California State

rushnbobo
3d ago

The definition of being out of a drought is not well defined. The insane climate cultists want you to believe we’re in a perpetual drought. In reality a drought can be over in 6 months is all dry conditions are reversed. That has already been achieved.

Duane Baker
3d ago

Of course we are in a drought. Democrats mismanage water like everything else. It would go against the whole climate change scare tactic.

Smithonian

California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over

California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Rain and snow totals across Northern California from first week of January

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first full week of January brought a lot of rain to Northern California with some snowy conditions in the Sierra. Valley rain totals around the region since the New Year are widely in the 1-2" range with some locally higher amounts. Foothill and Sierra locations saw greater rainfall amounts.
abc10.com

Exceptional drought conditions wiped away by California winter storm series

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has been slammed by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The onslaught of rain and snow has caused extensive flooding in the Central Valley. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3 to 6 inches and up to 8 inches for the foothills in Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
Laist.com

Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Seasonal Rain And Snowpack Levels

Sonora, CA — The recent wet weather has provided a very good start to the snow season in California. The Department of Water Resources hiked up into the Sierra Tuesday to conduct the first manual snowpack reading of the season. DWR Public Information Officer Sean De Guzman says, “This January snow survey is really our first big reveal of snow conditions for the year, and our snowpack is actually off to one of its best starts in 40 years.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Endangered salmon population in California plummets

Dams, drought, extreme heat, wildfires and other conditions have pushed California’s winter-run Chinook salmon to the brink of extinction. But, the winter-run Chinook salmon are now faced with an added threat posed by their hunger for anchovies. [phys.org]. 2022 marked the worst spawning season ever for the winter-run Chinook...
CALIFORNIA STATE

