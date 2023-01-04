ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KFOX 14

El Paso police identify man accused of shooting at officers in high-speed chase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police have identified a man accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday. Sergio Sanchez Rodriguez, 36, of west El Paso is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a peace officer, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of stealing Jeep

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Venezuelans were arrested after driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, officers were patrolling the area near Sacred Heart Church when they spotted a Jeep going the wrong way. Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered 21-year-old Yorve Berroteran in the driver’s seat and 22-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested, charged with arson in Lower Valley apartment fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Jan. 1, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., El Paso Fire Department units responded to a structure fire at the 600 block of N. Carolina St. in El Paso’s Lower Valley. The El Paso Fire Department contained the fire to the 2nd floor and prevented it from extending to the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton

EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road. El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown

UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Police sergeant charged with allegedly misusing funds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin is charged with allegedly misusing money greater than or […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man arrested for allegedly threatening migrants with gun

EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso police say they have arrested a 27-year old man for reportedly harassing migrants during the weekend. According to Police, they received reports of a man threatening a group of migrants near Sacred Heart church on Saturday night, and it was reported that he had a gun.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 6, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Canutillo neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting investigation is taking place in Canutillo Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Lieutenant Juan Favela said a male, who appeared to be shot, was found at the 100 block of Brooks Road around 12: 10 p.m. "At this time...
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Unidentified man’s body found in Canutillo; Major Crimes Unit investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bill Childress Elementary and the Canutillo Transportation Facility are under a secure protocol, according to a Canutillo ISD Twitter post. The post indicates there is no threat to schools or facilities. The post says the protocol is a precaution following an ongoing criminal investigation nearby...
EL PASO, TX

