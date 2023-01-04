Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Water District Receives Federal and State Funding
Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) has received some good news in the form of additional funding for two of its wastewater projects. The California State Waterboard approved CCWD’s request to increase funding from $4.75 million to $9.93 million for the consolidation of wastewater treatment facilities in West Point and Wilseyville. The project, which is 100% grant-funded and serves a designated disadvantaged community, is expected to take two years to complete. CCWD has also received a $1 million appropriation from the federal government for its Copper Cove Wastewater Reclamation Facility Improvements Project, through an Army Corps of Engineers environmental infrastructure program.
mymotherlode.com
Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Impacted Brentwood TUD Customers
Sonora, CA – The water is now safe to drink for Brentwood customers impacted by the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) boil water advisory issued earlier this week. The boil notice put out on Wednesday was for customers who received water from the Upper Basin Water Treatment Plant that was compromised by a main line break near Sullivan Creek on South Fork Road, causing the Lakewood Water Tank to drain. Repairs were completed that day, and then the lines were flushed, allowing for water quality samples to be taken for testing later that evening, as earlier reported here.
mymotherlode.com
Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Due To Storms
Sacramento, CA – As a third “atmospheric river” begins to barrel across California, Governor Gavin Newsom today declared a state of emergency throughout the state due to the recent and approaching winter storms. As earlier reported here, a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service remains...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Sheriff Sworn In
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasillio raised his right hand and was sworn in for a second term today. With a packed crowd looking on at the sheriff’s office, the oath was administered by Undersheriff Rachelle Whiting. After competing against a slew of other candidates, the Calaveras Board of Supervisors appointed him to fill the position left vacant by Sheriff Gary Kuntz’s untimely death from a heart attack in 2016. In 2018, he won his first election to the position, and last year he ran unopposed.
mymotherlode.com
Kirk Featured On Mother Lode Views Supervisor Series
Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will continue a five-part series this weekend featuring the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors. District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, who represents the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne region, will be the guest. It is a chance to hear about what is happening in the...
mymotherlode.com
Several Power Outages In Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA – The weather is mostly to blame for several PG&E power outages in Calaveras County this afternoon. The largest is in the Railroad Flat and Wilseyville areas along Highway 26. Just before 4 p.m., 551 customers lost their electricity. In the Valley Springs area, 51 customers have been without lights since just before 5 p.m. along Meadow Oaks Drive, Crestview Drive and Brooks Lane, which is northwest of Highway 26. The utility does not give an estimated repair time and instead lists it as “to be announced.”
Calaveras Enterprise
At least 50 homes flooded in Valley Springs
The latest winter storm has brought significant flooding to lower elevations, trapping many in their homes over New Year's Eve. As of 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services proclaimed a state of emergency due to widespread flooding.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode
Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.
mymotherlode.com
Caltrans Advises Against Traveling During Upcoming Storm
Sonora, CA– Caltrans has issued a warning to motorists to avoid travel as much as possible this weekend and into early next week due to an incoming atmospheric river weather event. The National Weather Service forecasts severe weather, including heavy rain and mountain snow, flooding concerns, rising rivers, possible mainstem river flooding, continued wet conditions, damaging winds, difficult driving conditions, rapidly developing roadway and urban flooding, potential rock/mudslides in the foothills, and snow levels starting at around 4,000-5,500 feet.
mymotherlode.com
Reader, Jonnie
Jonnie Kay Elizabeth (Royce) Rice Reader, Born February 12, 1943 in Long Beach, California passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Funeral Services will be held Burial will be private in Oak Grove Cemetery in Groveland. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.
mymotherlode.com
Wind Advisory & Flood Watch For The Mother Lode
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from now until 4 PM Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet from 1 AM Sunday until 4 AM Wednesday. Heavy snow will be likely...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Stormy Weather Causing Traffic Hazards In Mother Lode
Update at 4:15 p.m.: The CHP is reporting a mud/dirt/rockslide on Murphys Grade Road and Main Street In Murphys. The debris is blocking one lane of the roadway. They hope to have it cleared within the hour. Original post at 1:05 p.m.: Sonora, CA – The heavy rains and winds...
Northern California Storm | Where sandbag stations can be found
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sandbag stations are available in cities across Northern California in the coming days as local officials prepare residents for potential flooding. In El Dorado County, officials are advising residents to bring their own shovels for free sandbags in the following locations Tuesday:. Fire Station 89, 3200...
mymotherlode.com
Historic Knights Ferry Bridge Closed Indefinitely
Knights Ferry, CA – The Knights Ferry Bridge off Highway 108/120 and east of Oakdale is the longest covered wooden bridge west of the Mississippi River and has been closed indefinitely, but the recent wicked weather is not to blame. Significant wood deterioration was found after a structural analysis...
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge Gorman Campbell Takes Office
Sonora, CA — A swearing-in ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for Hallie Gorman Campbell to assume office as the newest Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge. We reported in early October that Gorman Campbell was picked by Governor Gavin Newsom to fill the seat of retiring Judge Donald Segerstrom. Tuesday’s...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Car Stuck On Flooded Tuolumne County Bridge
Update at 8:46am: Emergency responders found no one inside an abandoned sedan located this morning on Red Hills Road near Sims Road outside of Chinese Camp. Officials have decided to temporarily leave the vehicle in the water due to the weather conditions, and the roadway will be closed until further notice.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Stuck Big Rig On HWY 4 Causing Traffic Delays
Update at 12:15 p.m.: The CHP reports that towing crews have removed a jackknifed semi that had blocked the eastbound lane of traffic along Highway 4 in the Cottage Springs area of Calaveras County and stalled traffic. Traffic is moving freely once again. See below for more details on the incident.
mymotherlode.com
Section Of HWY 4 To Remain Closed For Weeks
Calaveras County Line, CA — Travelers heading towards Stockton on Highway 4 will have to find an alternative route as Caltrans reports flooding has closed a section of the highway in the Farmington area. The section of roadway is between Buckman Road and Waverly Road, just west of the...
mymotherlode.com
Robbins, Carol
Carol S. Robbins, 86, of Sonora, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Avalon Care Center in Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 12/31/2022. Age: 86. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Mountain Democrat
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
Comments / 0