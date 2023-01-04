Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities release 911 calls for service involving Buffalo Grove family killed in murder-suicide
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - The Village of Buffalo Grove released multiple 911 calls for service involving the family that was killed in a murder-suicide last year. According to the village, the industry standard for retaining 911 call audio files is 60 to 90 days. The calls released Friday were dated Sept. 6, 2022, Sept. 10, 2022, Sept. 11, 2022, three from Sept. 30, 2022 and one from Oct. 21, 2022.
Human remains discovered in Far South Side forest preserve, county says
According to a spokesman for the Cook County Forest Preserve District, the human remains were found just west of the Bishop Ford expressway and south of 130th Street in Beaubien Woods.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot multiple times during gang-related argument, 3 arrested
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An 18-year-old Cook County man and two male juveniles have been arrested for a gang-related shooting Thursday night in suburban Des Plaines. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:09 p.m., according to a statement from Des Plaines police.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Charged With Murdering 6-Month-Old Child
(Mount Prospect, IL) A Lake County man has been charged in the death of a young child in Cook County. Zayden Chavez died last week, as the result of injuries suffered in late October. Prosecutors say the 6-month-old’s father, Adrian Chavez, was responsible for the injuries that led to the boy’s death. The 25-year-old Waukegan man now faces one count of first-degree murder. A bond amount is unknown, but Chavez is due in a Cook County courtroom on the 27th.
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
Brown's Chicken murders: Marking 30 years since 7 people gunned down at Palatine restaurant
Sunday marks 30 years since seven people were gunned down on a cold January night in 1993, during a robbery at Brown's Chicken in Palatine.
Horse found wandering near suburban bike trail; Bartlett police locate owner
After several hours, the horse was returned to its owner.
fox32chicago.com
Hammond man drove to Crete to sell 14-year-old boy marijuana; boy then fatally shot man: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man who was trying to sell the teen marijuana in Crete last month. At about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 263rd Street in unincorporated Crete Township for a reported shooting.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old Kane County man indicted for fatal crash that killed brother and sister on Halloween
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old Kane County man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash that killed two of his passengers in far west suburban unincorporated Campton Township on Halloween last year. Tyler A. Schmidt, of the 43W block of Southgate Road in Elgin, was indicted...
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
Suburban man, 2 minors, in custody for Des Plaines shooting: Police
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Three men are in custody in relation to a shooting that took place in Des Plaines over what is reported to have been a gang-related incident. Miguel Valdez of Des Plaines, 18, and two 16-year-olds were taken into custody by police after matching the description of the individuals involved in the […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman dead after being found on road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries; police seek video surveillance
WHEATON, Ill. - A woman is dead after being found on the road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries Monday night. At about 8:15 p.m., Wheaton police responded to the 900 Block of West Roosevelt Road for a woman lying in the roadway. According to police, a motorist observed the...
fox32chicago.com
DuPage County reports first pediatric flu death in nearly 5 years
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - DuPage County is reporting its first pediatric flu death of the season and the first for the county in nearly five years. In order to protect the family, the health department will not be releasing the child's age or name. The child’s death is the third...
Firefighter uninjured after floor collapses in Lawndale house fire
One firefighter was unharmed after the second floor of a home gave way while he was putting out a house fire in North Lawndale. Another fireman suffered minor injuries. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out Thursday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Investigation launched after gunshots fired in Lake in the Hills
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - Police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. Around 6:35 p.m. police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of Deerpath Road. Following an investigation, police found gunshots had been fired into a...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County judge overturns murder conviction of woman who said she was framed by disgraced detective
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman who spent 17 years behind bars for a double murder has had her conviction overturned. Madeline Mendoza is one of dozens of people allegedly framed by a disgraced Chicago police detective. "I'm actually super excited. Beyond recognition," said Mendoza, as she and her attorney walked...
Missing woman last seen on home surveillance found safe
A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe. She was last seen on home surveillance video first leaving her Chicago home, then in suburban Burbank before vanishing.
Suspects commit car burglaries, thefts across multiple Lake County towns overnight
Police say suspects burglarized and stole multiple unlocked vehicles early Tuesday morning in several towns in Lake County. The Grayslake Police Department said Grayslake was one of several towns that were victim to the suspects. A preliminary investigation shows multiple unknown offenders and suspect vehicles were involved in the incidents.
CBS News
Police investigate after shots fired in Lake in the Hills; no injuries reported
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after someone fired shots at a property in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Deer Path Road around 6:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. Responding officers...
WSPY NEWS
Coroner's office identifies man found dead in Plano pond
The Kendall County Coroner's Office says the man who was found dead in a pond in Plano on Monday is nineteen-year-old Daniel E. Rolf, of Montgomery. Rolf had previously been reported missing. Police were called to the pond, which is in a wooded area behind the 700 block of South...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1