KDRV
Child exploitation investigation involves Central Point warrant for evidence
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Local police and federal law enforcement are looking through evidence from a Central Point home today for instances of child exploitation. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint interagency task force served a search warrant this morning at a residence in the 800 block of South Haskell Street in Central Point.
KTVL
KDRV
MPD: two menorah vandalism strikes, one suspect booked for both cases
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today the man responsible for the first vandalism of a Vogel Plaza menorah is also responsible for its subsequent vandalism. The Medford Police Department (MPD) says today its "officers developed probable cause to arrest Isaiah Cleveland for the vandalism incident reported on 12/27/22. Upon review of available video footage, officers were able to determine it was the same male from the previous vandalism."
kptv.com
Driver dies after hitting downed tree on Hwy 238 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 238 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 20. OSP said an investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a downed tree, went off the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
kqennewsradio.com
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Local 12-year-old killed in crash while visiting family during holidays
A local woman is grieving the unexpected death of her 12-year-old son who was killed in a car accident while visiting family during the holidays. Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses for the mother’s only child. “When they were driving, I believe...
KDRV
Fatal car crash on January first
MEDFORD -- A car accident that took place on January 1st left one person dead after the driver crashed into multiple trees on Sunset Dr. According to Medford Police, a call came in at 3:34 p.m. regarding a reckless driver on the 4600 block of Highway 238. A Jacksonville Police Officer in the area located the car and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver failed to yield and continued onto S. Stage Rd. towards Medford.
kqennewsradio.com
TILLER WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE WRECK
A Tiller woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:50 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the crash in the 14000 block of Tiller Trail Highway in the Tiller area. The motorist said her sedan was making noises with the front-end vibrating. Shortly after that the vehicle went through the guard rail while taking a turn around a corner.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:50 a.m. a sedan hit the back of a second sedan while traveling east in the 3700 block of Melrose Road. The vehicle hit was stopped, waiting to turn into a business, when it was rear-ended.
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
KTVL
KDRV
Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
KTVL
Community organizations to receive share of $1.4 million in grant funds
COOS BAY, Ore. — Dozens of community organizations throughout Coos, Curry and Douglas counties are getting a share of over $1.4 million in grant funding. From arts and culture to forestry, the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation announced grants to 35 organizations along the southern Oregon Coast. The grants range...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
KTVL
Ask10: Re-pavement plans for Highway 234
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — News 10 viewer Cliff wrote in asking: "Can you find out if ODOT has any plans to re-pave Highway 234? This highway is in real bad shape. It's rough driving on it. In fact, it's bad enough that we won't pull our trailer down it."
KTVL
Northwest Dimmick Street in Grants Pass closes for construction
The City of Grants Pass says Northwest Dimmick Street between C Street and E Street will be closed starting tomorrow. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan, 6, and resume Jan. 9 through Jan. 10. City officials say the closure is in place to complete...
