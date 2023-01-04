Read full article on original website
Harold Corbett
2d ago
Typical for a criminal. This guy believes he's justified to shooting people for kicks. The sad part is the courts and Jury usually protect the criminals instead of protecting society. Crazy. Murderers got it made. Animals get better justice.
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
Police: Man facing charges after Orange County bank robbery
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, a bank in Orange County was robbed, and the sheriff's office said a suspect is now in custody. Just after 10 a.m., a robbery at a TrustCo Bank on East Colonial Drive was reported. According to the Orlando Police Department, the suspect, later...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Police: Man, 18, confesses to robbing, fatally shooting man outside I-Drive hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a man confessed to robbing and fatally shooting a man outside a hotel on International Drive. Officers said Nicholas Anderson, 18, is facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said after...
WESH
Deputies: 1 injured in shooting at high school in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to Wekiva High School Friday night regarding a shooting. According to the sheriff's office, a teenager was taken to the hospital and he remains in stable condition. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave this update on Twitter Friday: "The campus has...
WESH
Deputies: 1 person taken to hospital after shooting at high school in Orange County
Orange County deputies responded to Wekiva High School Friday night regarding a shooting. According to the sheriff's office, one person was transported to the hospital. There's a large police presence in the area. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a suspect. WESH 2 will bring you...
WESH
Sheriff: Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting girlfriend in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the charges have been upgraded for a man who's accused of shooting his girlfriend in 2021. Due to the victim's death recently, the charge of second-degree attempted murder that Brenan Hill was originally facing is now second-degree murder. It...
fox35orlando.com
Florida tow truck company owner arrested for unlawfully towing cars at crash scenes: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando tow truck business owner was arrested after troopers discovered that multiple cars were being unlawfully solicited at crash scenes, according to a press release. William Gonzalez, the owner of Ready for Action Collision turned himself into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday on several charges...
WESH
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have been arrested for home invasion robbery and grand theft. The sheriff's office announced their arrests on Friday.
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies arrested Pierre Floriant, 41, on Thursday for allegedly killing the pregnant mother of his child: Joanna Gomez-Simo. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the murder happened at Pointe Vista Apartments. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy came to the apartment complex on Thursday morning...
WESH
Man sentenced for shooting death of 18-year-old in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the State Attorney's Office, a man has been sentenced for the death of an 18-year-old after a shooting. Jaquez Head, 23, was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison, the State Attorney's Office said. Head along with three other men went...
WESH
Person of interest in killings of Mount Dora couple booked in Lake County jail
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The person of interest in the killings of an older Mount Dora couple is back in Florida. Fifty-year-old Vickie Williams is in the Lake County jail Friday night. She's expected to have her first appearance before a judge Saturday. Darryl and Sharon Getman were found...
WESH
Chief: Guns stolen from cars in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the new year, there are some of the same problems in DeLand after several car break-ins occurred this week. In some cases, guns were stolen. The city's police chief says residents are making it too easy for thieves to get their hands on firearms.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Man found shot to death at apartment complex in Orange County
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Friday morning. Deputies said they are investigating a deadly shooting at the Seabrook apartment complex in east Orange County. Officials said they were called to one of the...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Man Arrested After Reportedly Fleeing Deputies in West Flagler, Crashing and Running
BUNNELL - Hastings resident James Baggett was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly leading Flagler Sheriff's deputies on a lengthy chase, the FCSO says. The pursuit took place in the western area of the county, and resulted in damage to local farmland. The incident started during an attempt at a routine...
WESH
Man taken into custody after Casselberry robbery, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Casselberry police said a man accused of robbing a 76-year-old woman has been arrested. A generical description, pictures and a video were apparently were all that was needed to help Casselberry police make an arrest less than one week after the attack. Investigators said...
WESH
Motorcyclist charged with DUI manslaughter for Titusville crash that killed passenger, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police arrested and charged a man Wednesday for a crash that they say killed his own passenger. The deadly crash happened in May 2022 on South Washington Avenue near the Riveredge Drive Intersection. Tyler Zimmerman, 26, of Cocoa, is accused of driving under the influence while...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map of the area below:. One person on scene was treated...
palmcoastobserver.com
Three men arrested with 13 catalytic converters in the trunk of car
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office found 13 catalytic converters in the trunk of a BMW that was pulled over for a stolen license plate. FCSO deputies were initially responding to a BMW driving eastbound on Palm Coast Parkway using plates that were stolen out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver was able enter onto Interstate 95 southbound at a "high rate of speed," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
WESH
15-year-old accused of shooting at Volusia deputies says lawyers pressuring her to take deal
The teenager accused of shooting at Volusia County sheriff's deputies a year and a half ago has rejected a plea deal and will go on trial next month. “I actually feel like they are kind of pressuring me to take the 20 years,” Nicole Jackson said in court Thursday.
WESH
Car crashes into Wendy's restaurant in Seminole County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a Wendy's Friday afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m., a car that rolled down a hill hit a Wendy's located in the area of West State Road 434 and Wekiva Springs Road. There were two people inside...
