WLBT
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
Greenville Advocate
Till serves as new Butler County EMA Director
Butler County welcomes Greenville native Rosie Till as its new Emergency Management Agency director. Till initially took the assistant EMA director position on Nov. 9, but took over the role of EMA director when the acting director resigned in December. “There are so many resources that you can get from...
Greenville Advocate
Tyn Tymes toe tapping in Greenville
The Tyn Tymes band will perform at an upcoming show Jan. 19 at the Ritz Theatre. Nancy Idland, with the Greenville Area Arts Council, and a couple of huge fans of the group, worked to book the band’s 60s-style music. “When we talked to them about coming to Greenville,...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
wvasfm.org
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
Andalusia Star News
2023’S FIRST BORN: Opp couple welcomes first baby of new year
One local couple started off their new year with a bundle of joy as Asia Edwards and Christopher Denson of Opp welcomed their new baby boy, Christopher Denson Jr., to the world. Christopher Denson Jr. was born as the first baby of 2023 at Andalusia Health on Sunday, Jan. 1,...
Greenville Advocate
Georgiana opry house hosts talent show
Georgiana Opry House will host the first annual Hank Williams Sr., Talent Showcase on May 6. The competition is open to contestants ages 16-21. The age group was picked in honor of Hank Williams’ first performance at the Opry House when he was 16 years old. The goal of...
Greenville Advocate
Pioneer Cemetery to receive much-needed repairs
The Greenville City Council recently approved spending $7,086.92 for the maintenance and restoration of the historic Pioneer Cemetery in downtown Greenville. JDM Services, owned by James D. Moody, Jr., is the company that is currently handling the repairs to several graves in the cemetery. The work represents an ongoing endeavor...
Greenville Advocate
Ramer man dies in crash on Highway 31
A Ramer man, Aaron Michael Bridges, 33, died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 31, just north of Greenville. At approximately 10:20 p.m., Bridges’ 1996 Ford Explorer left the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney, Troopers...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville City Council passes ordinance authorizing operating of medical cannabis dispensing sites
The Greenville City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-03, a measure pertaining to medical cannabis dispensing sites, during its Dec. 12 meeting. The approval of the ordinance signifies the city’s willingness to be a host site for a medical cannabis dispensary within the state. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Benefits of Hiring an Attorney to Help File for Bankruptcy in Montgomery, Alabama
The bankruptcy process in Alabama follows federal law, so filing isn’t different from filing for bankruptcy in another state. You should know the benefits of hiring an attorney to help you file for bankruptcy. Here are just a few of the top reasons it’s essential. They Can Recommend...
WSFA
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
Greenville Advocate
ALEA reports fewer fatalities during holidays
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers investigated 14 traffic deaths during the nine-day holiday period between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. Lowndes County escaped involvement in those fatalities, which occurred in Baldwin, Chambers, Chilton, Dallas, DeKalb, Elmore, Jefferson, Limestone, Marshall, Monroe, and Tuscaloosa counties. Among those killed, three were...
alabamanews.net
National Weather Service: Montgomery Storm Was an EF-1 Tornado, Teams Working to Confirm Other Tornadoes
The National Weather Service has teams throughout the area, which have confirmed tornadoes hit Montgomery and other areas. They say an EF-1 tornado hit near Taylor Road. That storm moved through about 3:15AM on Wednesday. Teams have also confirmed damage from a tornado that was at least an EF-1 in...
alabamanews.net
Union Identifies Montgomery Airport Worker Killed; Was Mother of Three
The union that represents some workers at the Montgomery Regional Airport has identified the employee killed at the airport as it tries to raise money for her family. Communications Workers of America Local 3645 President Donielle Prophete says Courtney Edwards was the person killed in an on-the-job accident on Saturday, Dec. 31. Prophete says the union represents Piedmont Airline’s ground handling agents in several states, including Alabama.
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
wtvy.com
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather that moved across Alabama throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning caused storm damage and power outages. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime
Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville City Council passes resolution to donate surplus property
The Greenville City Council voted to approve a resolution to transfer the titles of three vehicles, deemed as surplus property, during a meeting held Dec. 12. Under Resolution 2022-75, one vehicle title for a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria belonging to the Greenville Police Department transfers to the Lowndes County coroner. The Town of Georgiana receives a title for a 1991 Pierce Pumper ladder truck, while the Butler County Forestry Planning Commission receives the title for a 1995 cargo trailer.
WSFA
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening. According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive. At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity...
