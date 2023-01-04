Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Oregon nonprofit working to reopen a psychiatric hospital in Eastern Oregon
Community Counseling Services wants to expand acute mental health care in Eastern Oregon. The nonprofit recently purchased the Aspen Springs Psychiatric Hospital, which was previously operated by Lifeways and closed in April 2021. The goal is to have the facility operating again by the end of the summer, but supply chain issues may cause delays. Kimberly Lindsay is the executive director of Community Counseling Services. She joins us to share what access to mental health care is like in rural Oregon and the role this facility will play.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
itinyhouses.com
Silo in the Oregon Woods Brings Serenity: Tree Farm Retreat
Looking for a peaceful retreat in the heart of nature? Look no further than Tree Farm, a secluded getaway in the Oregon woods. Nestled in a grove of tall pines, this unique property offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. The Tree Farm property is...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dungeness delays draw protest on the Oregon coast; Washington state gets new climate programs
Oregon’s Dungeness crab season typically starts on Dec. 1 each year, but coastal crabbers are still sidelined after the third postponement of opening day so far this season. Crabs at some coastal ports are testing low in meat and high in domoic acid, a naturally occuring toxin that can make crabs unsafe to eat. Crabbers are urging the state to open the fishery at ports where crabs have proven healthy to avoid financial hardship. (Ethan Myers/The Astorian)
Clear Creek announces the death of Oregon’s distilling godfather
McCarthy was in his 70s and considered a father figure by many on the Clear Creek crew.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon’s new chief justice begins her term, portion of Interstate 84 closes this weekend
The Oregon Supreme Court’s 44th chief justice, Meagan Flynn, has begun her term after serving as associate justice on the high court since 2014. Flynn is the second woman to serve in the position, following the retirement last year of the court’s first female chief justice, Martha Walters. Flynn’s first order of business was to swear in two new associate justices appointed by Gov. Kate Brown. That means every justice currently on the Oregon Supreme Court has been appointed by Brown. Flynn is now the head of the state court system, which is facing a severe shortage of public defenders. Hundreds of people charged with crimes in Oregon do not have attorneys to represent them. (OPB Staff)
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
Oregon dispensaries face financial issues due to lack of banking options
Financial regulators in Oregon are investigating an alternative banking business in town that advertised itself as a solution for cash-heavy cannabis companies
opb.org
Oregon population decline is cause for concern, say economists
Your browser does not support the audio element. The latest federal census numbers show Oregon’s population is shrinking for the first time in decades. And it’s losing residents at the sixth fastest rate. Calculating these estimates is not an exact science, says Josh Lehner, with the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis. He says numbers from the Portland State University Population Research Center indicate a slowing of growth in the state, but also show a drop in the Portland metro area. Lehner says however you look at it, the implications for state revenues are serious. He joins to explain these numbers and what it could mean if Oregon’s population doesn’t rebound.
opb.org
New report highlights opportunities to mitigate and adapt to climate change in Oregon
The latest assessment from the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute says the state continues to face “new and enduring hazards” related to climate change. OCCRI is housed at Oregon State University, but contributors also come from other institutions around the state, including the University of Oregon, Portland State University and the Oregon Institute of Technology. The biannual climate assessments are mandated by the legislature and are intended to be used as a resource for researchers, journalists and the public at large. The latest report is the sixth such assessment.
opb.org
Superabundant dispatch: How Oregon pioneered going sober
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores Oregon’s long history with temperance.
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New Beautiful Free Camping Spots
This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
opb.org
Inaugural census will track Oregon music industry’s economic impact
Through Jan. 15, commercial music workers including musicians, producers and venue owners, can make some noise in the Oregon’s first Commercial Music Census. The goal is to present policymakers with hard data on how well the music economy is doing across the state. Meara McLaughlin, the executive director of...
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
Hazardous Weather Advisories in California, Oregon, Washington
There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for. Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington. A winter weather advisory is in effect...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, 1/4/22 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Releases Statement Regarding Death of Steven Mainwaring
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Tuesday,...
Comments / 2