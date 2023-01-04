Read full article on original website
HUD awards vouchers to OKC for affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Oklahoma City with 30 vouchers for affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities.
KOCO
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
‘We’re there to help not fight,’ Nurse wants answers after attacker’s charges are downgraded
An ER nurse is speaking out and asking questions, nearly a year after he was attacked in his emergency room.
“We simply cannot manage,” OKC in desperate need of animal adoptions
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is in need of adoptions more than ever because they are busting at the seams.
News On 6
REI Oklahoma To Support Women Business Owners With New Grant
An Oklahoma nonprofit wants to empower women in business. They have a new grant to help. The money will help single women and single mothers. Leaders at REI Oklahoma said women face so many barriers when starting a business. Their goal is to build a support system and help women realize what’s possible. Sometimes people don’t know what they can do until they try.
1600kush.com
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
Students at Oklahoma City metro school being forced out of the building while district makes repairs
Students at a metro school are missing out on valuable classroom time as the building at Shidler Elementary School in South Oklahoma City is in desperate need of repairs.
oklahomawatch.org
OKC Develops New Approach to Homelessness: Housing Over Criminalizing
As 50 Oklahoma City clergy and community members huddled around tables at the Mayflower Congregational Church in November, they clutched packets that to them represented a looming crisis. The next day’s city council agenda included Councilmember Mark Stonecipher’s proposal to classify the homeless living in encampments as trespassers, subjecting them...
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
okcfox.com
Moore Public Schools & Bridges to construct tiny homes for homeless students in Moore
MOORE (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools and Bridges of Norman are now working together to construct tiny homes for homeless teens enrolled in Moore Public Schools after the OKC City Council approved the project on Tuesday. The tiny homes will be built in the field behind Sky Ranch Elementary...
publicradiotulsa.org
State board should 'stay the course,' prohibit religious charter schools, says advocacy group
As a church in Oklahoma City plans to apply to open a charter school, an organization advocating for the separation of church and state says Oklahoma should continue to disallow publicly funded religious schools. On Tuesday, the Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a memo to the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter...
Tenants fed up with broken elevators at metro apartment
After three days of both elevators in the Tiffany Retro Apartments being broken, its tenants say they’re frustrated.
okctalk.com
New plans for OU dorms revealed
OKCTalk has obtained plans for the first phase of the total rebuilding of the freshman dorms at OU. Funds were recently approved to demolish Adams Center, one of the three dorm towers just south of Lindsey Street. The plans show that in place of the 12-story Adams, there will be...
OKC mover accused of robbing clients, couple held at gunpoint while $15k stolen
Shortly after an elderly couple moved into a new home in NW Oklahoma City, they were robbed at gunpoint by three masked men while a man who moved them into their home waited outside as the getaway driver.
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
Oklahoma County Sheriff updates Deer Creek teacher investigation
In a press conference to clear up information, the Oklahoma County Sherriff said that the Deer Creek School District did not threaten to cancel their contract with OCSO over school resource officers.
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
Mother searching for answers after son dies in Oklahoma County Jail
The mother of an inmate, who died in the Oklahoma County Jail just days before Christmas, is searching for answers.
News On 6
OKC Memorial Marathon Makes Special Announcements During Training
The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon made several announcements during the Saturday morning training. President and CEO of the Oklahoma National Memorial Museum Kari Watkins announced the return of the burgers at the finish line. The marathon said they are partnering with Spark in Scissortail Park to bring back the highly requested tradition.
