Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
Seven revenue cycle management companies — including Ventra Health and R1 RCM — have announced executive leadership changes since Nov. 8:. 1. Ventra Health: Steven Huddleston was named CEO Jan. 10 following the retirement of Mike O'Boyle. Mr. Huddleston most recently served as president and CEO of Pelitas.
beckershospitalreview.com
Alphabet healthcare unit lays off 15% of staff
Verily, the healthcare unit of parent company Alphabet, is cutting more than 200 jobs, or about 15 percent of its staff, The Wall Street Journal first reported Jan. 11. The company is stopping work on its software program called Verily Value Suite. Originally known as Google Life Sciences, the company has focused on digital health, including rolling out an online diabetes clinic and an online tool to connect research participants with studies.
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS Health's VC arm invests $100M in Carbon Health
Days after announcing a mass layoff, Carbon Health secured $100 million in series D funding from CVS Health Ventures Jan. 10. Carbon Health, a hybrid healthcare company focused on primary and urgent care, announced plans to roll back its public health, remote patient monitoring, hardware and chronic care programs on Jan. 6, and laid off more than 200 employees.
beckershospitalreview.com
RCM firm Ventra Health names CEO
Ventra Health has appointed Steven Huddleston CEO following the retirement of Mike O'Boyle. Mr. Huddleston most recently served as president and CEO of Pelitas, according to a Jan. 10 Ventra Health news release. He was previously involved with the development and execution of the thesis that became nThrive, where he later served as president and chief client officer.
beckershospitalreview.com
GE HealthCare reports $4.9B in quarterly revenue
GE HealthCare, which completed its spinoff from General Electric on Jan. 4, said fourth quarter revenue was about $4.9 billion. "As we look ahead, we see significant opportunities to innovate and solve some of the most significant clinical challenges with our precision care strategy," President and CEO of GE HealthCare Peter Arduini said in a Jan. 10 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Optum partners with 2nd healthcare system in a matter of days, adding almost 2,000 employees
Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Optum secured its second partnership agreement in a matter of days with a healthcare system to take over its revenue cycle management and information technology operations. The agreement to take over Owensboro (Ky.) Health's operations will result in 575 of the healthcare system's employees moving over to...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 4:. 1. Ryan Simpson was named CEO of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. 2. Michael Backus was named president and CEO of Oswego (N.Y.) Health. 3. Brian Kirk was reinstated as CEO of Norton (Kan.)...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 recent RIP Medical Debt debt forgiveness partnerships
The New York City-based nonprofit RIP Medical Debt has grabbed headlines through its ability to buy back medical debt and cancel it. Here are three recent RIP Medical Debt partnerships:. The group is looking to eliminate $800 million of debt held by Michigan patients. RIP Medical Debt partnered with ApolloMD...
beckershospitalreview.com
SSM Health's response to current drug shortages
With multiple retail pharmacies short on medicine cabinet staples amid a rise in flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases, St. Louis-based SSM Health's pharmacy leader told the Wisconsin State Journal some drug shortage tips. Here are three things to know, according to Ariel Thurmer, PharmD, SSM Health's clinical manager of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare private equity deals down in '22: 6 things to know
Private equity healthcare deals were down in 2022 but still had their second-biggest year on record, a Jan. 10 report from Bain & Co. shows. Here are six things to know from the preview of the 12th annual Global Healthcare Private Equity and M&A Report. 1. The number of healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hazel Hawkins closing home health services department
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is closing its home health services department effective Jan. 31. Hazel Hawkins interim CEO Mary Casillas said in a Jan. 6 news release that the department — known as San Benito Home Health Agency — had "consistently declining volumes." She said there are duplicate services within the community that will be able provide needed services to its patients.
beckershospitalreview.com
GE HealthCare, Ordr to provide security monitoring of clinical assets
GE HealthCare has partnered with Ordr to provide health systems with continuous network performance and security monitoring of all clinical assets. Under the partnership, GE HealthCare will use Ordr's platform to offer its healthcare clients continuous network performance and security monitoring of all network-connected devices and clinical assets linked to its Carescape network, according to a Jan. 11 news release from Ordr.
beckershospitalreview.com
Allina Health, Qventus using AI to automate operating room scheduling
Allina Health has partnered with software company Qventus to use its artificial intelligence-based tool to automate operating room scheduling processes. The tool, dubbed the Perioperative Solution, can integrate into a health system's EHR system and uses machine learning-based automation, behavioral science, and comprehensive data to create new levels of efficiency across OR departments.
beckershospitalreview.com
UC Davis Health digital lab launches home healthcare startup
Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health has launched a home healthcare company as the first startup from its new digital health incubator. WellCent offers a platform to equip patients and caregivers with validated medical devices and resources for home care. "With the increase in care shifting to the home setting, WellCent...
beckershospitalreview.com
30% of patients feel confident to identify a medical billing error
A Zelis survey of 800 patients who had at least one medical billing error in the last five years found that only 30 percent felt "extremely confident" in their ability to identify a billing error. Half of the respondents to the survey reported incorrect charges of at least $200, and...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 health systems named 'best places to work in IT' share their retention strategies
From letting IT teams work where they feel most productive to offering competitive salaries, this is how the health systems that made the list of Computerworld's best places to work in IT for 2023 create a great IT environment to work in. Becker's reached out to all 11 who made...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses involved in quality improvement report less burnout
Involving nurses in quality improvement efforts and fostering open communication among nursing staff could mitigate burnout, recent findings suggest. The study, funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, is based on a survey of pediatric nurses at an urban children's hospital. Overall, 27 percent of the participants reported burnout. Nurses who felt more confident in patient experience measurement, received frequent performance reports on patient experience, and felt included and engaged in quality improvement efforts reported not feeling burned out. Open communication among nurses was also tied to not feeling burned out.
beckershospitalreview.com
14 highest-paid healthcare jobs in 2023
U.S. News and World Report released its 2023 best jobs rankings on Jan. 10, including the highest-paying jobs from the list. The best jobs list is based on jobs with the largest projected number of openings from 2021-31, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To identify the highest-paying jobs from the list, U.S. News then examined each job's median salary. More information on the methodology is available here.
beckershospitalreview.com
M&As to pick up steam in 2023 as hospitals adapt to tougher conditions
Health system mergers and acquisitions dipped in the second half of 2022 as hospitals looked to address urgent challenges including staff shortages, inflation and the rising costs of labor, supplies and energy. Coinciding with those macroeconomic pressures, health systems also faced a sterner regulatory environment last year, with the Federal...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital capacity concerns intensify as XBB.1.5 spreads
Hospitals nationwide are facing capacity issues amid ongoing staffing shortages and an early and severe start to the respiratory virus season. Now, the rapid spread of XBB.1.5 — a highly transmissible omicron subvariant with a high capacity for immune escape — threatens to further magnify these challenges. Although...
Comments / 0