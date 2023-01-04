Read full article on original website
Greenville Advocate
Public library offers showing of “The Grinch” to local children
The Greenville-Butler County Public Library presented “The Grinch” movie Dec. 20 at the library’s holiday party. The free event served as one last chance for the holiday happiness-stealing green furball to take all the joy out of the season for the community. The doors to the community...
Troy Messenger
Pike County Schools announces Teachers of the Year
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Pike County Schools announced its Teachers of the Year. Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell presented the awards to the winners during the school system’s faculty and staff in-service on Jan. 3. A Teacher of the Year was selected for each school in the school system along with an Overall Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Greenville Advocate
Till serves as new Butler County EMA Director
Butler County welcomes Greenville native Rosie Till as its new Emergency Management Agency director. Till initially took the assistant EMA director position on Nov. 9, but took over the role of EMA director when the acting director resigned in December. “There are so many resources that you can get from...
Greenville Advocate
Butler County schools sustain water damage, relocate activities after Christmas freeze
Butler County Schools officials discovered water damage at two area schools Dec. 26 after freezing weather Christmas night caused sprinkler system pipes to burst. Greenville High School’s gymnasium sustained water damage when the building’s sprinkler system pipes burst. The entire floor system, locker rooms, coaches’ offices, concession room, and foyer flooded, leaving behind debris and damage throughout the building.
5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime
Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
WSFA
Water main break to delay return for some MPS students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville City Council passes ordinance authorizing operating of medical cannabis dispensing sites
The Greenville City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-03, a measure pertaining to medical cannabis dispensing sites, during its Dec. 12 meeting. The approval of the ordinance signifies the city’s willingness to be a host site for a medical cannabis dispensary within the state. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville City Council passes resolution to donate surplus property
The Greenville City Council voted to approve a resolution to transfer the titles of three vehicles, deemed as surplus property, during a meeting held Dec. 12. Under Resolution 2022-75, one vehicle title for a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria belonging to the Greenville Police Department transfers to the Lowndes County coroner. The Town of Georgiana receives a title for a 1991 Pierce Pumper ladder truck, while the Butler County Forestry Planning Commission receives the title for a 1995 cargo trailer.
lowndessignal.com
White Hall commends White, Hall for bravery, heroic actions
The Town of White Hall commended Sherita White and her son, Keddrick Hall, on Dec. 12 for their actions and bravery while assisting the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department in attempting to save their neighbor, John “Pooh” Whetstone during a March 1 house fire. Lowndes County Emergency Management...
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
WSFA
Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots 12/16/22-12/31/22
Check out Montgomery County Mugshots from 12/16/22-12/31/22. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Bank Robbery
Montgomery police are investigating a bank robbery. Police say they responded to the 2900 block of McGehee Road at about 9:25AM. While police don’t identify businesses that are the target of crime, the Regions Bank at the corner of McGehee Road and Carter Hill Road (Green Lantern Branch) is the only bank in that location.
Troy Messenger
Pike County Road 7755 will be closed on Jan. 10
According to a release from the Pike County Road Department, Pike County Road 7755 will be temporarily closed on Jan. 10 for pipe replacement. Pike County Road 7755, also called Gardner Bassett Road, will be closed for an estimate one day at Browns Mill Creek for crossdrain replacement, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. No through traffic or onsite detour will be available. Anyone with questions are asked to call the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.
alabamanews.net
Union Identifies Montgomery Airport Worker Killed; Was Mother of Three
The union that represents some workers at the Montgomery Regional Airport has identified the employee killed at the airport as it tries to raise money for her family. Communications Workers of America Local 3645 President Donielle Prophete says Courtney Edwards was the person killed in an on-the-job accident on Saturday, Dec. 31. Prophete says the union represents Piedmont Airline’s ground handling agents in several states, including Alabama.
alabamanews.net
National Weather Service: Montgomery Storm Was an EF-1 Tornado, Teams Working to Confirm Other Tornadoes
The National Weather Service has teams throughout the area, which have confirmed tornadoes hit Montgomery and other areas. They say an EF-1 tornado hit near Taylor Road. That storm moved through about 3:15AM on Wednesday. Teams have also confirmed damage from a tornado that was at least an EF-1 in...
wvasfm.org
New homicide report released by MPD
A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
Columbus: CPD capture escaped Alabama inmate
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, at 3:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a call requesting assistance locating and capturing an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Montgomery, Alabama. According to CPD, the suspect stole a vehicle in the same jurisdiction where they fled the work detail. A CPD Patrol Officer found […]
WSFA
Search canceled for missing Millbrook man
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing Millbrook man has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Millbrook Police Department. ALEA did not provide any other details about the end to the search for James Lewis Upchurch, 74 or any update on his condition. Upchurch was...
WSFA
Authorities searching for missing Autauga County man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding a missing man. The sheriff’s office says William Lee Fischer II, 38, left his home on Autauga County Road 20W in around 10 p.m. Sunday. He has not been seen since. According...
