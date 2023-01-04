Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Case made again for tax-exempt private investigation services
The change 'fixes a glitch' in Florida’s service tax policy, according to Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez. A South Florida lawmaker is again making the case for ending taxes on services small private investigation firms provide state residents. Proponents, including some 2,000 detectives it would help, say the change is...
WESH
Florida electric bills to increase this month
Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware’s average gas price down by a penny after spiking during the past week
The average price for regular gas in Delaware dropped slightly on Friday after motorists saw the steepest weekly increase among in the nation. Some Wawa and Royal Farms stores dropped their prices by a few cents a gallon after aggressively raising prices earlier. Membership warehouses BJ’s and Costco kept prices at or below $3 a gallon. The gas price in Delaware is now close to the figure from a month ago.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware’s gas price spike biggest in nation
Winter weather is being blamed for the recent spike in gasoline prices that hit Delaware drivers the hardewt. Delaware led the nation with its spike in gas prices, AAA reported. The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases were: Delaware (33 cents), Florida (30 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Michigan (21 cents),...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware population growth rate ranks 7th in nation
The US Census Bureau report estimates that Delaware’s population growth rate is now outpacing North Carolina and Arizona. In a recent report. the bureau estimated that Delaware gained more than 13,000 residents between 2021 and 2022. The population gain in Delaware since the 2020 Census is the near equivalent of the combined populations of Middletown and Laurel.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Short weekend for Biden in Delaware before Sunday trip to El Paso
President Joe Biden is expected to spend a short weekend at his home near Greenville. Airspace advisories indicate that the president will travel to Delaware on Friday and stay through Saturday. No formal schedule for his arrival and departure has been released. The President will travel to El Paso, Texas,...
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
stpetecatalyst.com
County residents to transfer $51.2 billion in 10 years
The U.S. is on the cusp of what experts call the “greatest generational wealth transfer in history,” with CNBC reporting that baby boomers will leave their children $68 trillion. Mark Mirsberger, CEO of Dana Investment Advisors, told the media outlet that baby boomers “accumulated a greater percentage of...
beckerspayer.com
Humana laying off over 1,100 associates, shuttering all SeniorBridge locations
Humana is laying off at least 1,162 employees in two states following the decision to close all its SeniorBridge home care facilities nationwide. The payer closed 16 facilities at the end of 2022, and said it plans to close its remaining seven locations in New York by March 5. In...
rclco.com
The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2022
New home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 20% in 2022 compared to the pace set by 2021’s top communities. Rising interest rates and affordability issues, particularly in the second half of the year, have had a significant impact on visitor traffic and new sales. Sales...
rv-pro.com
2023 Florida RV SuperShow Set for Next Week
The Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) is hosting the 38th annual 2023 Florida RV SuperShow on Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 22. The Florida RV SuperShow will again be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. The 2023 SuperShow will have representation from every major RV manufacturer...
fox35orlando.com
Mega Millions: Winning $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $1.1 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your Mega Millions tickets! There may have been no jackpot winner on Friday, but someone in Florida did win $1 million!. The numbers drawn late Friday were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and gold Mega Ball 13. No one matched all six numbers to win the...
As retired Bay area Green Beret continues fighting Jan. 6 charges, division worsens
Friday marked two years since January 6 became known for a violent siege on the U.S. Capitol Building that has led to 940 arrests, including 100 Floridians.
What the new property insurance reform bill means for FL homeowners
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Many Southwest Floridians are dealing with a myriad of issues stemming from their home owners insurance. But what about The State’s new property insurance reform bill?. Thankfully, More in the Morning welcomed Mike Egan from Global Roofing & Contracting to break down what this...
mynews13.com
There's a new lightning capital of the U.S., but it remains in Central Florida
Florida has often claimed the title of "Lightning Capital of the United States." According to a new annual report released by Vaisala, 2022 was no different. Four Corners, Fla. has been designated the area with the highest number of lightning events per square mile. What You Need To Know. Lightning...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Area gas prices spike after holidays
Winter storms throughout the nation and holiday travel fuel demand caused gas prices to spike. According to Tuesday’s AAA report, the national average per gallon rose 12 cents to $3.22 per gallon. In Florida, gas prices spiked from $2.98 to $3.28 — the second highest jump in the nation — and $3.12 to $3.31 in Gainesville.
WCJB
State of Florida launches new anti-littering campaign next week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new anti-littering campaign is being launched by the state next week. It’s called the Drive it Home, Keep our Paradise Litter-Free campaign. It will take place this month and next. FDOT officials say the message is that it’s the public’s responsibility to properly get...
Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
Florida Neighborhoods Are Gentrifying in the Wake of Hurricanes, Study Finds
Florida neighborhoods hit by hurricanes have seen little drop in interest from homebuyers. On the contrary, these communities have tended to gentrify, with the price of homes and the income of buyers rising slightly after a storm, a new study reveals. “Our findings show that the idea that people will...
abovethelaw.com
Law Firm Merger Set To Create New Am Law 200 Firm That Will Dominate The Southeastern Market
The new year is getting off to a great start as far as law firm combinations are concerned. Competition is getting fierce in the Southeast, and there’s no better way to corner the market than to satisfy the urge to merge — and become an Am Law 200 firm in the process.
