Beckley, WV

Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis

By Conor Doherty
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods.

The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened.

This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, Mighty Shine sees an average of 400 cars a day.

Several customers have even canceled their monthly subscriptions.

John Burnette, the on-site leader for Mighty Shine said the water company has not provided information for when they can start up again.

“You know, we just need answers of when so we can make plans for our employees because it’s a financial hardship cause no one is making any money,” said Burnette.

For those who work at Mighty Shine, not working has serious financial consequences.

“Honestly there is one girl that does not know what she is going to do because she pays her own phone bill, stuff like that,” said Kimberly Farley, an employee at Mighty Shine. “There are a couple employees here that have children and they’re missing out on work.”

Burnette said it may be another week before the car wash reopens.

Debbie Smallwood
3d ago

The car wash needs shut down when a person ‘s wash machine and hot water heater are shut down and people can’t wash clothes or take a bath. The people working there go file for unemployment. In the meantime we can’t take a bath or wash clothes.!!!!

christopher dalton
3d ago

Well, it kind of makes sense to close car washes during a water shortage.

