FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver weather: Mild weekend before midweek storm
Very little of the snow across the area has melted due to lots of clouds and temperatures stuck in the cold 30s.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Flurries possible on Friday
DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system will move in from California across Colorado through Friday. There will be several inches of new snow in the high country, but only a small chance for a flurry or two in the Denver weather forecast. The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking possible...
weather5280.com
Denver weather: How likely is snow today & Saturday
The latest surge in moisture is primarily impacting the mountains today and Saturday, as we discussed yesterday in our post focusing on the Atmospheric River and just how much water Colorado will receive from it this time. Within that post we discussed the potential for a little bit of moisture...
weather5280.com
Atmospheric River: how much moisture hits Colorado and Denver's next chance for snow
We've written about the wet weather pattern across the western US, especially with this latest storm slamming into California, but a lot of that water will not make it to Colorado, which leaves Denver's snow chances low for quite awhile. We discussed a favorable snowfall pattern for our mountains in...
Huge improvement in Colorado drought, thanks to recent snows
COLORADO, USA — All of that recent snow is making a big difference. Feet upon feet of snow pounded the mountains in the last 10 days, and coupled with a significant late December Front Range snowstorm, Colorado's drought situation is markedly better than what it was just a few weeks ago.
KDVR.com
Stock Show Parade comes to Denver
For the next 16 days, Denver is turning into a western wonderland. Dan Daru reports. For the next 16 days, Denver is turning into a western wonderland. Dan Daru reports. Equipment to transport members is vital to the operation. Dan Daru reports. Superior restaurant open a year after Marshall Fire.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Small chance of snow Friday
Highs will remain in the 40s on Thursday with a small chance of snow before the weekend. Highs will remain in the 40s on Thursday with a small chance of snow before the weekend. New details released about Idaho murder suspect. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in...
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
KDVR.com
Side streets still covered in thick ice
Days after the last measurable snow in the Denver metro, side streets are still piled with thick, chunky ice. Rogelio Mares reports. Days after the last measurable snow in the Denver metro, side streets are still piled with thick, chunky ice. Rogelio Mares reports. Outdoor Buddies trailer stolen. Equipment to...
Snow removal: Denver’s rules to clear sidewalks
The city requires property owners to remove snow and ice from sidewalks, including adjacent ramps soon after a storm moves through the area.
KDVR.com
Enjoying the outdoors as a Barr Lake park ranger
In Colorado, it can get cold in the winter, and most folks would not like to be out in it every day. Not so for Michelle Seubert. She would not be anywhere else. Dan Daru reports. Enjoying the outdoors as a Barr Lake park ranger. In Colorado, it can get...
travellemming.com
5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)
As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
KDVR.com
Denver's housing market price going down
Prices are trending down as sellers are having to lower their prices. DJ Summers reports. Prices are trending down as sellers are having to lower their prices. DJ Summers reports. Speaker McCarthy has arrived. Now what?. The bitter battle to confirm Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House Speaker is finally...
When does Denver plow side streets? Your snowplow questions answered
DENVER — This is Colorado. Snow is an expected part of winter. But with many new people coming to our state and the Denver metro area, many folks wonder what specific policies there are in regards to plowing and making sure sidewalks are clear. We asked Denver Public Works,...
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
KDVR.com
Collabratory Complex
Collabratory Complex is an artistic social club in Denver – a hub for dancing and all things creative. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang gives us a look!
Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, Colorado
As 2023 begins, the 16th Street Mall in Denver loses two big Chains; McDonald's and T.J.Maxx. Denver 7 reports, "Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close Jan. 14. This comes as city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership continue several initiatives aimed at returning business activity to pre-pandemic levels."
94kix.com
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?
It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
