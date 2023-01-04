The cost of emergency shelter: City of La Crosse spent $30,000 during winter emergency

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse spent $30,000 to open an emergency shelter during December’s winter storm.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration to open city-owned buildings during severe winter weather for unsheltered people. The Southside Neighborhood Center provided shelter for four and a half days at the city’s expense.

“The two main components of the overflow plan are for security and for cleaning the day after,” said La Crosse’s Homeless Services Coordinator, Brian Sampson.

According to Sampson, the emergency overflow shelter was intended for overnight use only. When the winter storm hit, the city chose at the last minute to open the shelter around the clock.

The security and cleaning services hired by the city charge per hour. Sampson says the bill can be paid for using city funds, including American Rescue Plan Act money. The city council will vote this Thursday on what funds to use to pay for that bill.

“Part of the emergency proclamation allows the Mayor to tap into other city funds,” said Sampson.

Now, the city is also turning to the community and a local non-profit to help pay for any future emergency decree.

“We’re doing as much as we can as a community to take care of what really is one of our most vulnerable populations in the winter time,” said CEO of La Crosse Community Foundation, Jamie Schloegel.

The La Crosse Community Foundation will collect donations for security and cleaning costs.

“So, we will receive the donations and once the city has proven there are expenses attached to that, we will release the funds to the city,” said Schloegel.

Sampson says this is only a short-term solution and will help the unsheltered get through a Wisconsin winter.

“We need all community partners to continue working together and continue to develop a plan to address this long term,” said Sampson.

If you are interested, you can donate at www.laxcommfoundation.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.