the new speaker promised to govern as an independent. Democrat Representative Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote […]
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be
Rozzi’s decade-long legislative career has been defined by his advocacy for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Few know what to expect from his surprise tenure as speaker.
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro taps Trump target Al Schmidt to be Pa.’s top election official
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Al Schmidt, a Republican who famously stood up to former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2020 while receiving death threats, has been nominated to be Pennsylvania’s top election official. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, a...
Galloway takes oath as state rep for 140th District
State Rep. John Galloway took the oath of office in the state Capitol to begin his term representing the 140th Legislative District, which comprises Middletown Township, Falls Township, Morrisville Borough and Tullytown Borough. The swearing-in ceremony marked the beginning of the 2023-24 session of the Pennsylvania House. Galloway said some...
Rep. Perry, MAGA extremists condemned at Jan. 6 remembrance rally
Georgina Anderson on Friday braved a biting wind whipping across the steps of the state Capitol to rally alongside 150 or so other participants to remember the near-death of democracy on Jan. 6, 2021 and condemn extremist measures to destroy democratic principles. “We have to show up,” said Anderson, of...
From stricter drunken driving penalties to reduced corporate taxes, new laws to know in 2023
During Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's final year in office in 2022, Harrisburg lawmakers managed to pass several remarkable laws. Bills designed to reduce overdoses, spur business development and crack down on companies hiring unauthorized workers were among those that crossed the finish line in 2022. Here's a look at a handful of notable new laws in late 2022 and early 2023, as identified by spokespeople for the Capitol's Republican and Democratic caucuses.
After month of Democrat-Republican sniping, the new Pa. House speaker is an independent
The monthlong drama in the Pennsylvania House over who would be the next speaker came to a conclusion Tuesday — with a surprise twist — when a Republican rose to nominate a Democrat for the position.
Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable...
Democrats and a Handful of Republicans Picked the Pennsylvania House’s New Speaker
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who has pushed for the creation of a civil window to bring lawsuits against abusers, was named presiding officer with 115 votes. All Democrats voted for Rozzi, as did 16 Republicans including those in leadership.
Kim Ward begins brief lieutenant governor term in place of Fetterman
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Kim Ward, Pennsylvania's ranking state senator, ascended to the job of state lieutenant governor on Tuesday after Democrat John Fetterman resigned minutes before he was sworn into office as the state's newest U.S. senator. Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County and the new president pro tempore...
Governor Tom Wolf announces more than $350,000 in funding for Franklin County business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier today on Jan. 4 the approval of more than $350,000 in funding to support business growth and job retention in Franklin County. The newly approved $354,742 in funding is being provided in the form of a new low-interest loan through...
Retired lawyer, 64, joins Harrisburg police cadet class: ‘It’s never too late’
By the time they hit their 60s, many Pennsylvanians are likely thinking about retirement and all of its benefits — more time for hobbies, vacations, and enjoying their golden years. But 64-year-old Daniel Donovan felt called to serve when he saw police departments struggling to recruit new officers during...
Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers
HARRISBURG, PA – Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells. While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
Proposed Chambersburg Wawa would be first in region
A Wawa convenience store and gas station is proposed in Chambersburg. It would not only be the first Wawa in Franklin County, but the first in the region. Though there are two stores planned for York County, Pa., currently, the closest Wawa to Franklin County is in Frederick, Md. The...
Why were Harrisburg black neighborhoods demolished and what’s being done in remembrance of them?
In the Old Eighth Ward and the Seventh Ward of Harrisburg, thousands of primarily black homes and hundreds of Black-owned businesses were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. The demolitions within the Old Eighth Ward took place as Pennsylvania’s government...
Justice Dept. Sues Pa. Pharma Distributor for Alleged Involvement in Opioid Crisis
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in Philadelphia last week alleging that AmerisourceBergen, a pharmaceutical distributor with its headquarters in Montgomery County, contributed to the county’s opioid crisis. The company failed to notify the government of the diversion of “hundreds of thousands” of prescribed opioid medicines supplied...
