Five-star wing Julian Phillips has spent much of the last month in a freshman slump as the level of competition increases on the Vols’ schedule. Phillips scored in double figures in seven of Tennessee’s first 10 games before failing to reach the mark in the Vols next four games. That included a six-point performance against Maryland, a two-point performance against Arizona and a four-point performance against Ole Miss.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO