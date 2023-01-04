Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
13-year-old becomes fourth suspect in Portsmouth teen’s fatal shooting
A fourth suspect, a 13-year-old boy, has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Portsmouth last month.
WAVY News 10
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake
A public safety officer patrolling a church parking lot during Sunday morning services scared off two thieves attempting to steal a truck's catalytic converter, a church administrator tells 10 On Your Side.
6-year-old student shot teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teacher is in critical condition after being shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon. In a press conference Friday evening, city officials said the shooting was not accidental, that it happened in a first-grade classroom when a male student started arguing with a teacher and that the teacher's injuries were life-threatening. Everyone else in the school building -- faculty, staff, and students -- were safe.
Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later
The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
'He's my baby' | Parents hold their children tight after 6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News classroom
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s been a long day for these families and teachers at Richneck Elementary. Newport News police said after an altercation in a classroom, a first grader pulled out a handgun and shot his teacher. Medics took the teacher to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
13newsnow.com
Portsmouth PD to hold community vigil
Portsmouth police are inviting the community to honor all of the lives lost to gun violence. The city recently saw a wave of violence heading into the new year.
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
Teen accused of killing man, shooting another in Gloucester faces new charges
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The teenager accused of shooting two people in Gloucester County early New Year's Day morning, leaving one dead and another hurt, is facing new charges. The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old's new charges are second-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. He was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Second man arrested in connection to fatal robbery attempt in Suffolk
According to police, 23-year-old Jonathan Jackson was taken into custody Friday in North Carolina.
Former Norfolk daycare operator pleads guilty to child neglect
A former Norfolk daycare operator pleaded guilty to child neglect Friday after a child she watched was seriously injured in 2018.
Stolen bikes recovered after break-in at Norfolk store
Two bikes have been recovered after a break-in at a bike and skate shop in Norfolk, but the owner is still responsible for the damage.
Court documents reveal what led up to December shooting of 17-year-old in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — 18-year-old Analwah Jones appeared in court one day after turning herself in to Portsmouth police. She’s the third teenager who has been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old boy. Police said the shooting took place on December 21st on Sykes Avenue. The...
princessanneindy.com
Police identify pedestrian who died in New Year’s Day crash in rural Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH — A pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck on a rural stretch of Princess Anne Road died at the scene of the New Year’s Day crash. Police on Tuesday, Jan. 3, identified him as Brian Baker, 41. Baker was pronounced dead by emergency personnel who responded to the scene of the city’s first fatal crash of the year.
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
WAVY News 10
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Portsmouth armed robbery
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One man has been arrested and another has been charged in connection to a Nov. 21 armed robbery in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue, Portsmouth Police said. Michael Walker, 28, has been arrested and charged with robbery, use a firearm by a convicted felon...
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Suffolk: Police
Around 11:12 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of an accidental death where a train struck a pedestrian trespassing on the railroad tracks in the 100 block of Hall Avenue.
Portsmouth hosts prayer vigil as number of crimes rise
With crime up and the numbers being down in police departments across the country, Portsmouth is now calling on men and women of the cloth.
WAVY News 10
Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet came through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man
NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1