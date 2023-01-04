Wisdo Health, a New York-based supplier of a peer help platform targeted on ending social isolation, raised further $5M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Marius Nacht, Alive Israel Healthtech Fund and Bridge Builders Collaborative with participation from Anne Wojcicki, and Avram Miller. This extra funding closes the $11M A spherical. Michel Habib, Co-founder and Managing Basic Accomplice of Alive VC, will likely be becoming a member of the Wisdo Board.

