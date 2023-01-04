When the long-awaited Fiamma Italian Grill reopens in less than two weeks outside Bethlehem, patrons will be treated to two well-known chefs behind the grill. Owner Joseph Jurkivo is bringing onboard longtime mentor Paolo Nota, former owner of A Ca Mia outside Walnutport, to work side-by-side just like the pair first did 27 years ago. Prior to A Ca Mia, Nota owned Paolo’s Italian Restaurant at Cherryville Square Shopping Center in Northampton Borough. He sold A Ca Mia about three years ago to a sous chef, but continued to cook for the eatery up until now, Jurkivo said.

