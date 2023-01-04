Read full article on original website
Related
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Remains of 17-year-old found a week after being kidnapped during home invasion
The remains of a 17-year-old who was kidnapped during a home invasion last week were found in a rural area in Maricopa County on Monday, Phoenix police said. On Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Indian School Road for an unknown trouble call at around 3:15 a.m., according to a police statement.
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
SFGate
Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF
ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
Wife heard hiker’s chilling final yell as he plunged 300ft to his death while taking pictures on mountain summit
A HIKER has died after his wife heard his heartbreaking final cry while he plummeted hundreds of feet down an icy mountainside, authorities said. The unnamed man lost his life on Saturday morning following the tragic plunge at Mt Willard in Crawford Notch while taking pictures of the scenic views.
Mich. man allegedly threatens to rip out woman’s throat with his sawed teeth after trafficking her
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly offered a woman a ride and then assaulted, trafficked, and threatened her. According to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, during the week of Thanksgiving, suspect Michael Barajas allegedly saw a 20-year-old woman walking down the street. She reportedly had recently been kicked out of her house and had not showered in several days. Barajas reportedly pulled up next to her and offered her a ride, as well as "a shower, food, and warmth."
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
International Business Times
3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody
A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
Three cars crash on Highway 101 to avoid loose dog running down center divider in Carpinteria
Three cars crashed on northbound Highway 101 to avoid a loose dog running down the center divider near Santa Monica Rd in Carpinteria on Wednesday afternoon. The post Three cars crash on Highway 101 to avoid loose dog running down center divider in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man dead after St. Cloud woman loses control of her car, crashes into oncoming traffic
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 68-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after a car lost control in St. Cloud, crashing into another vehicle.The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to the crash on 20th Avenue Southeast at 2:30 p.m.Police say a pregnant woman was driving a vehicle northbound on 20th Avenue Southeast when she approached a curve and decline in the road, and lost control, sliding head-on into oncoming traffic.The pregnant woman had minor injuries as well as the 61-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident. The passenger of the southbound car died shortly afterward at the hospital.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police did not that roads were covered in ice and snow at the time.
Comments / 0