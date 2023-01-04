December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO