Lakers News: Donovan Mitchell's 71-Piece Earns Rave Review From LeBron James

The former Cleveland champ shouted out the current Cavs star.

Last night at Rocket Mortgage Arena, All-NBA Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had a performance for the ages against the visiting Chicago Bulls.

After trailing by as many as 21 points in the first half, the Cavs, galvanized by a 24-point Mitchell outburst in the third quarter, came roaring all the way back to force overtime, where they proceeded to run roughshod over a deflated Chicago club, winning 145-134.

Oh, and Mitchell scored 71 points on 22-of-34 field goal shooting (including 7-of-15 shooting from deep) and 20-of-25 free throw shooting in the highest-scoring night of individual basketball since Kobe Bryant dropped 81 on the Toronto Raptors that fateful January 22nd, 2006 night, along with chipping in 11 assists and eight rebounds. No big deal.

We kid, we kid. It was certainly a big deal, as he became only the seventh player in league history to score 70 or more points. Incidentally, only one NBA has multiple players on that list: your Los Angeles Lakers, thanks to Bryant's 81 and Elgin Baylor's 71 points, scored on November 15th, 1960 in a 123-108 LA win over the New York Knicks. Eventual Laker Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to ever make multiple appearances in the 70+ point club (six), but he did all his damage while with the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors.

"Spida" Mitchell's outburst had a lot of attentive NBA eyeballs. Though Lakers great LeBron James had a pretty prolific night of his own, scoring 43 points and grabbing 11 boards in a 121-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets last night, he made sure to give a shout-out to Mitchell's historic evening for his old Cavs club on Twitter:

Another former Lakers champ, big man Pau Gasol, raved about Mitchell's output last night, too: