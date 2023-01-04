ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Despite Some Clouds, South Winds Bring Warm Winter Temperatures Today

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! There are a few sprinkles showing up on radar this morning, though don’t expect much in the way of rain today as any precipitation (as little as it is) will clear out later this morning. Mostly-to-partly cloudy skies will limit sun exposure today, eventually clearing out as we approach sunset. Even with the clouds, temperatures will be much warmer today, topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. This will be due to southerly winds at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure

Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Comanche school band performed at the Reliaquest Bowl

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche school band performed in the Reliaquest Bowl Monday, January 2. They were selected from a past performance at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio and were the only band from Oklahoma this year. The band performed alongside eight other schools in Tampa, Florida as...
COMANCHE, OK
kswo.com

Cache installing ‘smart’ water meters

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Cache are getting ready to install “smart” water meters across the city. Starting this week and through the rest of the month, Cache Public Works Authority will be installing the water meters for all residential and commercial properties in the city.
CACHE, OK
Z94

Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma

The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Volunteers needed to help take down Holiday in Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s always fun putting up holiday decorations, but it’s never any fun taking them down!. The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking help from the community to take down the decorations from Holiday in the Park. If you’d like to help lend...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Rollover on Cache shuts down eastbound traffic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials were forced to close an eastbound section of Cache a little after noon on Tuesday, following a rollover near 53rd St. According to officials with the Lawton Police Department, a Red Dodge 1500 was traveling westbound on Cache when it t-boned a Jeep Cherokee which was attempting to pull into traffic from the northern parking lot.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

The 7th Annual Sigma Nu Year Bull Bash is just around the corner

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of Sigma Nu are partnering with Blue Rock Therapy to host their seventh annual Sigma “Nu” Year Bull Bash. 7News spoke with Lyndse Sager, a member of the Sigma Nu organization, about what the community can expect from the event and what festivities will be available.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: Italian Greyhound Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to Minnie, an 8-month-old Italian Greyhound mix, who was an owner release to the animal welfare. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, January 7. Minnie is friendly, loves people, and had no hesitations saying hi to 7News employees behind the scenes!
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

LPS students compete in cardboard races

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools hosted their 2nd Annual Cardboard Race earlier Friday. They happened at Fort Sill’s Rinehart Fitness Center and consisted of Elementary Makerspace students. The LPS students were tasked with constructing raceable boats with only cardboard and duct tape. There were also different challenges,...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County residents speak out on water issues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A neighborhood surrounded by the City of Lawton on all sides is without water. Some of those residents, who technically live in Comanche County, are speaking out after being without water for a month. They say it’s an ongoing issue. Freezing temperatures caused a water...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

LPD looking for vehicle involved in hit and run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night. The wreck happened at SW 11th and Lee around 7:45 p.m. In a video posted by police, you see a dark-colored truck slam into a white SUV...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Gabriel’s House growing into its own building

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Enrollment at Gabriel’s House, which is an after-school program in Duncan, has skyrocketed. Because of that, they’re working to build their own building. Bonnie Tally, the Founder of Gabriel’s House, said after going through a tough time in life she asked God what she should...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says a woman who was described as a “person of interest” in the death of Shane Chockpoyah has been identified. On Thursday, the organization posted five pictures of a woman entering a Lawton gas station and asked the community for help in identifying her.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing a dog. 36-year-old Daniel Moses Garrison is facing one felony count of cruelty to animals. According to court documents, in mid-December, two men working in west Lawton said they heard what sounded like a dog...
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy