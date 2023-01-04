Read full article on original website
bob54
3d ago
My 94-year-old dad just applied after moving here because of poor health. He lived in Florida and was given $20.00 monthly. He worked as a laborer in the citrus.. .. Druggies are given more than that. NJ is just as bad. He had to fill paperwork that's he's willing to work. Very sad. 😔
roi-nj.com
NJEDA approves FRIDG program to fight food insecurity and combat food deserts
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority approved $2.5 million to be allocated to the Food Retail Innovation in Delivery Grant, or FRIDG, program that will strengthen food security in the state’s 50 Food Desert Communities. FRIDG will assist in the purchase and installation of temperature-controlled lockers to expand food...
Minimum Wage Increases in NJ, & Will Continue
Minimum wage increased in NJ, and will continue to do so to 2024, until it reaches $15/hrPhoto byMorristown Minute. New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage increased by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023.
A new law aims to cut waiting times in NJ for construction permits
It should save everyone time and money. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that speeds up the construction permitting process in New Jersey. During an event in Elizabeth on Thursday, Murphy said the measure, A573, codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection “without importantly, sacrificing safety, fairness to homeowners and small developers, or effective oversight of the Department of Community Affairs.”
How to file for unemployment in NJ, and how much you can receive
⚫ Who's eligible for unemployment benefits in New Jersey?. If you lose your job "through no fault of your own," you're eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of partial pay in the Garden State. Unemployment insurance turned into a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of claimants during the coronavirus...
Business Report: High demand for workers, hospital data breaches, SNAP benefits boosted
Over the next few days we’ll get a good sense of how the job market is faring, as a series of reports are released. The first one out on Wednesday shows that demand for workers remained high at the end of last year, with nearly 10.5 million unfilled positions in November. Bottom line, this report showed continued strength in the job market. More to come later this week, including closely watched data on wages.
Don’t Forget The New Laws That Go Into Effect In NJ In 2023
As you press on into the new year, no doubt you're looking forward to what 2023 has in store for you and your family and friends. For New Jersey residents, that means a bunch of brand-new laws to abide by. Okay, that's making it sound like a lot of them...
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties
You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey SNAP Recipients Now Get $50 Minimum Per Month
New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are getting an increase in benefits starting this month, with the minimum SNAP benefit now rising to $50 per month. The increase in SNAP benefits was included in a bill passed late last year by...
Minimum wage in New Jersey is now $14.13
As of January 1st, the minimum wage for most workers in the state of New Jersey is $14.13 as the state target of $15 per hour nears. Although critics have argued the raising of the minimum wage has created a negative financial burden for small businesses, Governor Phil Murphy has touted the increase as a success that makes New Jersey a role model for the nation. The rate increase which went into effect on Monday, increased the minimum wage by $1.13. The following information was published in a state press release on Monday: The increase is part of legislation signed by The post Minimum wage in New Jersey is now $14.13 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Massachusetts pandemic SNAP benefits to end in February
Extra, temporary benefits that was available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments is set to end in February.
New Jersey ranks near the bottom with pet ownership
You wouldn't know it by driving or walking down the street in some neighborhoods in New Jersey, but we rank at number 46 out of all 50 states when it comes to the percentage of households with pets. If you live anywhere near a dog park that would surprise you...
Stimulus update: New Jersey homeowners can apply for ANCHOR program giving them up to $1,500
New Jersey homeowners have until the end of the month to apply for a program that will provide them with some extra cash this year.
Gov. Murphy signs mandate for insurance companies to fund abortion care
Some health insurers in New Jersey are now required by state law to fully pay for abortion care, as part of the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act. New Jersey is the 8th state to mandate abortion access for health insurance providers.
Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections
Bipartisan bill hailed as a much-needed step amid a shortage of affordable housing and New Jersey's persistently tight housing market. The post Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Sadly, some in NJ have no idea what a day off truly is (Opinion)
Ah yes, taking time off. Whether it's for vacation, the holidays, or just a day for yourself, having some personal time away from work is so important for your health. Taking time off isn't the same for everyone, however. How and when one takes some personal days is completely up to them and their lifestyle.
Is your home a radon hot spot? Many NJ homes have high levels
The odorless, colorless, tasteless gas radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. And advocates are concerned about how many people may be exposed to the radioactive chemical on a regular basis, without ever knowing it. Prolonged exposure to radon causes as many 500...
Push on to promote NJ property tax benefit
Time is beginning to run out for New Jersey residents who have yet to apply for Anchor property-tax relief benefits that will total as much as $1,500 for many recipients when distributed later this year. The application deadline is Jan. 31 for the state-funded relief benefits after a prior deadline...
Are you missing the boat on ‘Anchor’ property-tax relief?
Are you among the thousands of New Jersey residents eligible for a state-funded property-tax relief benefit, who haven’t yet applied for it?. According to Department of Treasury statistics, a little over 1 million New Jersey residents out of a pool of roughly 2 million have so far filed applications for relief belief benefits under the state’s newly established “Anchor” property-tax relief program.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Money You Only Have A Few Weeks To Claim Direct Payments – see if you are qualified
Homeowners and renters have until the end of January to claim a $1,500 tax credit. New Jersey has extended the deadline for the application for its ANCHOR from December 30 2022 to January 31, 2023, property tax rebate program. Who Is Qualified?. Here are the residents who are eligible for...
njspotlightnews.org
Many NJ residents still haven’t applied for Anchor property-tax relief
You could be among the thousands of New Jerseyans eligible for a state property-tax relief check, but time is running out for you to claim it. The latest Department of Treasury data shows a little over a million residents filed applications for Gov. Phil Murphy’s new Anchor property-tax relief program, out of a pool of roughly 2 million who are eligible.
