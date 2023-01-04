Read full article on original website
So people who didn't know, their not suppose to have a gun. Will get arrested on a humbug. I wonder who will get pulled over even more for no good reason????
6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
Residents near Alabama landfill fire demand more from ‘the ADEM people’
An underground fire at a landfill north of Birmingham has now been burning for at least six weeks with no end in sight, and nearby residents worried about their health are demanding more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. “We need to start calling our state representatives and senators...
Alabama: Inmate died at Limestone Correctional Facility
An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility was found dead inside his cell on January 4.
Man dies after apparent assault at prison in north Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed Wednesday in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Ariene Kimbrough, 35, was discovered deceased inside his cell at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said […]
utv44.com
ADPH: New Omicron subvariant accounts for roughly 40% of cases across the country
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Covid-19 numbers and hospitalizations are heading in the wrong direction. There's currently upwards of 600 people in the hospital in Alabama with Covid, a dramatic increase compared to what it was before the holidays. Now, there's a new Omicron subvariant people need to protect themselves...
6 Alabamians indicted in multi-million dollar betting ring tax evasion case
A federal grand jury has indicted 11 men - including six from Alabama - on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Lisa Fontanette,...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
By all accounts, the reception at our nation’s capital honoring the swearing-in of Congressman-elect Dale Strong was top notch. It’s too bad the newly elected U.S. representative had to miss it due to being on the floor casting votes in the numerous Speaker ballots. That’s right, due to the Speaker of the House election log jam, the D.C. reception to honor the swearing-in had no swearing-in and no Congressman Strong. We hear Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was able to attend the event much to the delight of well-wishers and attendees.
Greenville Advocate
ALEA reports fewer fatalities during holidays
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers investigated 14 traffic deaths during the nine-day holiday period between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. Lowndes County escaped involvement in those fatalities, which occurred in Baldwin, Chambers, Chilton, Dallas, DeKalb, Elmore, Jefferson, Limestone, Marshall, Monroe, and Tuscaloosa counties. Among those killed, three were...
State leaders call for renewal of economic incentives in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some state leaders are calling for the legislature to renew certain economic incentives next session. The Alabama Jobs Act incentives and the Growing Alabama Credit have worked to bring in new business to the state since 2015. Through the legislation, Alabama makes about $350 million available annually to attract new business to […]
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama.
wbrc.com
Alabama animal advocates hope the state’s pet protection laws will catch up to other states’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Puppy Protection Act didn’t get passed in the senate this year. The bill would ensure more universal puppy breeding standards. Animal advocates in Alabama hope change can be made this year through the farm bill. On the state level, ‘Attie’s Law’ was the last...
College degrees, FBI campus, life expectancy: Down in Alabama
The kinds of degrees you can get in Alabama that pay off the quickest. The money pumped into construction of the FBI campus at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. The Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
Group calls for transparency as Alabama Department of Corrections removes inmate death statistics from monthly reports
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections announced in its October 2022 report released this week that it will no longer include inmate death statistics in the monthly reports. Instead, the data will be available in the quarterly reports. But the department is behind in publishing quarterly reports. If you check out the […]
ADPH: New variant emerges, stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations
Get up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters — that's the message from Alabama health officials as a new "subvariant of concern" emerges in the United States.
DeSantis activates National Guard to respond to ‘alarming influx’ of migrants in Florida Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to respond to what's being called "an alarming influx" of migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
altoday.com
Steve Marshall announces that the Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction in Tuscaloosa County
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Tuesday that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of Kennetha Lee Anderson, age 46, of Tuscaloosa County. Anderson was convicted in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court on April 26, 2022, for the murder of Quintin Benson. “Mr. Anderson wrongly took...
altoday.com
Inauguration for Gov. Kay Ivey will be January 16
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was recently re-elected to a second term as Governor of Alabama. Gov. Ivey’s next four years will begin on January 16. Ivey and the other state constitutional officers will be sworn in at 10:00 am CST on the Capital steps in Montgomery. The festivities will...
wvtm13.com
St Clair Co. declares state of emergency
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
