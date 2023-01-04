ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL-AMFM

Five shot, two dead in Central City

New Orleans Police are on scene of a mass shooting in Central City. Five people were shot, two victims are reported dead. The shooting took place around 8:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Reverend John Raphael Way.
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

NOPD: 2 dead, 3 others wounded in Central City Shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a mass shooting that killed two and injured three others in Central City on Thursday night. According to police, three men and two women were shot at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev John Raphael Jr. Way after 8 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know

At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and injured in the Lower Ninth Ward Thursday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street around 12:17 p.m. Matthew Bell, 41, of Monroe, is accused of shooting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate 2 shootings Thursday; 1 deadly

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings early Thursday morning. One shooting was deadly. According to police, officers responded to an area hospital where a teenager was dropped off with gunshot wounds. The teenager later died at the hospital. Police say they are still...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans family narrowly survives hit and run car crash

NEW ORLEANS — Stolen vehicles continue to plague the city of New Orleans, becoming more dangerous for the people living in and traveling to the area. Kaylie Battaglia, 23, told WDSU News, her family narrowly survived a hit-and-run car crash the evening of Dec. 26, involving a red stolen Kia Optima.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
