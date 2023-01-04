Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Hypersquare Steering On Road Cars By 2026, Peugeot CEO Says
A decade on from the introduction of its i-Cockpit dashboard, Peugeot is preparing to make another leap in the way drivers interact with its cars. CEO Linda Jackson says the Hypersquare steering wheel seen on the Inception Concept unveiled at CES this week will be fitted to a Peugeot road car by 2026.
Carscoops
Facelifted Mercedes CLA Sedan And Shooting Brake Spied With Minimal Disguise
Mercedes launched the second-generation CLA coupe at CES almost exactly four years ago, but it looks like we might have to wait a few more months to see the facelifted version without its camo wrap. Spy photographers spotted the refreshed coupe and its shooting brake brother undergoing a last round...
Carscoops
BMW i Vision Dee Hints At Radical Redesign For Next Electric 3-Series
BMW has surprised attendees at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with the unveiling of the i Vision Dee, a futuristic sedan concept that aims to provide a Digital Emotional Experience (DEE, hence the name). The study showcases both the design and the technologies to be found...
Carscoops
VW ID.7 Spied During Winter Testing After CES Preview
A few hours after Volkswagen previewed its first fully electric sedan with a special camouflage wrap at CES, Las Vegas, our spy photographers nabbed a new prototype of the VW ID.7 during winter testing in Europe. While we had seen ID.7 prototypes – previously known as Aero B – in...
Carscoops
Holland’s Lightyear Opens Waitlist For $40k, 500-Mile Solar Sedan
Holland’s Lightyear announced this week that it has opened the waitlist for its second production model, the Lightyear 2. Coming on the heels of the highly limited, $263,000 Lightyear 0, the startup will aim for a mass market audience with this $40,000 follow-up model. “Lightyear 2 will fast-track our...
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord Starts At $28,390, Just $775 More Than Last-Gen Model
Honda revealed today that the brand-new 2023 Accord will start at $28,390 ($27,295 + $1,095 destination charge) in the U.SA. That marks a modest $775 price increase over the base Accord’s price for the 2022 model year. For that extra dough, buyers will get the 11th-generation Honda Accord LX...
Carscoops
BMW Doubles Up On Paid Subscriptions In The USA, Charges $105 A Year For Remote Engine Start
BMW is expanding the number of feature subscriptions it is offering in the United States. The marque has revealed that five vehicle features are now available through its subscription service, consisting of Remote Engine Start, Drive Recorder, Traffic Camera, Driving Assistance Plus with Stop&Go, and Parking Assistant Professional. Most of...
Carscoops
How Ram’s 1500 Revolution Compares To Electric Trucks From Ford, Chevy, GMC, Tesla, Rivian And Lordstown
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with all the latest arrivals in the electric pickup segment including from Ram, Lordstown and GMC. Ram has finally unveiled the first details about its upcoming all-electric, full-size pickup truck with the Ram 1500 Revolution concept, so we can finally compare it to the competition. Set to go into production in 2024, it won’t hit the road until much later than its cross-town rival, the Ford F-150 Lightning, and even the Chevrolet Silverado EV. Today we’re asking, will it be worth the wait?
Carscoops
Hyundai Showcasing 10 New Startups At CES
Hyundai and Kia are showcasing a host of innovative startups at CES 2023 through their ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform. No less than 10 startups are running exhibits at the ZER01NE pavilion ranging from companies developing digital therapy for children with ADHD to advanced camera technologies that promise to provide a human-like wide field of view for smart robots.
Carscoops
What’s The Best New Kia In Terms Of Bang For The Buck Today?
There are a lot of great cars out there today but finding a good value is considerably harder. That’s one reason that of all the brands out there we framed this QOTD around Kia. Many of their vehicles intend to offer great bang for your buck but which one is best?
Carscoops
GM Regains U.S. Sales Crown From Toyota After 2.5% Jump In 2022
GM could be one of the few automakers celebrating when full sales figures for 2022 are released for every company selling vehicles in the U.S.. While the market slumped as firms struggled with a shortage of inventory, GM shifted more metal in the region than Toyota, putting it back on top of sales charts.
Carscoops
VW Dressed The ID.4 GTX In A Furry Cat Costume And Washed It
Local arms of automakers are usually limited to marketing material from the parent company but sometimes they get really creative with their own publicity stunts. This is what happened in the case of Volkswagen Sweden which made a furry VW ID.4 GTX that resembles an oversized zero-emission cat. The one-off...
Carscoops
VW’s Slow-Charging EVs Give Korean Rivals An Easy Win, Report Claims
Volkswagen scored a major own-goal by pioneering 800-volt EV architecture but then sticking with cheaper 400-volt tech for most models, giving its Korean rivals a serious advantage, a report claims. Bloomberg has accused the VW Group of lacking vision by failing to capitalize on the advantage it gained when it...
Carscoops
Foxconn To Supply And Use Nvidia ECUs In Its Electric Vehicles
Foxconn and Nvidia have announced a strategic partnership that will see them develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms as both companies look to increase their footprint in the automotive industry. The partnership will see Foxconn establish itself as a tier-one manufacturer and producer of electronic control units based on Nvidia’s...
Carscoops
Holon Reveals Its Pininfarina Designed Autonomous People Mover At CES
Pininfarina has tried its hand at designing an autonomous shuttle for the new mobility company, Holon, and the results are pretty much the same as everyone else’s. A toaster with wheels, the Holon Mover does, at least, include a number of features to make it more accessible than the majority of other vehicles.
Carscoops
Americans Bought New Dodge Darts, Chrysler 200s And Other Discontinued FCA Cars In 2022
Each January we get a chance to look back at the previous year in auto sales to see how each brand performed. This year, we’re surprised to see that a number of cars no longer in production still sold brand-new examples in 2022. Here’s a quick peek at a few cars that just won’t go silently into that good night.
Carscoops
Video Proves Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta Still Performs Terribly In The Snow
While automakers have made great progress in terms of safety and ADAS over the past decade, the dream of a fully autonomous production car has yet to be achieved. A new video from the snowy roads of the Detroit area proves that the latest update of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system can’t function properly in bad weather, with its performance deemed dangerous to say the least.
Carscoops
2024 Audi S4 Avant Shows Off Its Quad Tailpipes
Audi is readying the new S4 Avant, and while it was conducting winter testing, our spy photographers were able to capture some shots of the new performance wagon. Overall, the car’s design is very much evolutionary compared to the current model but it looks like it’ll remain handsome, at least from what we can see of it.
Carscoops
2023 Dodge Hornet Flaunts Its Italian Heritage In Turin
A striking prototype of the 2023 Dodge Hornet has been spied testing in Turin, Italy completely free from camouflage, letting us get a feel of what it looks like on the road. Dodge took off the covers to its Alfa Romeo Tonale-based crossover in August to much fanfare. Sure, it may be a Tonale with a slightly different bodywork but buyers don’t seem to care, so much so that Dodge received more than 14,000 pre-orders for it in the first 24 hours after its unveiling.
Carscoops
Watch Ram Unveil The Revolution Electric Pickup Concept Here Today
Ram will finally unveil its entry into the electric pickup truck segment on January 5 at 5:30 p.m. eastern time. The automaker has chosen the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to unveil the near-production concept version of what will likely prove to be its most significant model of the decade.
