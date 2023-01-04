ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

6-year-old student shot teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teacher is in critical condition after being shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon. In a press conference Friday evening, city officials said the shooting was not accidental, that it happened in a first-grade classroom when a male student started arguing with a teacher and that the teacher's injuries were life-threatening. Everyone else in the school building -- faculty, staff, and students -- were safe.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later

The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Teen accused of killing man, shooting another in Gloucester faces new charges

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The teenager accused of shooting two people in Gloucester County early New Year's Day morning, leaving one dead and another hurt, is facing new charges. The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old's new charges are second-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. He was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

1 arrested, 1 wanted in Portsmouth armed robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One man has been arrested and another has been charged in connection to a Nov. 21 armed robbery in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue, Portsmouth Police said. Michael Walker, 28, has been arrested and charged with robbery, use a firearm by a convicted felon...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet came through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man

NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
NORFOLK, VA
