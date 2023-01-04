Read full article on original website
State House to hold tribute to Gov. Lincoln Almond
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Islanders are invited to a tribute in honor of former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond at the State House. Almond passed away at 86 this week. "Susan and I are saddened to learn of the passing of former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Almond,” Gov....
DEM to stock 10 ponds, lakes for winter fishing
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced it will stock ten lakes and ponds across the state. DEM said it will place rainbow trout, Sebago Atlantic salmon, and lake trout starting Monday. This is the first year lake trout is included in the stock. The stocking...
On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions
In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
Rhode Island begins issuing new license plates
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is finally issuing its new license plates to residents. Hundreds of people walked in and out of the Rhode Island DMV in Cranston Wednesday, some to get their new “Ocean" license plate, which replaces Rhode Island's "Wave," design which has been in circulation for the past 25 years. The design was picked in a contest last year.
Baker participates in ceremonial symbol exchange, lone walk as he leaves office
BOSTON (WJAR) — On his last day in office Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker participated in various ceremonies that are steeped in tradition and aid in the transfer of power. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito followed tradition and participated in a symbol exchange with Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll.
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visits Connecticut to tout Gold Star Bridge grant
(WJAR) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg travelled to New London, Connecticut Wednesday to celebrate a federal grant for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge project with local leaders. The $158 million grant will help pay for repairs to the bridge. According to the Department of Transportation, the Gold Star is...
McKee to give State of the State address
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee will give his State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a letter to the House and Senate, the governor’s Chief of Staff, Tony Afonso, said McKee will present his address at 7 p.m. in the House Chamber. McKee will speak on...
Faith leaders meet for 15th annual Fighting Poverty with Faith Vigil
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Faith leaders and more gathered Wednesday afternoon for the 15th Annual Fighting Poverty with Faith Vigil. The annual "call for action" started with a march from the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church to the Rhode Island State House. Local faith leaders, activists, politicians and more met...
Healey creates first climate chief in Massachusetts
(WJAR) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order that created the cabinet-level position in charge of creating statewide climate policies. “The climate crisis is Massachusetts’ greatest challenge, but there is enormous opportunity in our response,” said Governor Healey in a statement. “I’m filing this Executive Order today, on the first full day of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, because we have no time to delay. It’s essential that we begin coordinating our climate policy across all state agencies and all communities in Massachusetts so that we can make the progress we so urgently need and drive our clean energy economy.”
Maura Healey sworn in as Massachusetts governor
BOSTON (WJAR) — Maura Healey was sworn in on Thursday as Massachusetts’ 73rd governor. The historic oath of office made Healey the first woman elected governor in Massachusetts and the first openly lesbian elected governor in the United States. “It is the honor of my life to lead...
Massachusetts, Maine to partner on large inland wind farm
(AP) — Massachusetts intends to finance up to 40 percent of a wind power project in far northern Maine. That potentially gives Maine the partner it needs to make the project a reality. The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources has determined in a public finding that the 1,000-megawatt project...
New comprehensive weight loss center fills void in Rhode Island
The Weight and Wellness Institute run by South County Psychiatry is filling a void in Rhode Island. "It's a natural fit," said Dr. Anthony Gallo, the CEO and owner of South County Psychiatry. He says that weight and mental health often go hand in hand. "I was already having these...
Biden touts infrastructure funding during Kentucky visit
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) — President Joe Biden visited Kentucky on Wednesday to tout his landmark infrastructure legislation. The Brent Spence Bridge project is expected to receive $1.6 billion in grants to build a companion bridge and make other improvements. It's considered one of the largest single infrastructure grants in U.S. history.
Will this gloomy stretch of weather ever end?
Fog and low clouds blanket the region Wednesday. Seems like a straightforward forecast, but the nuances of the stationary front dividing Southern New England in half is making today's weather more complicated than usual. To the north of the front, cooler air. To the south, warmer air. These two air...
More dreary and wet weather in the forecast
How long has it been since we've seen the sun? That is a pretty good question, as this awful damp weather has been going on forever, it seems like. Luckily, there is light at the end of the tunnel, with this system wrapping up by Friday night. Until then, more...
Convicted killer arrested for 2nd time after his release from death row
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man who was once on death row after he was convicted of murder in the 1980s is back in jail. Stephen Leon Williams, 71, was arrested during a traffic stop in Tennessee on Monday. He’s being held without bond on charges of tampering with...
