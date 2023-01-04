ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

WSMV

Brookmeade Park closed, homeless relocated

Marius Payton takes a look at the local headlines from around Middle Tennessee. The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville apartment complex suggests residents move due to faulty crane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some residents of an apartment building in the Gulch are calling for answers from Yates Construction Company after some at the building had to temporarily evacuate due to safety concerns from a crane with foundation issues hanging over their building. Last month WSMV4 showed the crane,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville power outage affects thousands of NES customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) experienced two major outages and thousands of people woke up without power on Thursday morning. According to NES, a car struck a power pole in the Elm Hill neighborhood, which cut power to roughly 800 customers near Nashville International Airport. Crews were sent out to replace the pole and restore power to the area.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

People leave apartment over concerns about crane

Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Sam Smith to preform in Nashville in July

NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found near Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Doritos releases BBQ-flavored chip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Doritos has released a new chip flavor that grill masters might enjoy. The snack brand has introduced Doritos Sweet and Tangy BBQ flavored chips, described as a “bold experience.”. “We know the BBQ debate is highly contested and Nashville residents don’t often like to...
NASHVILLE, TN
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee

Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

