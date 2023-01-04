Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
KeyCare Closes $27M Series A Funding
KeyCare, a Chicago, IL-based supplier of a virtual-first care platform constructed with Epic, raised $27M in Sequence A funding. Ziegler, and and two further well being techniques joined 8VC, LRVHealth, Daring Capital, and Spectrum Well being Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to enhance affected person...
Puffin Drinkwear Raises Series A Funding Round
Puffin Drinkwear, a Bend, OR-based supplier of personality-infused attire for drinks, raised an undisclosed quantity in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Village Household Capital and Jim Collis. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up product growth and supplies improvement. Based by Tyrone...
Wisdo Health Raises Additional $5M in Series A; Closes Round at $11M
Wisdo Health, a New York-based supplier of a peer help platform targeted on ending social isolation, raised further $5M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Marius Nacht, Alive Israel Healthtech Fund and Bridge Builders Collaborative with participation from Anne Wojcicki, and Avram Miller. This extra funding closes the $11M A spherical. Michel Habib, Co-founder and Managing Basic Accomplice of Alive VC, will likely be becoming a member of the Wisdo Board.
Perceive Biotherapeutics Closes $78M in Series B Funding
Perceive Biotherapeutics, a San Francisco, CA-based biotech firm centered on applied sciences and therapeutics in ophthalmology, raised $78M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc.(JJDC), with participation from Deerfield Administration, Braidwell LP, the Retinal Degeneration Fund, and Catalio Capital Administration, LP.
Lumotive Raises $13M in Funding – FinSMEs
Lumotive, a Seattle, WA-based developer of Gentle Management Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips enabling the subsequent technology of 3D sensors, raised $13M in funding. The strategic funding was led by Samsung Ventures (learn right here our earlier information about it) with participation from new traders USAA and Uniquest. This introduced complete quantity raised to this point to greater than $56M.
K-Cup rebate: Keurig customers have four days to claim money from $10M settlement
There are only four days left for Keurig fans to claim some extra cash from a $10 million settlement.
Welcome Pickups Raises €5.3M in Funding
Welcome Pickups, an Athens, Greece-based World Journey Transportation startup, raised €5.3M in funding. The spherical was led by Market One Capital, Flashpoint, and Enterprise Pals. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its geographical attain, and enhancing buyer expertise and growing new merchandise. Led...
Caden Raises $6M in Seed Funding
Caden, a New York-based private information firm, raised $6M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Streamlined Ventures with participation from Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures and 1707 Capital, Business Ventures, Montage Ventures, Akuna Capital, and Lightning Capital, bringing whole funds raised to $9.4M. The corporate intends to...
Volta Medical Raises €36M in Series B Funding
Volta Medical, a Marseille, France-based well being know-how firm growing synthetic intelligence (AI) options, raised €63M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which introduced bringing the entire capital raised to over €70M, was led by Vensana Capital with participation from Lightstone Ventures and current investor Gilde Healthcare. The...
Avrios Receives Growth Investment from Battery Ventures
Avrios, a Zurich, Switzerland-based supplier of a cloud fleet administration platform, obtained a development funding from Battery Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and develop operations. Led by CEO Francine Gervazio, Avrios supplies a...
Liberate Innovations Closes $7M Funding
Liberate Innovations, a Palo Alto, CA-based supplier of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that allows P&C insurers to automate claims and underwriting journeys, raised $7M in funding. The spherical was led by Eclipse. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and increase operations. Led by...
AVS Raises $20M in Series B Funding Round
AVS, a Boston, MA-based early-stage medical machine firm, raised $20M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by BioStar Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up medical trial timelines for its machine for peripheral utility in pulsatile intravascular lithotripsy (PIVL) circumstances and advance improvement and preclinical work on a PIVL machine for coronary circumstances.
Snaptrude Raises $6.6M in Funding
Snaptrude, a New York-based startup offering a constructing design platform, raised $6.6M in funding. The spherical was led by Accel and Foundamental VC, with participation from Doable Ventures, Clark Valberg, RFC, CapitalX, Thilo Konzok, and different angels. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to launch its web-based...
Accenture Closes Acquisition of Inspirage
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has accomplished its acquisition of Inspirage, a Bellevue, Washington-based built-in Oracle Cloud specialist agency with deal with provide chain administration. The quantity of the deal – announced on September 6 – was not disclosed. The acquisition additional enhances Accenture’s Oracle Cloud capabilities, serving to it...
Netskope Raises $401M in Funding
Netskope, a Santa Clara, CA-based Safe Entry Service Edge (SASE) firm, raised $401M in funding. The spherical was led by Morgan Stanley Tactical Worth, with participation from Goldman Sachs Asset Administration, Ontario Academics’ Pension Plan, and CPP Investments. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase...
Prodoscore Receives Growth Investment From PSG
Prodoscore, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of worker visibility and productiveness intelligence software program, acquired a progress funding from PSG. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for product growth, gross sales and advertising, supporting its potential to satisfy rising...
WNS Acquires OptiBuy, for €30M
WNS (Holdings) Restricted (WNS) (NYSE: WNS), a supplier of world Enterprise Course of Administration (BPM) options, acquired OptiBuy, a Warsaw, Poland-based supplier of procurement platform consulting and implementation options. Consideration for the transaction is €30.0m together with up-front fee and anticipated earn-outs, and excludes changes for money, debt, and dealing capital. Primarily based on OptiBuy’s income generated in […]
Med Learning Group Receives Investment from DW Healthcare Partners
Med Learning Group, a New York-based supplier of an internet platform centered on persevering with medical schooling, obtained an funding from DW Healthcare Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and increase operations. MLG focuses...
Thomson Reuters Completes Acquisition of SurePrep
Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE / TSX: TRI), introduced it has closed on its beforehand introduced acquisition of SurePrep, an Irvine, CA-based 1040 tax automation software program and companies firm. On November 11, 2022, Thomson Reuters introduced that it had reached a definitive settlement to accumulate SurePrep for $500M in money.
KreditBee Closes Second Tranche of USD200M Series D Funding
KreditBee, a Bengaluru, India-based fintech platform, raised $100M in funding in an extension of its Sequence D spherical. The spherical was led by Creation Worldwide. Final month, KreditBee had raised Tranche one among Sequence D from Mitsubishi UFJ Monetary Group (MUFG), Japan’s largest financial institution, together with present buyers Premji Make investments, Motilal Oswal Alternates, NewQuest Capital Companions, and Mirae Asset Enterprise Investments.
