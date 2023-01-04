GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County New Zoo & Adventure Park is once again offering special admission rates for the winter season. This year, all New Zoo and Canopy Tour admission rates will be half-off regular prices for the months of January and February. The winter season is great time to visit and enjoy a “zoo-to-yourself” feeling. Many animals are active in cold weather and even prefer the snow over the heat of summer! Although a few temperature-sensitive critters are currently behind-the-scenes, most of the animals can be seen within their usual habitats.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO