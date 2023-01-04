Read full article on original website
Linda Marie Loth, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Loth passed away at her residence on Friday December 23, 2022. She was born October 13, 1961, in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania. daughter of the late Joseph L. and Lillian Smulick Nagy, who later made their home in Austintown. Linda received her GED and...
William E. “Bill” McNeal, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” McNeal, 81, went home to be with the Lord at 2:35 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Bill was born September 1, 1941 in Lisbon, a son of the late William E. and Nellie M....
Thomas M. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Brown, 77, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Thomas was born in Youngstown on March 26, 1945, son of the late Charles. W. and Marie (Baker) Brown, Sr. After his...
William “Mickey” McGuire, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Mickey” McGuire, 91, died January 5, 2023 at his home. William was born on December 15, 1931, in Youngstown, to William D. and Martha (Cartwright) McGuire. He was a 1950 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He enlisted in the US Navy...
Karen Sue Hazen, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Hazen, 64, of Canfield died unexpectedly Thursday morning, January 5 at her residence. Karen was born November 3, 1958, a daughter of the late George Albert and Dorothy Jean (Felger) Sigle and lived most of her life in this area. She graduated from...
Teri M. Virden, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teri M. Virden, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Alliance Community Hospital. She was born November 5, 1958, to the late Richard Wilson and Shirley (McIlvain) Wilson- Steed. Teri worked as a nursing aide at McCrea Manor and Sun Valley Nursing...
Elaine C. Lopresta, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine C. Lopresta, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on June 6, 1941 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Catherine Pagley DeCarlo. She graduated from East High School in 1959 and was...
John S. Robertson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the evening of January 2, 2023, John S. Robertson passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93. On January 17, 1929, George A. and Evelyn Shidler Robertson welcomed their third child, John Shidler Robertson. The family moved to Warren, Ohio when John was a young boy.
Anthony S. Yukech, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony S. Yukech, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Anthony was born November 25, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Charles and Eva Frank Yukech. After the death of his mother as a teen, he moved...
Ronald Joseph “Mosch” Moschella, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Joseph Moschella, “Mosch”, 72, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with his loving family by his side at the Hospice House. Ron was born March 2, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Harriet Moschella and was...
Charles W. Hoffman, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. Hoffman, 67, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born February 5, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Charles B. and the late Betty (Kinnan) Hoffman. Charles worked as a mechanic for...
Russell L. Blake, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell L. Blake, 99, formerly of Poland, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Windsor Medical Center, North Canton. He was born in Moundsville, West Virginia, on May 8, 1923, the son of Russell R. and Estella Blake. After graduation from Moundsville High School...
James “Jim” W. Blair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” W. Blair, 70, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of the Youngstown/Warren area, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Jim was born May 11, 1952 in Warren, the son of Johnny and Mary “Midge” (Bortz)...
Larry Gibbons, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Gibbons, 72, of Salem passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Larry was born in Alliance on November 4, 1950, the son of the late Wilson F. and Margaret (Howell) Gibbons. He was a 1970 graduate...
Leonard E. Lance, Winona, Ohio
WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Leonard E. Lance, 97, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his home. Leonard was born November 1, 1925, in West Andover, Ohio, son of the late Ray C. and Louisa B. (Emch) Lance. Leonard was a 1944 graduate of Salem High School and a 1954 graduate of...
Edwin L. McFarland, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin L. McFarland, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home. He was born June 23, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Edwin H. McFarland and the late Geraldine Redmond McFarland and her husband, Hank T. Allison, who raised him.
Ruth Irene Keifer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Irene Keifer, 76, of Warren Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 2, 2023. Born on December 29, 1946, in Sharon Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Vera Irene and William B. Guesman. A 1964 graduate of Howland High School, Ruth then went on...
Vesta J. Putnam, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vesta J. Putnam, of Masury, Ohio, entered into life eternal on Monday, January 2, 2023, while a patient in the Hospice House, Poland, Ohio, from injuries sustained as a result of a recent fall at home. She was 78. Vesta was born November 30, 1944,...
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
Francis “Fred” Hodos, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis F. “Fred” Hodos, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Fred was born on January 5, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Susan Smyda Hodos. Fred was a devout Catholic and along with...
