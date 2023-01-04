Read full article on original website
redwave2024
3d ago
Stop this over built nonsustainable housing - k get that Wu’s hubby is a developer but how much more can we build with no consideration to environ impact, lack of infrastructure & no new schools?!?!??
Cheche Chance
3d ago
Nothing new! Gentrification at its finest! Kicking hard-working people out of their homes because the rents are ridiculous!
David Burns
3d ago
would they kick out the whole foods 2 blocks down the street same scenario just saying ha ha ha yaaaa riiight!!!
bostonrealestatetimes.com
HUD Closes Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) transaction with the Boston Housing Authority
WASHINGTON, D.C. –The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Multifamily Housing announced that it recently closed a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) transaction with the Boston Housing Authority (BHA) in Boston, MA, at Mission Main in the Mission Hill neighborhood. This transaction will preserve and rehabilitate...
nerej.com
Mass. Land Court ruling upholds sanctity of commercial lease documents
Boston, MA A recent decision issued by the Massachusetts Land Court has significant implications for the commercial real estate industry. The question was, does a prospective lessee have a valid lease where only one party has signed? The answer in this case was a firm no. The case was brought...
iheart.com
One Lynnfield Developer Tests Less Conventional Materials To Build Houses
LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Lynnfield developer is pushing wood aside and testing out some other materials to build houses. Lynnfield Developer, Alb-Illyrians Housing, is building a 56-hundred-square-foot home entirely made out of steel and concrete. "It's a fireproof home, has all metal [and] concrete inside, metal roofing,...
Permit Fee for Hotel Demolition is $360,000
The ongoing demolition of the former Bedford Glen Hotel at 44 Middlesex Turnpike has enriched the town’s treasury by $360,000. Christopher Laskey, the town’s Director of Code Enforcement, explained Thursday that the fee for tearing down a building is $20 per $1,000 of valuation, as stated on the Assessing Department property database.
Eater
Decadent Back Bay Party Spot Lolita Reawakens After Two Years With a $2.75 Million Makeover
Flashy Mexican restaurant Lolita is back in action after a two-year, $2.75 million renovation to crank up the volume again on the decadent, design-forward party spot. Fans of Lolita’s original location will notice some similarities. The taco-laden menu is the same, as is the overall layout of the space. Stepping into the restaurant still feels like descending into a (party-ready) underground lair. But COJE, the vibey restaurant group behind Lolita and other hits including speakeasy-style bar Yvonne’s, poured money into redesigning the 12-year-old restaurant to better match its swanky Fort Point sibling — and keep pace with the current, leveled-up state of dining out in Boston.
universalhub.com
Audubon Circle dumpling place that closed due to pandemic to re-open in South Boston
The Boston Licensing Board today approved plans by Mei Mei to open a cafe - and a new dumpling factory - at 58 Old Colony Ave. in South Boston. Mei Mei, which started as a dumpling food truck, closed its cafe at the start of the pandemic to concentrate on large-scale production of dumplings for sale at farmers markets and the like.
universalhub.com
Area pickle company sours on the Wahlbergs; says what they're doing with pickles just ain't kosher, so it sues
Grillo's Pickles, started by a man who sold pickles from a cart outside the Park Street T stop, yesterday sued Wahlburgers over the competing pickles the burger chain now sells, alleging they have lying labels because they are not preservative free and because they might be based on Grillo's 100-year-old secret family pickle recipe.
universalhub.com
Somebody keeps forging Boston Medical Center checks and the hospital is getting tired of it
Boston Medical Center yesterday sued a series of as yet unknown "John Does" for repeatedly forging and trying to cash hospital checks - sometimes successfully - over the past couple of years. In a racketeering and fraud suit against "John Does 1-10" filed in US District Court in Boston, the...
Hold the line: Shoppers await Jan. 13 opening of new Market Basket in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — After delays, a new Market Basket supermarket — the main retailer at the one-time home of Edgemere Drive-In on Route 20 — will open next week. David McLean, operations director for the Tewksbury-based chain, confirmed that doors will open at 7 a.m. Jan. 13. The company had hoped to open the...
Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon
SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
communityadvocate.com
Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store
SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
universalhub.com
Orange Line train at Back Bay is stuck; at least passengers are calm, not amok
One of the new Orange Line trains is just sitting at Back Bay, immobile, with passengers wishing it could get up and go already so they can get home. Josh Levinger tweets at the T, which replies, it knows, oh, Lord it knows, or more specifically:. Hi Josh, this train...
wgbh.org
Basic Black: Can Boston shake its reputation as one of the most racist cities in America?
Recently, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled a tourism campaign that highlights how one of the nation’s oldest cities now encompasses 23 neighborhoods and residents who speak a combined 76 languages. The campaign included a new tagline: “Boston never gets old.” The bureau also introduced its new name: Meet Boston.
Table Talk Pies affordable housing development receives $19.6M from MassDevelopment
A six-story affordable housing development on the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester’s Canal District has received nearly $20 million in funding from the state. MassDevelopment has issued a $19,640,000 tax-exempt bond for the project at 120 Washington St. to support 59 of the 83...
universalhub.com
Brigham Circle Thai and sushi place looks to expand into Vietnamese sandwiches, breakfast
Laughing Monk Cafe, 737 Huntington Ave., hopes to more than double in size by taking over vacant space next door, which will let it expand into banh mi and breakfast, its attorney told the Boston Licensing Board today. The board could vote tomorrow on the restaurant's expansion plans, which would...
universalhub.com
Board to decide if bowling after midnight is OK in South Boston or if that's more of a Dorchester idea
The Boston Licensing Board could decide tomorrow whether to let South Boston Candlepins, 543 East Broadway, extend its closing time for both bowling and drinking from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Manager John Tunney told the board he is not actually seeking to stay open until 1 a.m. most nights,...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain
Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
Kray Plates popular takeout no longer a secret in Hyde Park
BOSTON - If you don't look closely, you might not even see it. There's a tiny takeout spot in Hyde Park that features Haitian and Jamaican food and has a cult following.Kray Plates is a takeout spot run out of another restaurant, Gourmet Fish. It is an underground, virtual movement of people who love Krayla Brice's cooking."Food is just like a big part of my family," she told WBZ-TV. "My mom is Haitian and then my dad is Jamaican."Krayla pairs that background to make Haitian-Jamaican-inspired dishes with Haitian Epis, garlic, herbs, parsley, scallion and seasonings."You blend it up and make...
nbcboston.com
Porcini's in Watertown Is Closing After 23 Years in Business
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An Italian and Mediterranean restaurant west of Boston that is known in part for its working fireplace and garden patio is shutting down. According to a source, Porcini's in Watertown is getting ready to close its doors, with a post on its...
Man charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston
BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism."The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court.
