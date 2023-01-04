ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Authorities release 911 calls for service involving Buffalo Grove family killed in murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - The Village of Buffalo Grove released multiple 911 calls for service involving the family that was killed in a murder-suicide last year. According to the village, the industry standard for retaining 911 call audio files is 60 to 90 days. The calls released Friday were dated Sept. 6, 2022, Sept. 10, 2022, Sept. 11, 2022, three from Sept. 30, 2022 and one from Oct. 21, 2022.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Lake County Man Charged With Murdering 6-Month-Old Child

(Mount Prospect, IL) A Lake County man has been charged in the death of a young child in Cook County. Zayden Chavez died last week, as the result of injuries suffered in late October. Prosecutors say the 6-month-old’s father, Adrian Chavez, was responsible for the injuries that led to the boy’s death. The 25-year-old Waukegan man now faces one count of first-degree murder. A bond amount is unknown, but Chavez is due in a Cook County courtroom on the 27th.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Coroner's office identifies man found dead in Plano pond

The Kendall County Coroner's Office says the man who was found dead in a pond in Plano on Monday is nineteen-year-old Daniel E. Rolf, of Montgomery. Rolf had previously been reported missing. Police were called to the pond, which is in a wooded area behind the 700 block of South...
PLANO, IL
Chicago, IL
