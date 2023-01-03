U.S. News and World Report released its 2023 best jobs rankings on Jan. 10, including the highest-paying jobs from the list. The best jobs list is based on jobs with the largest projected number of openings from 2021-31, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To identify the highest-paying jobs from the list, U.S. News then examined each job's median salary. More information on the methodology is available here.

