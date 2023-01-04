Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Southpark Apartments owners must improve safety. security conditions under new agreement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Attorney's office and the owners of an South Franklinton apartment complex reached an agreement Thursday to improve safety conditions and upgrade security, months after the attorney filed a lawsuit. City Attorney Zach Klein's Office filed a lawsuit against Southpark Apartments last August, citing...
NBC4 Columbus
Dublin considers $9.2 million property purchase to construct bridge over I-270
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Dublin is looking to acquire a property for a proposed bridge crossing project over Interstate 270. An ordinance on Monday’s Dublin City Council agenda would authorize appropriation of $9.2 million for the site at 4130 Tuller Road. The city’s bridge alternatives and location study identified the property as a “key parcel” for a new crossing. The initiative aims to connect the Bright Road neighborhood and the Bridge Street District.
NBC4 Columbus
Jaycee Arms apartment project lands necessary funding to start on second $33M phase
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Affordable housing nonprofit NCJC Housing & Development Foundation and Sunset Development Co. have landed the necessary funding to start construction on a 120-unit downtown apartment project. The $33.5 million addition will add 120 units to the existing Jaycee Arms Apartments development at 266...
LGBTQ-friendly apartment complex proposed for Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A proposed 10-story apartment complex would bring new LGBTQ-friendly living spaces to the Short North. Developers want to build the complex at the former Garden Store on High Street, right next to Stonewall Columbus. “It is intended to be welcoming and inclusive, and just wanting to be an environment where people […]
WSYX ABC6
Highway project completed, but still restaurant owner over a barrel with ODOT
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a Delaware County restaurant feels over a barrel with ODOT and fears he may have to close his doors after he claims a nearby highway project drove customers away. Patrick Allen, the owner of the Clydesdale Stonehaus, said projects on US 42...
WSYX ABC6
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
columbusmonthly.com
Scott Woods: We Killed Eastland Mall, and It’s OK
About a week ago, I saw a funny headline about the closing of Eastland Mall, courtesy of The Columbus Dispatch. The joke goes like this: Headline, “Water damage at Columbus' Eastland Mall leads to permanent closure.” The punchline, of course, is that Eastland Mall was dead before it blew a water pipe.
NBC4 Columbus
Root Insurance investigating $9.5 million in marketing payments by former employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Root Inc. has launched an internal investigation into at least $9.5 million in “inappropriate” vendor payments directed by a former senior-level marketing employee last year. The Columbus digital auto insurer has notified the U.S. Department of Justice as well as federal...
cwcolumbus.com
Pickerington community fear cars using neighborhood roads as shortcut can risk safety
Pickerington, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Mingo Estates are pushing for safer streets as they see their roads used for the wrong reason. Drivers are cutting through the neighborhood to avoid red lights along major roads in Violet Township. "We shouldn't have to turn every intersection into a 3,...
themetropreneur.com
Now Hiring: Cool Jobs in Columbus – January 2023
Are you someone who loves locally-owned businesses? Do you enjoy contributing to the unique culture and creative minds that make up the small business community in Columbus? If you’re seeking full-time or part-time work, check out these open positions around town!. Do you love coaching? How about throwing axes?...
WSYX ABC6
How to land a new job in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The start of the new year means a fresh start, and for many that means job hunting. "My best advice is for everyone to refresh their resumes," Janeen Hooks, Associate Vice President of the Columbus Urban League said. She says tailoring your resume to the...
Court: Latitude Five25 must be sold by Feb. 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An agreement reached between the city of Columbus and the owners of a troubled apartment complex calls for the sale of the complex. The agreement calls for the current owners of Latitude Five25, Paxe Latitude, to close the sale of the property by Feb. 10. The agreement comes just days after […]
columbusunderground.com
South Side Restaurant Closes this Week
South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
Two Ohio Krogers To Open Food Halls Within Store
To celebrate, shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards.
WSYX ABC6
Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
wosu.org
Columbus Dispatch to end publication of ThisWeek Community News
The Columbus Dispatch plans to cease publication of its community-focused weekly newspapers, collectively known as ThisWeek Community News. ThisWeek Community News has been publishing hyperlocal news stories and high school sports in central Ohio since 1989, according to the publication's Facebook page. Parent paper The Dispatch announced this week it...
wosu.org
Columbus Education Association wins bid to keep outreach positions as part of union
An arbitrator has sided with the Columbus Education Association and reversed a Columbus City Schools decision that removed several positions from the union over the summer. The employees work with vulnerable and unhoused students to connect them with services and keep them in their original home school through the district’s Project Connect program.
WSYX ABC6
Bell from the Licking County Humane Society enjoying life in fur-ever home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bell from the Licking County Humane Society was recently adopted after Cassy Taylor saw her featured on Good Day Columbus' Fur Baby Friday segment last month!. The 10-year-old Boxer/Pitbull mix appeared on Fur Baby Friday on Dec. 30, which was her second time on the...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio woman fighting same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a special moment no parent wants to miss, and mom Stephanie Conner was no different when it came to dancing with her son on his wedding day. "My son got engaged and I thought, 'Gosh, am I going to be in shape enough to be able to dance at his wedding?'" Conner said.
WSYX ABC6
Many hope to be lucky ahead of large Mega Millions jackpot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The numbers picked in Friday night's drawing were: white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63 and the gold Mega Ball was 13. There's plenty of Mega Million fever ahead of Friday night's drawing. The current jackpot stands at $940 million. If there's a winner,...
