Oklahoma State

New York Post

Indianapolis, Detroit bow out from hosting neutral site AFC championship game

The hunt for the location of a potential neutral site AFC championship game continues. On Friday, NFL owners voted affirmatively to do a neutral-site conference title game in the AFC under several scenarios involving the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals after the Week 17 Bills-Bengals matchup was canceled when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. Hamlin remains in the hospital but has since woken up and communicated with teammates. At least two cities have taken themselves out of consideration to host the game if it happens. Reports out of Indianapolis indicate that the city would not be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Boston

Patriots' playoff path to become clearer following Jags-Titans showdown

FOXBORO – The Patriots face a stiff task on Sunday as they hope to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills. But there could be another path to the playoffs for New England, depending on what happens Saturday night in Florida.Sunday will surely be an emotional day in Orchard Park as the Bills take the field for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and had to receive CPR during Monday Night Football. The game was postponed, and later canceled. Hamlin continues to make progress in a Cincinnati hospital and spoke to teammates via FaceTime...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
News On 6

Bengals Head Coach Speaks Out On Hamlin

Cincinnati Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor, spoke out for the first time following Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field during the Bills-Bengals game Monday night. Taylor, a Norman native, gave a shoutout to the medical personnel who saved Hamlin's life. "Seeing the composure that everybody involved had, you know, obviously,...
CINCINNATI, OH
News On 6

Damar Hamlin Awake, Showing 'Remarkable Improvement'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated...
BUFFALO, NY
News On 6

Marvin Mims Declares For 2023 NFL Draft; Forgoes Final Season

University of Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims has declared for the 2023 NFL draft according to multiple sources. Mims was a standout player for the Sooners in 2022 with 6 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards receiving. In a tweet on Friday, Mims said that he wanted to thank God, his family, and the teammate, coaches, and fans that make Sooner Nation for their support.

