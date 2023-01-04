ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Nala

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Nala! This rambunctious girl was extrememly malnorished when she arrived at the Humane Society and has gained weight after being in their care. She may need some extra loving to get up to a healthier weight but that hasn’t stopped her yet! She loves to explore and play tug of war with whoever she can. Nala would be a perfect addition to your home and is still available at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Todd County Standard Changing To Digitally Driven News

The Todd County Standard is changing to a digitally driven news format in 2023. Publisher Ryan Craig announced to News Edge Wednesday that the Todd County Standard will no longer print the weekly newspaper and will convert to a digitally driven form of delivery due to rising costs. Craig says...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Kentucky to the World nonprofit expanding to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How do you teach the world about the amazing people and achievements of Kentucky?. A local nonprofit says the answer is in the cards. “How do we tell those stories to a national and international audience and help people understand how the Kentucky roots of these folks play a part in who they are and what they’ve done?” said Kentucky to the World Board Member Sam Ford.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

KY Fruits and Vegetables Conference gathers in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference began today at the Sloan Convention Center, bringing together farmers and growers from across the Commonwealth. The conference is meant to allow farmers to share their ideas and innovations from the year, bringing out the best in the state’s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Happy ‘Roo’ Year! Come meet baby kangas with me!

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Attention animal lovers! Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo has broken its record for the most baby kangaroos born in a single season. Despite still being in the nursing stage, these little ones are already quite active. Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism Director Sandra Wilson said, “It’s...
HORSE CAVE, KY
WBKR

Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral

With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
HARTFORD, KY
wcluradio.com

Royse puts forth slew of appointments to city positions

GLASGOW — The Glasgow City Council is expected to vote soon on several appointments to local boards, commissions and city government jobs put forth by Mayor Henry Royse. The meeting, slated for Jan. 9, will be the first of the year for the new mayor and the nine councilmembers. Max Marion is the lone newcomer to the group of city legislators. The other eight served last term, too. Those members include Joe Trigg, Terry Bunnell, Freddie Norris, Marna Kirkpatrick, James “Happy” Neal, Marna Kirkpatrick, Patrick Gaunce, and Chasity Lowery.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Warren County Antique Tractor & Engine Club hosting indoor show

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the L.D. Brown Expo Center, the Warren County Antique Tractor & Engine Club will host an indoor show for attendees. On January 13 and 14, the tractor club will host their annual indoor show making 17 years straight. Mark Crump, president of the club said it’s a fun time and people who come by are “surprised and think it was a good time spent.”
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Throwback Thursday: Franklin’s connection to outer space

Throwback Thursday has told you stories of unidentified flying objects in Kentucky,. or UFOs. This week, we’re learning more about nearby Franklin’s connection to. outer space, thru a story shared by former Simpson County local, Don Hall. Thanks. to a new display created by James Henry Snyder, the...
FRANKLIN, KY
wcluradio.com

Cameron to visit Glasgow on Thursday

GLASGOW — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron will make a campaign stop in Barren County on Thursday morning. Cameron, who officially filed to run as a Republican candidate for governor in Kentucky on Tuesday, will be at the Barren Fiscal Courtroom on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Former Barren County judge/executive and Bevin cabinet member David Dickerson announced the news at a special-called meeting of the Barren Fiscal Court on Tuesday.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Wet weather for the weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FINE! We closed out the work week with more sunshine. That sunshine will not hang around through the weekend, though. Shower chances continue Saturday into Saturday night with a few scattered showers possible into Sunday. Rain won’t be heavy, but some places may see amounts close to .25″. Temps stay mild, topping out around 50 both weekend days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP Post 3 announces traffic safety checkpoint reminder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public of traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says these traffic safety checkpoints, along with patrols at known problematic areas, help deter drivers from violating laws. KSP says these efforts are to promote safety for the public on the roadways.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

