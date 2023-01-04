Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
Two Brothers Arrested in Connection with String of 62 Car Burglaries in New Orleans
Two brothers, aged 12 and 14, arrested this week after caught linked with a string of car burglaries in a New Orleans-area apartment complex and their combative mom was arrested by the Police and taken under custody when she was supposedly picking up his two sons, said by the authorities.
WDSU
Man accused of robbing a business in Thibodaux, police report
Thibodaux Police Department reports a suspect has been arrested after being accused of an attempted armed robbery at a local business. According to police, Brandon Benoit, 37, is being accused of attempting to rob a business with a knife on the 600 block of N. Canal Boulevard on Jan. 6.
Police arrest suspect minutes after New Orleans East shooting
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called to the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway shortly before 9 p.m. It was there that police believe the suspect, 53-year-old William Collins, opened fire on a 44-year-old man who was found with several gunshot wounds to his body.
fox8live.com
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
Presumed juvenile suspects sought in Algiers armed carjacking
On Jan. 5 at about 1 a.m., the driver reportedly parked their vehicle in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive when approached by four unidentified black males.
Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
NOLA.com
Woman with toddler carjacked at gunpoint in Algiers, New Orleans police say
A woman with a toddler was carjacked at gunpoint early Thursday in Algiers, New Orleans police said. The crime was reported to police just before 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive (map). The 34-year-old woman was getting out of her Nissan Maxima when police say four...
WDSU
New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and injured in the Lower Ninth Ward Thursday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street around 12:17 p.m. Matthew Bell, 41, of Monroe, is accused of shooting...
NOLA.com
2 shot in Lower 9th Ward; suspected shooter arrested, NOPD says
Two people were shot around noon Thursday in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. They both went in a private vehicle to a hospital, and their conditions were not immediately available. Authorities were called at 12:17 p.m. to Tupelo Street and North Robertson (map), where the shooting happened....
Man shot twice during New Orleans attempted armed robbery, police say
A 20-year-old man who was sleeping in his car was shot twice during an attempted armed robbery, the New Orleans Police Department said Thursday (Jan. 5).
Arrest warrant issued in killing at downtown Rouses
New Orleans Interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork confirmed Thursday that detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in the Dec. 23 killing of Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.
WDSU
New Orleans police makes quick arrest in Chef Menteur Highway shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say detectives quickly arrested a suspect wanted in a Thursday night shooting in New Orleans East. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officials said when officers arrived on scene they found a 44-year-old man...
Harvey man arrested in Tennessee for New Orleans December homicide
With the help of New Orleans and Tennessee U.S. Marshals, the NOPD's Violent Offenders Warrant Squad took 33-year-old Travis Andry into custody Thursday.
Missing New Orleans woman’s car tracked on I-10 in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The vehicle of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November has been seen in Breaux Bridge, but the whereabouts of the woman remain unknown. Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive driving a […]
NOLA.com
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in 'Boogie B' killing, police say
New Orleans police have obtained an arrest warrant for one of two suspects wanted in connection with the Dec. 23 slaying of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell in the 700 block of Baronne Street. Interim police chief Michelle Woodfork did not name the suspect because the arrest warrant has not yet...
Second shooting incident Thursday night
A shooting investigation is underway in New Orleans East as a shooting has wounded one victim. The gunfire took place in 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway near the intersection with Werner Drive.
Five shot, two dead in Central City
New Orleans Police are on scene of a mass shooting in Central City. Five people were shot, two victims are reported dead. The shooting took place around 8:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Reverend John Raphael Way.
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Raceland
RACELAND, La. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raceland. A news release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that the victim is a man in his 20s. Investigators believe the crime happened on Market Street. No other details about the deadly shooting are being released...
NOLA.com
2 killed, 3 injured in Central City mass shooting, New Orleans police say
Two people were killed and three were injured in a mass shooting in Central City Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way at 8:12 p.m. and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.
WDSU
Kipp Leadership Primary evacuated as search underway for suspicious armed person
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspicious armed person near a school in the Marigny district Thursday morning. According to NOPD, a search is on near Kipp Leadership Primary in the 2300 block of St. Claude Avenue. Police have evacuated the school and...
