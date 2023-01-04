Read full article on original website
How many more storms are expected in Northern California?
(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
KDRV
Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
Increased rain brings possible flooding to parts of Oregon
Winter in Oregon brings rain – and lots of it. This year is no different and the Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) reminds people to be prepared. The forecast for this weekend and into next week is for continued rain and with flooding already happening in the Northwest, there are ways you can be ready. Most Oregonians with flood coverage have it through the National Flood Insurance Program. You can...
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
KDRV
While fewer power outages today as wind storm slows, Mt. Shasta closed
MEDFORD, Ore. & MT. SHASTA, Cal. -- Pacific Power is reporting fewer power outages today in the Rogue Valley. With some customers getting back to normal from power loss during a wind storm that arrived yesterday, some places are without electricity as the wind storm cycles across Oregon and Northern California today.
Climate assessment shows Oregon is growing hotter, with more rain and less snow
Oregon continues to face climate change-related risks, but has also seen expanding opportunities for adaptation and mitigation, according to the Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment published this week.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/4/23 – Rainy & Windy
There have been some questions about the “Bomb Cyclone” that has spun up in the Pacific and is moving eastward towards the coast. If you recall, I mentioned yesterday that this was a developing low pressure area west of the Oregon/California border. The low is still expected to slow as it moves eastward and is expected to give northern California heavy rain, strong winds, dangerous seas and surf. The good news for us is that the low will slow, start to weaken, then by tomorrow, turn and move northward along the coast. It is expected to remain far enough offshore that we will be spared the severe impacts that northern California will see. One element that will affect us though is the fact that we have strong high pressure to our east and now a strong low pressure area to the southwest. This is causing strong easterly winds that will persist thru tonight and tomorrow into Friday when the low is finally to our northwest, west of Vancouver Island, still headed northward.
Hazardous Weather Advisories in California, Oregon, Washington
There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for. Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington. A winter weather advisory is in effect...
Multiple areas under flood threat as ‘bomb cyclone’ churns off California coast
With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain and hill areas, according […]
jacksoncountyor.org
High Wind Warning & Advisory in Effect for Jackson County: Watch for Falling Trees and Power Lines (Photo)
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and Jackson County Roads Department has responded to multiple traffic hazard calls throughout the County for fallen trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected throughout today and tomorrow. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. At...
KTVL
Strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across Southern Oregon
Windy conditions continue to impact residents across the Rogue Valley. Earlier today, Rural Metro Fire says a powerline struck a FedEx truck north of Grants Pass. As of 11:45 a.m., the FedEx driver has been rescued and no injuries were reported. In Jackson County, the Sheriff's Office says it has...
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet) and a flood watch in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. The wet-weather set […]
KTVL
Pacific Power prepares for weather-related power outages
Pacific Power says its meteorology team is closely monitoring the forecasted storm making its way into Southern Oregon and Northern California and preparing for wind-related service interruptions. Pacific Power says to ensure you are prepared, every home should have an emergency outage kit that includes the following items:. Flashlight. Battery-operated...
kptv.com
Gusty east wind, more rain later today
Good morning! It’s a cool & breezy start to our day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Similar to Tuesday, spotty light showers are still passing through the metro area around 3:00 A.M. Most of the showers should taper off by sunrise. The big story today will be a strengthening east wind. The gustiest wind will impact the western Columbia River Gorge and the central/east metro area. At times, gusts will exceed 65 mph in the western Gorge. Peak gusts on the east side of the metro area could reach 50+ mph. Elsewhere in the metro area, gusts should be in the ballpark of 30-45 mph. Basically the farther away you’re located from the Gorge, the lighter the wind should be. East winds will also impact much of the coastline, as well as the higher slopes of our mountains. Isolated power outages will be possible, but this shouldn’t be quite as impactful as our previous wind event. Expect another round of rain to pass through the region this afternoon and evening. Precipitation will overrun cooler air in the central Gorge, resulting in a mix of snow and freezing rain. Roads will turn icy/snowy tonight around that part of the Gorge (especially the upper Hood River Valley). It’ll be a close call along I-84 / river level.
KTVL
Winter storms bring concerns about debris flows with them to Siskiyou County burn scars
REDDING. Calif. — The Northstate is feeling the impacts of fires even when we are clear of fire season. Those in Siskiyou County are having to take extra flooding precautions due to what is known as burn scar areas. KRCR spoke with Siskiyou County Emergency Services, who said that...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KDRV
Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
beachconnection.net
20 to 30-Foot Waves on Washington / Oregon Coast: Wind and Surf Advisories
(Newport, Oregon) – A rather forceful offshore storm is bringing a variety of warnings and advisories to parts of the Oregon coast and upper Washington coast, as wave height offshore will be producing large breakers well over 20 feet on Thursday. (Photo of Boiler Bay near Depoe Bay, courtesy Amy Kathleen Williams / Oregon King Tides)
