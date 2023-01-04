ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Damar Hamlin's Uncle Updates Nephew's Condition

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
 3 days ago

Hamlin's uncle updated the media.

CINCINNATI — Bills' safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly alive and on a ventilator at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Just talked with Damar Hamlin's uncle," WROC's Thad Brown tweeted . "He says Damar is on a ventilator. The goal now is to get him to breathe better. Family is doing well. 'He's still up there fighting.'"

Hamlin has been in the ICU since Monday night after collapsing early in the Bengals-Bills contest . ESPN's Coley Harvey offered another update.

"Glenn said his nephew had to be resuscitated twice," Harvey tweeted . "Once on the field at Paycor Stadium , once after he arrived at the hospital. There is a concern of lung damage. Glenn also was very complimentary of doctors here at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the outpouring of support his family has received from the city of Cincinnati."

Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino offered more tweeting Hamlin had to use 100% of the ventilator on Monday night and is now down to 50%.

The Bills' safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game and then Hamlin immediately collapsed after getting up from the play.

Paramedics administered CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fans poured support into a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser hosted through his foundation that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $5.2 million in donations. Click here to support .

Comments / 41

james Weaver
3d ago

keep fighting young man praying for you in Raider nation tonight. NFL players may be enemies on the battle field but they are all brothers who risk alot for our entertainment. I love good sportsmanship I I think we have seen that. peace love to everyone and keep this young man in our prayers

Reply
32
Zachary Race
3d ago

please God be with this young man in his family touches soul healed this young man I know that you will you will continue to heal him day by day and you will give him the strength to breathe on his own please Lord my savior be his savior the doctor's guide them let them save him for him come home please Lord I know you hear me out loud praying for this young man and his family prayers go up DAMAR HAMLION NUMBER 3 BUFFALO BILLS

Reply
22
Stephanie Olyphant
3d ago

Any improvement is good news! keep fighting Damar because your time here is not over. you are loved❤

Reply
38
 

AllBengals

