Police: Man arrested after shooting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting after one person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release Friday. After receiving reports of shots fired, police responded to West Colonial Street just before 11:45 p.m. Boise Police...
Police: Man repeatedly hit and choked woman after he was kicked out of motorcycle club
IDAHO FALLS — A Nampa man has been arrested for reportedly attacking a woman repeatedly during an August incident. The victim said Kaleb Moir, 36, hit and choked her multiple times over the course of two days after he was kicked out of a motorcycle club.
Boise Police seeking information on video voyeurism person of interest
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise police are investigating a report of video voyeurism on Nov. 26 on the 1400 block of S. Vinnell Way. Investigators want to speak with a person of interest, a male who was last seen driving away in a small black passenger car with a Transformers “Decepticon” painted on the hood of the car. The hood was secured with bungee cords and the vehicle also had a missing front bumper.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Caldwell PD looking for driver involved in a hit and run
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Caldwell Police department is asking for information in regard to a driver of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run on December 30, 2022, around 6:45 pm at the corner of Montana and Ustick. The SUV appeared to be a newer white Toyota 4runner and...
Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison
Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
House fire near Vista and Cassia
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a fire at the home at 707 S Opal St near Vista and Cassia in Boise. No one was home and no one was injured, the homeowners were sheltered in the house across the street. The cause of the fire is unknown. CBS2...
High speed chase rips through downtown Weiser
This silver car, with California license plates, tore through the streets of Weiser this morning, leading police on a high speed chase that reached 80 miles per hour. The individual is shown speeding by the Weiser Signal American newspaper office on Idaho Street.
Meridian police chief, mayor respond to Labrador's decision to drop charges against woman arrested at park
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. New Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador moved to dismiss trespassing charges in the case against Sara Brady, a Meridian woman who went to a closed playground in April 2020 and asked police to arrest her. Brady was...
Idaho Mom Controversy: Who Was Right? Meridian PD or Sarah Brady?
The fallout continues over the decision by Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador to dismiss the trespassing charges against Sarah Brady. Mrs. Brady is the Meridian Mom who gained international attention for being arrested at Kleiner Park during the pandemic. You can read about the complete history of the case here....
Fruitland bakery with 67-year history expanding into northern Idaho
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Owner and founder of the Gem State's famous Rodriguez Bakery was the late Francisco Rodriguez. "He was amazing. He was the hardest working man I knew," said Becky Rodriguez, current owner. Francisco was also known as Don Pancho. He opened his first location 67 years ago.
Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner
First thing Thursday morning, Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, telling him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. The post Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Fish and Game to increase patrols this winter
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game enforcement staff will be increasing patrols this winter in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area ( Boise River WMA). The Boise River WMA is 36,000 acres in the foothills of the Boise mountains including the areas in Emmet, Horseshoe Bend, and Idaho City and along both Lucky Peak and Arrowrock Reservoirs. The Boise River WMA supports more than 300 species of wildlife.
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
I-184 Westbound: Officer-involved shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE:. The suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting today is an adult male. His injuries are not life-threatening and he remains in the hospital at this time. Charges are pending and he is expected to be booked into the Ada County Jail once he is cleared to leave the hospital.
Boise mayor proposes new Shamrock Street park
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. In an effort to continue creating a city for everyone, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean proposed using Open Space and Clean Water levy funds to create a one-acre park on Shamrock Street in West Boise on Tuesday. The proposal will go before the city council next week for approval.
Crash blocks part of I-84 between Boise and Mountain Home
BOISE, Idaho — Extreme caution is urged on westbound Interstate 84 between Boise and Mountain Home, where a crash occurred Tuesday morning. Idaho State Police are at the scene of the crash, between the Boise Port of Entry and Exit 64 (Black's Creek Road). All westbound lanes were blocked...
Meridian City Council approves plans for The Village expansion
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Village in Meridian has been a shopping staple for a decade. A new expansion marks the final phase of development of the mall. 'The Bridge' at The Village will be a new mixed-use property with 550 apartments and 34,547 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology
For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
