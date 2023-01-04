Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik is dropping her anonymity

For the last two years, I have been widely known by my Twitter handle, Libs of TikTok . My anonymity afforded me the opportunity to expose the radical-leftist agenda without fearing for my personal safety, but it also created a vacuum for rumors to fester about my true identity.

In fact, Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz was so impressed by my work, she thought I must have been a Republican operative or foreign agent and set out to uncover the person behind my account . When she discovered who I actually was, Tay Tay was unable to write me into her narrative, so she decided to dox me instead.

Even after my doxing, I was able to remain a faceless figure, combating the radical-leftist agenda from behind a screen . Although my name was out there, my face remained hidden, and I felt comfortable keeping it that way — but that all changed in the last couple of months. Thanks to Tay Tay, Libs of TikTok’s popularity skyrocketed. I was overwhelmed by the messages of support I received and realized my work was more necessary than ever before.

But I knew something had to change. Here I was, using my anonymity as a shield from the tyranny of the majority, but I quickly realized that I was in the majority.

Raichik has gained a following at Libs of TikTok for posting videos exposing the lunacy of the far left. Twitter/Libs of TikTok

A video shared by Libs of TikTok showed a teacher claiming her students are “queer because I am queer.” Twitter/libsoftiktok

Another video shared included a person who uses “toy/toyself” pronouns. Twitter/libsoftiktok

The majority of Americans do not support mutilating children. The majority of Americans do not support sexualizing children. The majority of Americans do not subscribe to the gender-ideology nonsense. So why continue to remain anonymous?

Last week, I decided to reveal my identity in my first in-person interview, with Tucker Carlson . We sat down to discuss how I started the account, what the journey has been like so far and what my plans are for the future. I also explained why I decided to go public after remaining anonymous for nearly two years.

Having run Libs of TikTok, I realized how deep and deliberate the targeting of our children has become and how important it is for everyday Americans to feel empowered to fight back. I believe I can be more effective in leading the pushback when I am no longer trying to conceal my identity.

I also felt it was important to show the left that the boogeyman they created out of me was just a fiction of their imagination. I am not some Republican operative or media plant or Russian spy. I am a regular American who saw the left’s increasing radicalization and decided to hold up a mirror to its madness.

Raichik went public in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson last week. Fox News

This simple act of reposting insane TikTok videos to Twitter helped create legislation, encouraged parents to speak out in school-board meetings and gave a voice to those who have been victimized by the extreme left’s grooming culture.

If all this change could happen while I was hiding behind a screen, I believe so much more can be done with my identity revealed.

Chaya Raichik operates the Twitter account LibsofTikTok, which reposts videos and comments from the far left.

A biological male won Miss Greater Derry which is a beauty pageant in New Hampshire under the Miss America organization. Twitter/libsoftiktok

A drag queen teaches a child to twerk while shaking his near-naked butt in front of children at a recent all-ages drag show in NYC. Twitter/libsoftiktok

Allyn Walker, non-binary assistant professor at Old Dominion University is trying to normalize the term “MAP” (Minor Attracted Persons). “First of all, because I think it’s important to use terminology for groups that members of that group want others to use for them … because it’s less stigmatizing than other terms like ‘pedophile.'” Twitter/libsoftiktok

TikToker claims the reason she’s fat and can’t lose weight is because of white people. Claims colonization led to a grain-heavy diet in India, and that famines made her genes “hold onto fat.” Twitter/libsoftiktok