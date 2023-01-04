Read full article on original website
rushnbobo
3d ago
The definition of being out of a drought is not well defined. The insane climate cultists want you to believe we’re in a perpetual drought. In reality a drought can be over in 6 months is all dry conditions are reversed. That has already been achieved.
Duane Baker
3d ago
Of course we are in a drought. Democrats mismanage water like everything else. It would go against the whole climate change scare tactic.
How California Could Save Up Its Rain to Ease Future Droughts
This article is republished from The Conversation original article. California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought.
Smithonian
California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over
California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
Relentless storm train resulting in eye-popping rain, snow totals in California
The recent bout of stormy weather in California over the last two weeks, driven by a persistent flow of moisture off the Pacific Ocean, is leaving its mark in the record books, and there is more ahead in the coming days and weeks, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Rainiest period since...
Will California's long-term drought improve after atmospheric rivers hammer the West?
If you are wondering if all the significant flooding and multiple storms impacting the West will help with long-term drought relief in California, the answer is more complex than it may seem.
With all this rain, is California still in a drought?
After years of drought, here's a look at how this winter's storms help the state's water supply.
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from first week of January
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first full week of January brought a lot of rain to Northern California with some snowy conditions in the Sierra. Valley rain totals around the region since the New Year are widely in the 1-2" range with some locally higher amounts. Foothill and Sierra locations saw greater rainfall amounts.
abc10.com
Exceptional drought conditions wiped away by California winter storm series
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has been slammed by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The onslaught of rain and snow has caused extensive flooding in the Central Valley. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3 to 6 inches and up to 8 inches for the foothills in Northern California.
capradio.org
What this series of atmospheric rivers says about California’s drought and water future
It’s been years since California has seen a series of storms like those hitting the state now. They’ve caused evacuations, power outages and flooding, all of which are a hazard to people in impacted areas. “In terms of overall flood risk, one atmospheric river is typically not enough...
abc10.com
Storm Watch | What is the recent storm doing for California's exceptional drought
Reservoir levels across the state are spiking in response to the massive runoff created by recent storms. Folsom lake is currently at 133% of its historical average.
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane hunters fly missions to California to study atmospheric river amid powerful storm
LOS ANGELES - An atmospheric river, which has unleashed heavy rain, life-threatening flooding and howling winds across California, is keeping hurricane hunter aircraft busy on the West Coast. "The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron has forward deployed for Atmospheric Rivers missions operations and are stationed at Mather Air...
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
Is California still in a drought? New map shows impact of recent rain
What a difference two weeks can make!
WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone
Entire roads have been washed away, and two people have died.
Laist.com
Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
mymotherlode.com
Seasonal Rain And Snowpack Levels
Sonora, CA — The recent wet weather has provided a very good start to the snow season in California. The Department of Water Resources hiked up into the Sierra Tuesday to conduct the first manual snowpack reading of the season. DWR Public Information Officer Sean De Guzman says, “This January snow survey is really our first big reveal of snow conditions for the year, and our snowpack is actually off to one of its best starts in 40 years.”
California’s Native Plants Help Hold Up Our Hillsides — But Poachers Threaten Popular Succulents
Development threatens many native plants, including the dudleya, but succulents’ trendiness mean the succulents face a unique threat— poaching.
calcoastnews.com
Endangered salmon population in California plummets
Dams, drought, extreme heat, wildfires and other conditions have pushed California’s winter-run Chinook salmon to the brink of extinction. But, the winter-run Chinook salmon are now faced with an added threat posed by their hunger for anchovies. [phys.org]. 2022 marked the worst spawning season ever for the winter-run Chinook...
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
California's 2023 Vehicle Ban Takes Effect
California's 2023 Vehicle Ban Takes Effect
