(WJAR) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order that created the cabinet-level position in charge of creating statewide climate policies. “The climate crisis is Massachusetts’ greatest challenge, but there is enormous opportunity in our response,” said Governor Healey in a statement. “I’m filing this Executive Order today, on the first full day of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, because we have no time to delay. It’s essential that we begin coordinating our climate policy across all state agencies and all communities in Massachusetts so that we can make the progress we so urgently need and drive our clean energy economy.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO