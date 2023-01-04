ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Defensive Line Transfer, Tennessee Target Sets Commitment Date

Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. is announcing his commitment on Jan. 9, the sophomore shared on Twitter Friday night. The Texas State standout announced a top three of Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee earlier this week and shares his commitment date fresh off a visit to Tennessee. Sears visited Oklahoma prior to his trip to Knoxville and is heading to Penn State afterwards before announcing his decision.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Transfer Lineman Shows Off Highlight Reel from Tennessee Visit

Offensive tackle transfer John Campbell posted a short edited video to social media on Friday, highlighting his most recent visit to the Tennessee football program. The quick 20-second video shows Campbell in a few different poses inside the Tennessee facility. “This is orange, don’t say tangerine cause I will get...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Barnes Sees Julian Phillips Getting ‘On A Roll’ As SEC Play Heats Up

Five-star wing Julian Phillips has spent much of the last month in a freshman slump as the level of competition increases on the Vols’ schedule. Phillips scored in double figures in seven of Tennessee’s first 10 games before failing to reach the mark in the Vols next four games. That included a six-point performance against Maryland, a two-point performance against Arizona and a four-point performance against Ole Miss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Expects James To Play Again At South Carolina

Tennessee senior forward Josiah-Jordan James returned to the lineup Tuesday night against Mississippi State as he continues to battle knee pain that’s plagued him since the preseason. James has played in just six games this season and hasn’t played in more than three consecutive games all year. However, eighth...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Running Back Jaylen Wright Inks New NIL Deal, Will Remain in Knoxville

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright looks to be staying with the Volunteers football program moving forward. On Thursday afternoon, The Volunteer Club/Spyre Sports NIL collective announced a new NIL Event Series deal for 2023 with running back Jaylen Wright. The news from Thursday indicates that Wright will remain with the Tennessee football program through the 2023 season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Six For Elite Offensive Lineman

Blue chip class of 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle released his top six including Tennessee Thursday afternoon. The Vols join Clemson, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina State and South Carolina in Pringle’s top group. Pringle is one of the top players in the country in the 2024 cycle, ranking as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four Tennessee Baseball Players Land On PG Preseason All-American Teams

Four Tennessee baseball players landed on Perfect Game’s three Preseason All-American teams Thursday morning. The Vols came in at No. 2 in Perfect Game’s preseason top 25 Wednesday. Starting pitchers Chase Burns and Chase Dollander landed on the First Team while starting pitcher Drew Beam landed on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Reserve Tennessee Offensive Tackle Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee reserve offensive tackle RJ Perry entered the transfer portal Wednesday morning, On3’s Matt Zenitz first reported. Perry redshirted his freshman season in Knoxville after switching from defensive line to offensive line after arriving in Knoxville. The Fairfield, Alabama native was a reserve offensive tackle for the Vols the last two seasons but didn’t see any meaningful offensive snaps.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Heupel Fills Tennessee’s Offensive Coordinator Vacancy

Tennessee is promoting quarterback’s coach Joey Halzle to be its newest offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported and Tennessee later announced Thursday morning. Halzle replaces Alex Golesh who left Knoxville after two years to become the new head coach at South Florida. Halzle has been on Tennessee’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Ranking The Biggest Wins Of Tennessee’s Resurgent 2022 Season

Tennessee football concluded its best season in 21 years by waxing No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl. In Josh Heupel’s second season, the Vols went 11-2 (6-2 SEC) and tied for the second best record of any SEC team. The Vols beat strong ACC programs, rivals...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Eagles coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Eagles are coming to East Tennessee in April. Thompson-Boling Arena announced early Thursday the group would be making a stop on Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m. as part of their 2023 Hotel California tour. Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt, along with Vince...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours

All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
PIGEON FORGE, TN

