Greenville, AL

WLBT

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
Greenville Advocate

Till serves as new Butler County EMA Director

Butler County welcomes Greenville native Rosie Till as its new Emergency Management Agency director. Till initially took the assistant EMA director position on Nov. 9, but took over the role of EMA director when the acting director resigned in December. “There are so many resources that you can get from...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Tyn Tymes toe tapping in Greenville

The Tyn Tymes band will perform at an upcoming show Jan. 19 at the Ritz Theatre. Nancy Idland, with the Greenville Area Arts Council, and a couple of huge fans of the group, worked to book the band’s 60s-style music. “When we talked to them about coming to Greenville,...
GREENVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
wvasfm.org

Severe weather in Central and South Alabama

Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Andalusia Star News

2023’S FIRST BORN: Opp couple welcomes first baby of new year

One local couple started off their new year with a bundle of joy as Asia Edwards and Christopher Denson of Opp welcomed their new baby boy, Christopher Denson Jr., to the world. Christopher Denson Jr. was born as the first baby of 2023 at Andalusia Health on Sunday, Jan. 1,...
OPP, AL
Greenville Advocate

Georgiana opry house hosts talent show

Georgiana Opry House will host the first annual Hank Williams Sr., Talent Showcase on May 6. The competition is open to contestants ages 16-21. The age group was picked in honor of Hank Williams’ first performance at the Opry House when he was 16 years old. The goal of...
GEORGIANA, AL
Greenville Advocate

Pioneer Cemetery to receive much-needed repairs

The Greenville City Council recently approved spending $7,086.92 for the maintenance and restoration of the historic Pioneer Cemetery in downtown Greenville. JDM Services, owned by James D. Moody, Jr., is the company that is currently handling the repairs to several graves in the cemetery. The work represents an ongoing endeavor...
GREENVILLE, AL
Greenville Advocate

Ramer man dies in crash on Highway 31

A Ramer man, Aaron Michael Bridges, 33, died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 31, just north of Greenville. At approximately 10:20 p.m., Bridges’ 1996 Ford Explorer left the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney, Troopers...
GREENVILLE, AL
WSFA

Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

ALEA reports fewer fatalities during holidays

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers investigated 14 traffic deaths during the nine-day holiday period between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. Lowndes County escaped involvement in those fatalities, which occurred in Baldwin, Chambers, Chilton, Dallas, DeKalb, Elmore, Jefferson, Limestone, Marshall, Monroe, and Tuscaloosa counties. Among those killed, three were...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Union Identifies Montgomery Airport Worker Killed; Was Mother of Three

The union that represents some workers at the Montgomery Regional Airport has identified the employee killed at the airport as it tries to raise money for her family. Communications Workers of America Local 3645 President Donielle Prophete says Courtney Edwards was the person killed in an on-the-job accident on Saturday, Dec. 31. Prophete says the union represents Piedmont Airline’s ground handling agents in several states, including Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime

Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Greenville City Council passes resolution to donate surplus property

The Greenville City Council voted to approve a resolution to transfer the titles of three vehicles, deemed as surplus property, during a meeting held Dec. 12. Under Resolution 2022-75, one vehicle title for a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria belonging to the Greenville Police Department transfers to the Lowndes County coroner. The Town of Georgiana receives a title for a 1991 Pierce Pumper ladder truck, while the Butler County Forestry Planning Commission receives the title for a 1995 cargo trailer.
GREENVILLE, AL
WSFA

Man found dead in Montgomery, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening. According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive. At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity...
MONTGOMERY, AL

