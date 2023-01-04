ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police officer hurt responding to domestic incident

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

A Pittsburgh Police officer was injured while responding to a domestic situation in the city’s Brookline neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were dispatched shortly before 4 a.m. to the 500 block of Brookline Boulevard for an incident involving a man and a woman.

Officers surrounded a man who was inside a vehicle. The driver attempted to flee, striking a police cruiser and causing an officer to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, Cruz reported.

The officer who jumped hit her head on a curb. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition with neck and wrist pain, Cruz said.

The man then hit another vehicle before leaving the area. He later crashed at the bottom of Pioneer Avenue and ran through a wooded area on foot.

Cruz said officers caught up with him near London Towne Road, where he was taken into custody.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released. Cruz said multiple charges are expected to be filed.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

