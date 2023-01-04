ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

P2412
3d ago

So people who didn't know, their not suppose to have a gun. Will get arrested on a humbug. I wonder who will get pulled over even more for no good reason????

Reply(3)
3
Related
CBS 42

6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Man dies after apparent assault at prison in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed Wednesday in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Ariene Kimbrough, 35, was discovered deceased inside his cell at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said […]
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

By all accounts, the reception at our nation’s capital honoring the swearing-in of Congressman-elect Dale Strong was top notch. It’s too bad the newly elected U.S. representative had to miss it due to being on the floor casting votes in the numerous Speaker ballots. That’s right, due to the Speaker of the House election log jam, the D.C. reception to honor the swearing-in had no swearing-in and no Congressman Strong. We hear Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was able to attend the event much to the delight of well-wishers and attendees.
ALABAMA STATE
Greenville Advocate

ALEA reports fewer fatalities during holidays

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers investigated 14 traffic deaths during the nine-day holiday period between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. Lowndes County escaped involvement in those fatalities, which occurred in Baldwin, Chambers, Chilton, Dallas, DeKalb, Elmore, Jefferson, Limestone, Marshall, Monroe, and Tuscaloosa counties. Among those killed, three were...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

State leaders call for renewal of economic incentives in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some state leaders are calling for the legislature to renew certain economic incentives next session. The Alabama Jobs Act incentives and the Growing Alabama Credit have worked to bring in new business to the state since 2015. Through the legislation, Alabama makes about $350 million available annually to attract new business to […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

College degrees, FBI campus, life expectancy: Down in Alabama

The kinds of degrees you can get in Alabama that pay off the quickest. The money pumped into construction of the FBI campus at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. The Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Group calls for transparency as Alabama Department of Corrections removes inmate death statistics from monthly reports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections announced in its October 2022 report released this week that it will no longer include inmate death statistics in the monthly reports. Instead, the data will be available in the quarterly reports. But the department is behind in publishing quarterly reports. If you check out the […]
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Inauguration for Gov. Kay Ivey will be January 16

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was recently re-elected to a second term as Governor of Alabama. Gov. Ivey’s next four years will begin on January 16. Ivey and the other state constitutional officers will be sworn in at 10:00 am CST on the Capital steps in Montgomery. The festivities will...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

St Clair Co. declares state of emergency

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy