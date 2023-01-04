ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
SFGate

Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF

ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
ALAMEDA, CA
truecrimedaily

Mich. man allegedly threatens to rip out woman’s throat with his sawed teeth after trafficking her

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly offered a woman a ride and then assaulted, trafficked, and threatened her. According to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, during the week of Thanksgiving, suspect Michael Barajas allegedly saw a 20-year-old woman walking down the street. She reportedly had recently been kicked out of her house and had not showered in several days. Barajas reportedly pulled up next to her and offered her a ride, as well as "a shower, food, and warmth."
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
International Business Times

3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
AURORA, CO
CBS Minnesota

Man dead after St. Cloud woman loses control of her car, crashes into oncoming traffic

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 68-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after a car lost control in St. Cloud, crashing into another vehicle.The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to the crash on 20th Avenue Southeast at 2:30 p.m.Police say a pregnant woman was driving a vehicle northbound on 20th Avenue Southeast when she approached a curve and decline in the road, and lost control, sliding head-on into oncoming traffic.The pregnant woman had minor injuries as well as the 61-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident. The passenger of the southbound car died shortly afterward at the hospital.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police did not that roads were covered in ice and snow at the time.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

