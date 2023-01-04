Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Nala
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Nala! This rambunctious girl was extrememly malnorished when she arrived at the Humane Society and has gained weight after being in their care. She may need some extra loving to get up to a healthier weight but that hasn’t stopped her yet! She loves to explore and play tug of war with whoever she can. Nala would be a perfect addition to your home and is still available at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
whvoradio.com
Todd County Standard Changing To Digitally Driven News
The Todd County Standard is changing to a digitally driven news format in 2023. Publisher Ryan Craig announced to News Edge Wednesday that the Todd County Standard will no longer print the weekly newspaper and will convert to a digitally driven form of delivery due to rising costs. Craig says...
wnky.com
Kentucky to the World nonprofit expanding to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How do you teach the world about the amazing people and achievements of Kentucky?. A local nonprofit says the answer is in the cards. “How do we tell those stories to a national and international audience and help people understand how the Kentucky roots of these folks play a part in who they are and what they’ve done?” said Kentucky to the World Board Member Sam Ford.
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBKO
KY Fruits and Vegetables Conference gathers in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference began today at the Sloan Convention Center, bringing together farmers and growers from across the Commonwealth. The conference is meant to allow farmers to share their ideas and innovations from the year, bringing out the best in the state’s...
k105.com
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center welcomes first baby born in 2023
The first baby of 2023 has been born at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. Samantha and Ian Renfrow, of Leitchfield, welcomed a healthy baby boy, Beckett Samuel Renfrow, into the world Tuesday evening at 5:16, according to Ian Renfrow. Beckett, delivered by Dr. Mark Lee, weighed in at seven...
wnky.com
Happy ‘Roo’ Year! Come meet baby kangas with me!
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Attention animal lovers! Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo has broken its record for the most baby kangaroos born in a single season. Despite still being in the nursing stage, these little ones are already quite active. Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism Director Sandra Wilson said, “It’s...
Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral
With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
wcluradio.com
Royse puts forth slew of appointments to city positions
GLASGOW — The Glasgow City Council is expected to vote soon on several appointments to local boards, commissions and city government jobs put forth by Mayor Henry Royse. The meeting, slated for Jan. 9, will be the first of the year for the new mayor and the nine councilmembers. Max Marion is the lone newcomer to the group of city legislators. The other eight served last term, too. Those members include Joe Trigg, Terry Bunnell, Freddie Norris, Marna Kirkpatrick, James “Happy” Neal, Marna Kirkpatrick, Patrick Gaunce, and Chasity Lowery.
k105.com
‘Caretaker’ at Morgantown Care and Rehab shows up for work ‘severely under the influence of alcohol’
A “caretaker” at Morgantown Care and Rehab Center (MCRC) has been charged with a felony after showing up for work highly intoxicated, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor. On Wednesday, Morgantown police responded to MCRC at 201 South Warren Street after receiving a report from “on duty...
wnky.com
Warren County Antique Tractor & Engine Club hosting indoor show
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the L.D. Brown Expo Center, the Warren County Antique Tractor & Engine Club will host an indoor show for attendees. On January 13 and 14, the tractor club will host their annual indoor show making 17 years straight. Mark Crump, president of the club said it’s a fun time and people who come by are “surprised and think it was a good time spent.”
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday: Franklin’s connection to outer space
Throwback Thursday has told you stories of unidentified flying objects in Kentucky,. or UFOs. This week, we’re learning more about nearby Franklin’s connection to. outer space, thru a story shared by former Simpson County local, Don Hall. Thanks. to a new display created by James Henry Snyder, the...
wcluradio.com
Cameron to visit Glasgow on Thursday
GLASGOW — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron will make a campaign stop in Barren County on Thursday morning. Cameron, who officially filed to run as a Republican candidate for governor in Kentucky on Tuesday, will be at the Barren Fiscal Courtroom on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Former Barren County judge/executive and Bevin cabinet member David Dickerson announced the news at a special-called meeting of the Barren Fiscal Court on Tuesday.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
WBKO
Wet weather for the weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FINE! We closed out the work week with more sunshine. That sunshine will not hang around through the weekend, though. Shower chances continue Saturday into Saturday night with a few scattered showers possible into Sunday. Rain won’t be heavy, but some places may see amounts close to .25″. Temps stay mild, topping out around 50 both weekend days.
wnky.com
Simpson Co. Detention Center offers college credit program for incarcerated individuals
FRANKLIN, Ky. – What began as an idea more than 10 years ago is now the first educational program for incarcerated individuals of its kind in the commonwealth. On Wednesday, the Simpson County Detention Center and SKYCTC celebrated the launch of SKYDIVE, a program that allows the incarcerated to begin college courses and work toward a degree.
wnky.com
KSP Post 3 announces traffic safety checkpoint reminder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public of traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says these traffic safety checkpoints, along with patrols at known problematic areas, help deter drivers from violating laws. KSP says these efforts are to promote safety for the public on the roadways.
WBKO
Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
wnky.com
Annual coroner’s report released, overdose deaths are steady
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Overdose deaths are down by 2 for 2022, ending the year off at 28. With drug deaths down, we could consider that good news but it still averages out to be at least 2 deaths via overdose a year. The warren county sheriff’s office along...
