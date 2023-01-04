ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Stock Show Parade comes to Denver

For the next 16 days, Denver is turning into a western wonderland. Dan Daru reports. For the next 16 days, Denver is turning into a western wonderland. Dan Daru reports. Equipment to transport members is vital to the operation. Dan Daru reports. Superior restaurant open a year after Marshall Fire.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Two long-time sheriffs stepping down

These two sheriffs are saying goodbye to decades of work. Evan Kruegel reports. These two sheriffs are saying goodbye to decades of work. Evan Kruegel reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. Aurora interim Chief of Police...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Collabratory Complex

Collabratory Complex is an artistic social club in Denver – a hub for dancing and all things creative. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang gives us a look!
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Are Colorado schools prepared for cardiac emergencies?

A.E.D.s can mean the difference between life and death for student-athletes. Kim Posey reports. Are Colorado schools prepared for cardiac emergencies?. A.E.D.s can mean the difference between life and death for student-athletes. Kim Posey reports. Denver weather: Mountain snow Thursday night, dry …. Denver's weather is heating up this week...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

New details released about Idaho murder suspect

Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Family's luggage flies to Hawaii without them

The Linders' luggage got to go on their vacation without them. Dan Daru reports. The Linders' luggage got to go on their vacation without them. Dan Daru reports. A family is desperately pleading for help after their loved one went missing nearly one week ago. Talya Cunningham reports. Deputy violated...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale

Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
DENVER, CO
Rick Zand

Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss

Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder

A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains...
BOULDER, CO
weather5280.com

Denver weather: How likely is snow today & Saturday

The latest surge in moisture is primarily impacting the mountains today and Saturday, as we discussed yesterday in our post focusing on the Atmospheric River and just how much water Colorado will receive from it this time. Within that post we discussed the potential for a little bit of moisture...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver's housing market price going down

Prices are trending down as sellers are having to lower their prices. DJ Summers reports. Prices are trending down as sellers are having to lower their prices. DJ Summers reports. Two long-time sheriffs stepping down. These two sheriffs are saying goodbye to decades of work. Evan Kruegel reports. DA rules...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Small chance of snow Friday

Highs will remain in the 40s on Thursday with a small chance of snow before the weekend. Highs will remain in the 40s on Thursday with a small chance of snow before the weekend. New details released about Idaho murder suspect. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Enjoying the outdoors as a Barr Lake park ranger

In Colorado, it can get cold in the winter, and most folks would not like to be out in it every day. Not so for Michelle Seubert. She would not be anywhere else. Dan Daru reports. Enjoying the outdoors as a Barr Lake park ranger. In Colorado, it can get...
COLORADO STATE

