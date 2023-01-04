ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Dutch Colonial in Pocono Pines

One of the older houses in Lake Naomi, this nicely updated retreat can house your extended family. Or it could make you money when you’re not using it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Do you have a...
POCONO PINES, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known area chefs team up as Fiamma Italian Grill reopens in Bethlehem area. Here’s what’s planned.

When the long-awaited Fiamma Italian Grill reopens in less than two weeks outside Bethlehem, patrons will be treated to two well-known chefs behind the grill. Owner Joseph Jurkivo is bringing onboard longtime mentor Paolo Nota, former owner of A Ca Mia outside Walnutport, to work side-by-side just like the pair first did 27 years ago. Prior to A Ca Mia, Nota owned Paolo’s Italian Restaurant at Cherryville Square Shopping Center in Northampton Borough. He sold A Ca Mia about three years ago to a sous chef, but continued to cook for the eatery up until now, Jurkivo said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known Bethlehem restaurateur taking over former Hellertown Diner. Here’s what’s shaping up.

A familiar face soon will be overseeing operations at Hellertown Diner. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri’s Restaurant, 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, closed late last month on purchasing the Hellertown Diner property, 29 Main St. The previous owner wanted to retire with a seamless change of hands without having to close during the transition, she said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Penntex Construction Commits $187,000 to Valley Youth House

BETHLEHEM, PA (1/5/23) – Valley Youth House is pleased to announce that Penntex Construction has committed $187,000 to support young campers in their participation in STEM and arts programs offered by Valley Youth House at Camp Fowler. Founded in 1973 as a single shelter in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Valley Youth...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Scranton PA

When in Scranton, you'll want to explore the many dining options this city offers. Scranton has something for every palate, whether you're in the mood for a filling lunch or a night on the town for dinner. The city provides several unique dining experiences and plenty of international cuisine options. Here are some suggestions to get you started. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
SCRANTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS January 6, 2023

This week’s BASD eNews contains information on upcoming events including the STS Substitute Job Fair and an invite to the NAACP 2023 Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 16. Our highlighted student of the week is from Nitschmann, staff member from the Transportation Department, and our graduate is from the 2008 Class of Liberty High School. I hope you enjoy this edition of the BASD eNews.
BETHLEHEM, PA

