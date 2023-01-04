LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! There are a few sprinkles showing up on radar this morning, though don’t expect much in the way of rain today as any precipitation (as little as it is) will clear out later this morning. Mostly-to-partly cloudy skies will limit sun exposure today, eventually clearing out as we approach sunset. Even with the clouds, temperatures will be much warmer today, topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. This will be due to southerly winds at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO