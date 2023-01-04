Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Washington Crossing Sites RestoredGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
Lehigh Valley to See Two New Subway Restaurants Through Next Year
One location is set to open in Forks Township next month, while the second outpost in Hellertown is still ‘probably a year off.’
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Dutch Colonial in Pocono Pines
One of the older houses in Lake Naomi, this nicely updated retreat can house your extended family. Or it could make you money when you’re not using it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Do you have a...
After 32 Years, One of Bensalem, Pa’s Most Popular Eateries Closes Forever
It had been open for 32 years, but at the start of the new year, a popular fast-food eatery in Bensalem (Bucks County), PA closed its doors. We were able to confirm the news on Friday that the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Neshaminy Mall closed its doors on December 31st, 2022.
Well-known area chefs team up as Fiamma Italian Grill reopens in Bethlehem area. Here’s what’s planned.
When the long-awaited Fiamma Italian Grill reopens in less than two weeks outside Bethlehem, patrons will be treated to two well-known chefs behind the grill. Owner Joseph Jurkivo is bringing onboard longtime mentor Paolo Nota, former owner of A Ca Mia outside Walnutport, to work side-by-side just like the pair first did 27 years ago. Prior to A Ca Mia, Nota owned Paolo’s Italian Restaurant at Cherryville Square Shopping Center in Northampton Borough. He sold A Ca Mia about three years ago to a sous chef, but continued to cook for the eatery up until now, Jurkivo said.
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Well-known Bethlehem restaurateur taking over former Hellertown Diner. Here’s what’s shaping up.
A familiar face soon will be overseeing operations at Hellertown Diner. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri’s Restaurant, 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, closed late last month on purchasing the Hellertown Diner property, 29 Main St. The previous owner wanted to retire with a seamless change of hands without having to close during the transition, she said.
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
Lehigh Valley weather: Snow this weekend? Only if conditions are just right, forecasts say
This week’s weather whiplash has the Lehigh Valley going from balmy temperatures in the 60s to possible snow this weekend. There’s a chance of showers Friday morning with possible wind gusts, and then it should be clear but cool into Sunday, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said.
thevalleyledger.com
Penntex Construction Commits $187,000 to Valley Youth House
BETHLEHEM, PA (1/5/23) – Valley Youth House is pleased to announce that Penntex Construction has committed $187,000 to support young campers in their participation in STEM and arts programs offered by Valley Youth House at Camp Fowler. Founded in 1973 as a single shelter in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Valley Youth...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local farm-to-table restaurant takes over former Jenny's Kuali space on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A restaurant centered around locally sourced ingredients has taken root on Bethlehem's South Side. Wonder Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant focusing on Asian specialties, opened Nov. 10 at 102 E. Fourth St. The corner property previously housed Jenny's Kuali, a 10-year-old Malaysian restaurant that owners Roy and Jenny...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Scenic Converted Barn in Riegelsville
A covered barn in a natural area of Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, and it is a very unique dwelling. Originally built in 2000, the home sits on beautiful farmland in a very scenic part of Bucks County.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
Up to 10,000 gallons of oil spill into Montgomery County creek
Emergency crews in Montgomery County responded to an oil spill in Central Perkiomen Valley Park in Schwenksville Friday morning. The Perkiomen Township Fire Company said up to 10,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Perkiomen Creek.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Scranton PA
When in Scranton, you'll want to explore the many dining options this city offers. Scranton has something for every palate, whether you're in the mood for a filling lunch or a night on the town for dinner. The city provides several unique dining experiences and plenty of international cuisine options. Here are some suggestions to get you started. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
Bethlehem neighbors plead for affordable housing, not dorms, at to-be-sold churches
A coalition of Bethlehem nonprofits is calling on Lehigh University and a joint council of three Lutheran churches to back out of a deal for Lehigh to buy the churches and a large church parking lot. Instead, the group wants the council of to-be-consolidated churches to sell the churches to...
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
Carbon monoxide claims Northampton County man who lost power Dec. 23
A Bushkill Township man found unresponsive on Christmas Day died of carbon monoxide toxicity, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said Thursday. Joel S. Kotulka, 71, was discovered about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 25 at his home in the 300 block of Old Allentown Road, inside his garage where a generator was running, Lysek said.
thevalleyledger.com
BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS January 6, 2023
This week’s BASD eNews contains information on upcoming events including the STS Substitute Job Fair and an invite to the NAACP 2023 Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 16. Our highlighted student of the week is from Nitschmann, staff member from the Transportation Department, and our graduate is from the 2008 Class of Liberty High School. I hope you enjoy this edition of the BASD eNews.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
