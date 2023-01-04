ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

The cost of emergency shelter: City of La Crosse spent $30,000 during winter emergency

By Duaa Israr
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JH4qa_0k2Vg6kU00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse spent $30,000 to open an emergency shelter during December’s winter storm.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration to open city-owned buildings during severe winter weather for unsheltered people. The Southside Neighborhood Center provided shelter for four and a half days at the city’s expense.

“The two main components of the overflow plan are for security and for cleaning the day after,” said La Crosse’s Homeless Services Coordinator, Brian Sampson.

According to Sampson, the emergency overflow shelter was intended for overnight use only. When the winter storm hit, the city chose at the last minute to open the shelter around the clock.

The security and cleaning services hired by the city charge per hour. Sampson says the bill can be paid for using city funds, including American Rescue Plan Act money. The city council will vote this Thursday on what funds to use to pay for that bill.

“Part of the emergency proclamation allows the Mayor to tap into other city funds,” said Sampson.

Now, the city is also turning to the community and a local non-profit to help pay for any future emergency decree.

“We’re doing as much as we can as a community to take care of what really is one of our most vulnerable populations in the winter time,” said CEO of La Crosse Community Foundation, Jamie Schloegel.

The La Crosse Community Foundation will collect donations for security and cleaning costs.

“So, we will receive the donations and once the city has proven there are expenses attached to that, we will release the funds to the city,” said Schloegel.

Sampson says this is only a short-term solution and will help the unsheltered get through a Wisconsin winter.

“We need all community partners to continue working together and continue to develop a plan to address this long term,” said Sampson.

If you are interested, you can donate at www.laxcommfoundation.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

New year, new changes for Holmen Area Fire Department

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — The Holmen Area Fire Department is expanding. Thanks to a successful November referendum, the department will hire six firefighters this year for a full crew of about 12. The department is also in the early stages of recruiting a new fire chief. The department’s shared service agreement with the City of La Crosse ended at the...
HOLMEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after fisherman breaks through ice

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after a fisherman broke through ice Friday. According to a social post via the Facebook Page of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning authorities received a call from an ice fisherman requesting assistance after they had broke through the ice. Sheriff Osmond and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden, Bob Jumbeck, responded with a DNR airboat and safely brought the fisherman back to shore.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department looking for missing woman

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department is looking for a missing woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of Jan. 5, 2023 the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department is still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Men accused of murder in La Crosse released

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges against two men accused of killing a La Crosse man last year are being dismissed. 36-year-old Karvel Freeman and 26-year-old Nelson Brown were both charged with first-degree intentional homicide in January 2022 shooting death of 36-year-old Ernest Knox. Yesterday, prosecuting attorneys filed a...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

West Salem village board tables potential public safety referendum until Jan. 17

WEST SALEM (WKBT)- West Salem’s village board voted Tuesday night to table a decision to place a public safety referendum on the April ballot. Village trustees are considering asking village residents to approve a $500,000 recurring referendum to hire three more police officers. The village board president says that would equal a $228 annual property tax increase for a $200,000...
WEST SALEM, WI
wiproud.com

Metronet Connects La Crosse with Multi-Gigabit Ultra-High-Speed Fiber Optic Internet

La Crosse, WI— January 4, 2022— Metronet announced that residents and businesses in La Crosse now have access to Metronet’s multi-gigabit speeds with service installation available. As service becomes widely available throughout much of the La Crosse area, residents will have the opportunity to tap into multi-gigabit speeds up to 2 gigabits; and businesses with access may choose speeds up to 10 gigabits. Customers located in Metronet’s initial construction areas may now sign up for installation by visiting metronet.com or calling 888-225-3864.
LA CROSSE, WI
wwisradio.com

Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman

Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday

TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy