NBC4 Columbus

Dublin considers $9.2 million property purchase to construct bridge over I-270

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Dublin is looking to acquire a property for a proposed bridge crossing project over Interstate 270. An ordinance on Monday’s Dublin City Council agenda would authorize appropriation of $9.2 million for the site at 4130 Tuller Road. The city’s bridge alternatives and location study identified the property as a “key parcel” for a new crossing. The initiative aims to connect the Bright Road neighborhood and the Bridge Street District.
NBC4 Columbus

Jaycee Arms apartment project lands necessary funding to start on second $33M phase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Affordable housing nonprofit NCJC Housing & Development Foundation and Sunset Development Co. have landed the necessary funding to start construction on a 120-unit downtown apartment project. The $33.5 million addition will add 120 units to the existing Jaycee Arms Apartments development at 266...
NBC4 Columbus

LGBTQ-friendly apartment complex proposed for Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A proposed 10-story apartment complex would bring new LGBTQ-friendly living spaces to the Short North. Developers want to build the complex at the former Garden Store on High Street, right next to Stonewall Columbus. “It is intended to be welcoming and inclusive, and just wanting to be an environment where people […]
columbusmonthly.com

Scott Woods: We Killed Eastland Mall, and It’s OK

About a week ago, I saw a funny headline about the closing of Eastland Mall, courtesy of The Columbus Dispatch. The joke goes like this: Headline, “Water damage at Columbus' Eastland Mall leads to permanent closure.” The punchline, of course, is that Eastland Mall was dead before it blew a water pipe.
themetropreneur.com

Now Hiring: Cool Jobs in Columbus – January 2023

Are you someone who loves locally-owned businesses? Do you enjoy contributing to the unique culture and creative minds that make up the small business community in Columbus? If you’re seeking full-time or part-time work, check out these open positions around town!. Do you love coaching? How about throwing axes?...
WSYX ABC6

How to land a new job in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The start of the new year means a fresh start, and for many that means job hunting. "My best advice is for everyone to refresh their resumes," Janeen Hooks, Associate Vice President of the Columbus Urban League said. She says tailoring your resume to the...
NBC4 Columbus

Court: Latitude Five25 must be sold by Feb. 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An agreement reached between the city of Columbus and the owners of a troubled apartment complex calls for the sale of the complex. The agreement calls for the current owners of Latitude Five25, Paxe Latitude, to close the sale of the property by Feb. 10. The agreement comes just days after […]
columbusunderground.com

South Side Restaurant Closes this Week

South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
WSYX ABC6

Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
wosu.org

Columbus Dispatch to end publication of ThisWeek Community News

The Columbus Dispatch plans to cease publication of its community-focused weekly newspapers, collectively known as ThisWeek Community News. ThisWeek Community News has been publishing hyperlocal news stories and high school sports in central Ohio since 1989, according to the publication's Facebook page. Parent paper The Dispatch announced this week it...
wosu.org

Columbus Education Association wins bid to keep outreach positions as part of union

An arbitrator has sided with the Columbus Education Association and reversed a Columbus City Schools decision that removed several positions from the union over the summer. The employees work with vulnerable and unhoused students to connect them with services and keep them in their original home school through the district’s Project Connect program.
WSYX ABC6

Many hope to be lucky ahead of large Mega Millions jackpot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The numbers picked in Friday night's drawing were: white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63 and the gold Mega Ball was 13. There's plenty of Mega Million fever ahead of Friday night's drawing. The current jackpot stands at $940 million. If there's a winner,...
