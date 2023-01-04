Related
Police arrest suspect minutes after New Orleans East shooting
Five shot, two dead in Central City
NOPD: 2 dead, 3 others wounded in Central City Shooting
At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know
2 killed, 3 injured in Central City mass shooting, New Orleans police say
3 injured, 2 dead in Central City shooting, city’s second mass shooting in a week
Man shot twice during New Orleans attempted armed robbery, police say
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond
New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody
Harvey man arrested in Tennessee for New Orleans December homicide
Second shooting incident Thursday night
Presumed juvenile suspects sought in Algiers armed carjacking
New Orleans police investigate 2 shootings Thursday; 1 deadly
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
Missing New Orleans woman’s car tracked on I-10 in Breaux Bridge
New Orleans family narrowly survives hit and run car crash
More overnight violence in New Orleans, teen dumped at hospital dies
Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges
Church members shaken by Central City mass shooting: 'I wish it surprised me'
Kipp Leadership Primary evacuated as search underway for suspicious armed person
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1