ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 2

Harold Corbett
2d ago

Typical for a criminal. This guy believes he's justified to shooting people for kicks. The sad part is the courts and Jury usually protect the criminals instead of protecting society. Crazy. Murderers got it made. Animals get better justice.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Police: Man facing charges after Orange County bank robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, a bank in Orange County was robbed, and the sheriff's office said a suspect is now in custody. Just after 10 a.m., a robbery at a TrustCo Bank on East Colonial Drive was reported. According to the Orlando Police Department, the suspect, later...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: 1 injured in shooting at high school in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to Wekiva High School Friday night regarding a shooting. According to the sheriff's office, a teenager was taken to the hospital and he remains in stable condition. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave this update on Twitter Friday: "The campus has...
WESH

Deputies: 1 person taken to hospital after shooting at high school in Orange County

Orange County deputies responded to Wekiva High School Friday night regarding a shooting. According to the sheriff's office, one person was transported to the hospital. There's a large police presence in the area. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a suspect. WESH 2 will bring you...
WESH

Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have been arrested for home invasion robbery and grand theft. The sheriff's office announced their arrests on Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Chief: Guns stolen from cars in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the new year, there are some of the same problems in DeLand after several car break-ins occurred this week. In some cases, guns were stolen. The city's police chief says residents are making it too easy for thieves to get their hands on firearms.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man found shot to death at apartment complex in Orange County

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Friday morning. Deputies said they are investigating a deadly shooting at the Seabrook apartment complex in east Orange County. Officials said they were called to one of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man taken into custody after Casselberry robbery, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Casselberry police said a man accused of robbing a 76-year-old woman has been arrested. A generical description, pictures and a video were apparently were all that was needed to help Casselberry police make an arrest less than one week after the attack. Investigators said...
CASSELBERRY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map of the area below:. One person on scene was treated...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Three men arrested with 13 catalytic converters in the trunk of car

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office found 13 catalytic converters in the trunk of a BMW that was pulled over for a stolen license plate. FCSO deputies were initially responding to a BMW driving eastbound on Palm Coast Parkway using plates that were stolen out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver was able enter onto Interstate 95 southbound at a "high rate of speed," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy