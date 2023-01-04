ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Police: Man arrested after shooting in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting after one person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release Friday. After receiving reports of shots fired, police responded to West Colonial Street just before 11:45 p.m. Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man reportedly beat, choked woman for two days

IDAHO FALLS — A Nampa man has been arrested for reportedly attacking a woman repeatedly during an August incident. The victim said Kaleb Moir, 36, hit and choked her multiple times over the course of two days after he was kicked out of a motorcycle club. The first incident reportedly happened Aug. 16. The victim told Idaho Falls Police she was out with Moir when he picked a flower out...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Boise Police seeking information on video voyeurism person of interest

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise police are investigating a report of video voyeurism on Nov. 26 on the 1400 block of S. Vinnell Way. Investigators want to speak with a person of interest, a male who was last seen driving away in a small black passenger car with a Transformers “Decepticon” painted on the hood of the car. The hood was secured with bungee cords and the vehicle also had a missing front bumper.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3

An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Caldwell PD looking for driver involved in a hit and run

Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Caldwell Police department is asking for information in regard to a driver of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run on December 30, 2022, around 6:45 pm at the corner of Montana and Ustick. The SUV appeared to be a newer white Toyota 4runner and...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison

Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

House fire near Vista and Cassia

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a fire at the home at 707 S Opal St near Vista and Cassia in Boise. No one was home and no one was injured, the homeowners were sheltered in the house across the street. The cause of the fire is unknown. CBS2...
BOISE, ID
signalamerican.com

High speed chase rips through downtown Weiser

This silver car, with California license plates, tore through the streets of Weiser this morning, leading police on a high speed chase that reached 80 miles per hour. The individual is shown speeding by the Weiser Signal American newspaper office on Idaho Street.
WEISER, ID
Post Register

Idaho Fish and Game to increase patrols this winter

Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game enforcement staff will be increasing patrols this winter in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area ( Boise River WMA). The Boise River WMA is 36,000 acres in the foothills of the Boise mountains including the areas in Emmet, Horseshoe Bend, and Idaho City and along both Lucky Peak and Arrowrock Reservoirs. The Boise River WMA supports more than 300 species of wildlife.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook

Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

I-184 Westbound: Officer-involved shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE:. The suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting today is an adult male. His injuries are not life-threatening and he remains in the hospital at this time. Charges are pending and he is expected to be booked into the Ada County Jail once he is cleared to leave the hospital.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise mayor proposes new Shamrock Street park

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. In an effort to continue creating a city for everyone, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean proposed using Open Space and Clean Water levy funds to create a one-acre park on Shamrock Street in West Boise on Tuesday. The proposal will go before the city council next week for approval.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology

For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy