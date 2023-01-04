Read full article on original website
Popular Green Bay summer music festival is moving to new location
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After three years on Green Bay’s city deck - and one year virtual due to the pandemic - Rock the Dock 2023 will be held in De Pere’s Voyager Park. The event coordinator says with the growth of the festival that this location will provide more space for bigger crowds and their drone show and their robotic competition.
radioplusinfo.com
1-7-23 young professionals of fdl future 5 recipients
Young Professionals of Fond du Lac have announced the Future 5 recipients. This year’s recipients are Campbellsport Village administrator Charlie Kudy, President of LEB Insurance Group, Michael Leb, Josh Michjels and Becca Schumacher with Wisconsin Lighting Lab, and Jon Venhuizen with SIA Insurance. The Young Professionals of Fond du Lac established the Future 5 Award in 2013 as a way to support and recognize upcoming leaders in the community.
Blood donation Type A and O needed in Appleton
Jason Zimmerman gauges the mood ahead of this weekend's crucial season finale and talks to team officials about special plans. Temperatures warming up through Monday. Includes your game day forecast.
Literacy Green Bay holding Scrabble Bee fundraiser
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Literacy Green Bay is in need of volunteers. The organization offers English Language classes, Family Literacy classes, and Adult tutoring. The goal is to help adults and families learn skills for reading, writing, math, English language, computers, and the workforce. Literacy Green Bay has a...
Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Could passenger trains return to Green Bay?. Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford’s office says city leaders from Green Bay, Kaukauna, Appleton, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac submitted a “joint letter of interest” to show their interest in add Amtrak train service in their cities through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Cancer stricken boy officer for one day
Northeast Wisconsin Leaders Revisit Passenger Rail Service
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — Northeast Wisconsin leaders are once again showing interest in connecting with Amtrak’s Milwaukee-Chicago line. City leaders from Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, and Oshkosh have asked the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for consideration in its Corridor Identification and Development (ID) program. The Corridor ID program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Wisconsin’s population is trending older. Where will non-drivers find transportation?
By Jonah Chester WPR/Wisconsin Watch On an unseasonably warm October morning in northeastern Wisconsin, Steve Maricque crisscrosses Brown County in a gray minivan. Orange-red foliage draws the gaze of passengers as overnight rain gives way to clear skies. A smart tablet guides Maricque along his route. A dispatcher occasionally radios in a request for another pickup, which he adds to...
Mihm’s in Menasha is back in business
Historic Menasha restaurant, Mihm's Charcoal Grill, is back in business with new owners, who are keeping the old legacy alive.
Bay Area Burger finds a brick-and-mortar home on Green Bay’s Broadway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new restaurant is officially open in Green Bay’s Broadway district -- but the business has already been around for a few years. Bay Area Burger Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new restaurant at 126 S. Broadway. The company started selling...
INTERVIEW: Brown County Blanket Blitz
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County United Way’s annual winter blanket drive is underway. Blanketing Brown County is now in its 12th year asking the community to donate new or gently used and clean blankets. The blankets will be provided to local organizations that need them. The...
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
New Zoo in Green Bay offers half-price admissions during winter months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County New Zoo & Adventure Park is once again offering special admission rates for the winter season. This year, all New Zoo and Canopy Tour admission rates will be half-off regular prices for the months of January and February. The winter season is great time to visit and enjoy a “zoo-to-yourself” feeling. Many animals are active in cold weather and even prefer the snow over the heat of summer! Although a few temperature-sensitive critters are currently behind-the-scenes, most of the animals can be seen within their usual habitats.
INTERVIEW: Local veteran returning to Vietnam
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local Vietnam veteran is about to return to that country for the first time since the war. Bronze Star recipient Dale Ahrens enlisted at age 17. He was wounded in action. Next week he’s going back to visit an Army buddy who now lives there.
DEBRIEF: The mood at Lambeau Field
Temperatures warming up through Monday. Includes your game day forecast.
Oshkosh warming shelter ready to resume normal operations
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Day by Day Warming Shelter, 449 High Ave., is ready to resume normal operations next week. This, after Winnebago County issued an emergency declaration on December 21 allowing county workers to temporarily take over the facility. Day by Day Warming Shelter says it used the...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The most energy-efficient way to make pasta
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pasta gives us energy -- it’s why spaghetti dinners are so popular before a marathon. And now you’re going to learn the most energy-saving way to make pasta. Do you have 3 minutes? Brilliant! Because that’s about how long it takes. No pot...
One of the mildest starts to January has snowpack disappearing
(WLUK) -- It's not exactly the prettiest start to a year we've ever had in Northeast Wisconsin, considering 2023 has greeted many of us with gray skies, melting snow and disappearing ice pack on lakes and rivers. The combination of mild temperatures and rainy weather has meant lawns and streets...
Sheboygan to host international powerboat racing event in August
The City of Sheboygan was selected as the host city of an inaugural powerboat race event for Aug. 11-13, 2023.
Oregon/Jackson Street bridge closed next week in Oshkosh
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Bureau of Structures (BOS) announces the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge in the city of Oshkosh, Winnebago County, will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 8 a.m., Monday, January, 9 through 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Bridge crews...
