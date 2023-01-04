Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Related
WSMV
Surprise Squad: How one volunteer’s longtime efforts led to surprise for hundreds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of children across the Mid-State are able to experience the joy of Christmas with help from one special organization. Christmas 4 Kids is a nonprofit organization in Middle Tennessee that gives the gift of Christmas to children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to celebrate on their own.
Do you know anything? Seven Clarksville people who disappeared without a trace
Many of the unsolved missing persons cases in Clarksville have gone cold for several years, with some dating back as far as 1998.
WSMV
Brookmeade Park closed, homeless relocated
Marius Payton takes a look at the local headlines from around Middle Tennessee. The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville.
WSMV
Nashville apartment complex suggests residents move due to faulty crane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some residents of an apartment building in the Gulch are calling for answers from Yates Construction Company after some at the building had to temporarily evacuate due to safety concerns from a crane with foundation issues hanging over their building. Last month WSMV4 showed the crane,...
fox17.com
Police: Purse stolen from Murfreesboro couple dining at restaurant, $12K spent
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say thieves racked up more than $12,000 in credit card charges after stealing a purse from a couple dining at a Texas Roadhouse back in November. According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, a husband and wife were eating at Texas Roadhouse on Nov. 19...
WSMV
Nashville power outage affects thousands of NES customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) experienced two major outages and thousands of people woke up without power on Thursday morning. According to NES, a car struck a power pole in the Elm Hill neighborhood, which cut power to roughly 800 customers near Nashville International Airport. Crews were sent out to replace the pole and restore power to the area.
1 injured in shooting at Nashville convenience store
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Nashville convenience store.
WSMV
Small business owners don’t know if they will be included in new Belle Meade Plaza development
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There was a neighborhood meeting on Thursday night about whether Belle Meade Plaza should be torn down. The shopping center has been around for more than 60 years and could soon be replaced by high-rise condos. Belle Meade Jewelry and Repair is one locally owned business...
Historic 'House of Mayors' scheduled for demolition in Murfreesboro
Even after more than 170 years of history and a designation on the National Register of Historic Places, the House of Mayors is about to come down.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
Three unrelated people can live in a house in Nashville. That could change.
As the affordable housing crisis continues in Nashville, a new ordinance could help some people save money.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
WSMV
People leave apartment over concerns about crane
Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at the...
WSMV
Sam Smith to preform in Nashville in July
Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at the...
WSMV
Handymen hustling to repair homes after water damage from Nashville cold weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some contractors in Nashville are seeing a severe increase in calls after the extreme cold temperatures damaged pipes in homes. Brad Fulcher, the longtime owner of Patch Perfect Drywall and Repair, said he has been working nonstop on repairs the last two weeks. “Usually, we shut...
WSMV
Body found near Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
Woman shot in vehicle following argument at Midtown Nashville bar
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North.
WSMV
Doritos releases BBQ-flavored chip
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Doritos has released a new chip flavor that grill masters might enjoy. The snack brand has introduced Doritos Sweet and Tangy BBQ flavored chips, described as a “bold experience.”. “We know the BBQ debate is highly contested and Nashville residents don’t often like to...
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee
Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
Comments / 0