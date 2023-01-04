Read full article on original website
Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complexDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering adHeather WillardAurora, CO
Update: Police respond to Denver STAR advocate during crisisDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Alice in Wonderland-themed bar returns to DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
KDVR.com
Stock Show Parade comes to Denver
For the next 16 days, Denver is turning into a western wonderland. Dan Daru reports. For the next 16 days, Denver is turning into a western wonderland. Dan Daru reports. Equipment to transport members is vital to the operation. Dan Daru reports. Superior restaurant open a year after Marshall Fire.
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
KDVR.com
Two long-time sheriffs stepping down
These two sheriffs are saying goodbye to decades of work. Evan Kruegel reports. These two sheriffs are saying goodbye to decades of work. Evan Kruegel reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. Aurora interim Chief of Police...
KDVR.com
Collabratory Complex
Collabratory Complex is an artistic social club in Denver – a hub for dancing and all things creative. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang gives us a look!
KDVR.com
Are Colorado schools prepared for cardiac emergencies?
A.E.D.s can mean the difference between life and death for student-athletes. Kim Posey reports. Are Colorado schools prepared for cardiac emergencies?. A.E.D.s can mean the difference between life and death for student-athletes. Kim Posey reports. Denver weather: Mountain snow Thursday night, dry …. Denver's weather is heating up this week...
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
KDVR.com
New details released about Idaho murder suspect
Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
KDVR.com
Family's luggage flies to Hawaii without them
The Linders' luggage got to go on their vacation without them. Dan Daru reports. The Linders' luggage got to go on their vacation without them. Dan Daru reports. A family is desperately pleading for help after their loved one went missing nearly one week ago. Talya Cunningham reports. Deputy violated...
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
Rich Jones, longtime policy wonk for the Bell, dies at 69
Rich Jones, the longtime director of policy and research for the Bell Policy Center, died Jan. 2 after a long illness. Jones' funeral will be on Monday, Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Aurora. He will be interred at Fairmount Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss
Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000
(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company likely will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.
KDVR.com
Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder
A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains...
weather5280.com
Denver weather: How likely is snow today & Saturday
The latest surge in moisture is primarily impacting the mountains today and Saturday, as we discussed yesterday in our post focusing on the Atmospheric River and just how much water Colorado will receive from it this time. Within that post we discussed the potential for a little bit of moisture...
KDVR.com
Denver's housing market price going down
Prices are trending down as sellers are having to lower their prices. DJ Summers reports. Prices are trending down as sellers are having to lower their prices. DJ Summers reports. Two long-time sheriffs stepping down. These two sheriffs are saying goodbye to decades of work. Evan Kruegel reports. DA rules...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Small chance of snow Friday
Highs will remain in the 40s on Thursday with a small chance of snow before the weekend. Highs will remain in the 40s on Thursday with a small chance of snow before the weekend. New details released about Idaho murder suspect. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in...
2 Colorado resorts named among most relaxing in US
If one of your goals in the new year is to relax a little more, there are some great opportunities to do that in Colorado.
KDVR.com
Enjoying the outdoors as a Barr Lake park ranger
In Colorado, it can get cold in the winter, and most folks would not like to be out in it every day. Not so for Michelle Seubert. She would not be anywhere else. Dan Daru reports. Enjoying the outdoors as a Barr Lake park ranger. In Colorado, it can get...
