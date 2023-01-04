Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Defensive Line Transfer, Tennessee Target Sets Commitment Date
Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. is announcing his commitment on Jan. 9, the sophomore shared on Twitter Friday night. The Texas State standout announced a top three of Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee earlier this week and shares his commitment date fresh off a visit to Tennessee. Sears visited Oklahoma prior to his trip to Knoxville and is heading to Penn State afterwards before announcing his decision.
rockytopinsider.com
Vols Early Enrollee Arion Carter Named Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee
Tennessee early enrollee linebacker Arion Carter has been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Football Player of the Year from the state of Tennessee. The newest Volunteer brings home the award as Smyrna High School’s first-ever recipient of the award. “The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior linebacker and running back led the Bulldogs...
rockytopinsider.com
Transfer Lineman Shows Off Highlight Reel from Tennessee Visit
Offensive tackle transfer John Campbell posted a short edited video to social media on Friday, highlighting his most recent visit to the Tennessee football program. The quick 20-second video shows Campbell in a few different poses inside the Tennessee facility. “This is orange, don’t say tangerine cause I will get...
rockytopinsider.com
Barnes Sees Julian Phillips Getting ‘On A Roll’ As SEC Play Heats Up
Five-star wing Julian Phillips has spent much of the last month in a freshman slump as the level of competition increases on the Vols’ schedule. Phillips scored in double figures in seven of Tennessee’s first 10 games before failing to reach the mark in the Vols next four games. That included a six-point performance against Maryland, a two-point performance against Arizona and a four-point performance against Ole Miss.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Expects James To Play Again At South Carolina
Tennessee senior forward Josiah-Jordan James returned to the lineup Tuesday night against Mississippi State as he continues to battle knee pain that’s plagued him since the preseason. James has played in just six games this season and hasn’t played in more than three consecutive games all year. However, eighth...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead Of Tennessee’s Road Trip To South Carolina
Tennessee basketball heads to South Carolina Saturday, looking for its first 3-0 start to conference play since the 2018-19 season. The Gamecocks are one of the SEC’s worst teams, entering the matchup 7-7 (0-1 SEC) in head coach Lamont Paris’ first season in Columbia. Tennessee head coach Rick...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Running Back Jaylen Wright Inks New NIL Deal, Will Remain in Knoxville
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright looks to be staying with the Volunteers football program moving forward. On Thursday afternoon, The Volunteer Club/Spyre Sports NIL collective announced a new NIL Event Series deal for 2023 with running back Jaylen Wright. The news from Thursday indicates that Wright will remain with the Tennessee football program through the 2023 season.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Six For Elite Offensive Lineman
Blue chip class of 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle released his top six including Tennessee Thursday afternoon. The Vols join Clemson, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina State and South Carolina in Pringle’s top group. Pringle is one of the top players in the country in the 2024 cycle, ranking as...
rockytopinsider.com
Four Tennessee Baseball Players Land On PG Preseason All-American Teams
Four Tennessee baseball players landed on Perfect Game’s three Preseason All-American teams Thursday morning. The Vols came in at No. 2 in Perfect Game’s preseason top 25 Wednesday. Starting pitchers Chase Burns and Chase Dollander landed on the First Team while starting pitcher Drew Beam landed on the...
rockytopinsider.com
‘Our Kind Of Kid’: Mashack’s Faith, Defense Helping Him Thrive With Tennessee Basketball
Wearing gold cross earrings, Jahmai Mashack’s eyes light up as he talks about playing defense and feeding off the energy from Thompson-Boling Arena after an elite defensive possession. Tennessee’s sophomore guard talks about how he’s prided himself on being a player that “has heart and grit” since the first...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols can still make a big splash in the transfer portal by pursuing talented former ACC player
The Tennessee Vols‘ biggest roster needs this offseason are at cornerback and safety. Tennessee’s secondary played well at times this season, but it was easily the weakest part of the Vols’ roster. So far, the Vols haven’t added a defensive back from the transfer portal, which is...
rockytopinsider.com
Reserve Tennessee Offensive Tackle Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee reserve offensive tackle RJ Perry entered the transfer portal Wednesday morning, On3’s Matt Zenitz first reported. Perry redshirted his freshman season in Knoxville after switching from defensive line to offensive line after arriving in Knoxville. The Fairfield, Alabama native was a reserve offensive tackle for the Vols the last two seasons but didn’t see any meaningful offensive snaps.
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Heupel Fills Tennessee’s Offensive Coordinator Vacancy
Tennessee is promoting quarterback’s coach Joey Halzle to be its newest offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported and Tennessee later announced Thursday morning. Halzle replaces Alex Golesh who left Knoxville after two years to become the new head coach at South Florida. Halzle has been on Tennessee’s...
rockytopinsider.com
Ranking The Biggest Wins Of Tennessee’s Resurgent 2022 Season
Tennessee football concluded its best season in 21 years by waxing No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl. In Josh Heupel’s second season, the Vols went 11-2 (6-2 SEC) and tied for the second best record of any SEC team. The Vols beat strong ACC programs, rivals...
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in Sevierville
Everything is bigger in Texas. Or so we all think. However, that will no longer be the case in May when Buc-ee's will open the world's largest gas station in Sevierville, Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Eagles coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Eagles are coming to East Tennessee in April. Thompson-Boling Arena announced early Thursday the group would be making a stop on Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m. as part of their 2023 Hotel California tour. Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt, along with Vince...
Cocaine Bear: Who was smuggler who fell to his death in Knoxville?
The February 2023 horror comedy movie of Cocaine Bear is based lightly on a true story, but less focus is given to the pilot and parachutist that gives the story its Knoxville ties.
Buc-ee’s Sevierville sets opening month, mass hiring event planned
While an opening date has not been officially set, a corporate spokesperson for Buc-ee's said that the new location in the Kodak and Sevierville area is planning to open in just a few months.
wvlt.tv
Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
Comments / 0