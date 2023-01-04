Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort WayneTed RiversFort Wayne, IN
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana LakeTravel MavenAndrews, IN
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millionsAsh JurbergFort Wayne, IN
Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20Adrian HolmanFort Wayne, IN
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersFort Wayne, IN
Related
WANE-TV
Electric Works: Prayer Works, a 24/7 prayer room
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- As Electric Works continues to open more to the public, one part of campus has been in the works for a long time. Prayer Works, a prayer room that is open 24/7 which gives the community to come together to pray at anytime. It will be...
WANE-TV
All-American Outdoor expo brings back fan favorite
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Calling all outdoor lovers, the All-American Outdoor expo returns this weekend. From fishing and hunting gear to boats and RV’s, the outdoor expo has it all. The outdoor expo is bringing back the Lumberjack show, with axe throwing, speed climbing and logrolling. Shows will be...
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 1/3/2023
The Pet of the Week is Clint, a 2-year-old cat. If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Top Restaurants on Living Local 15
We are kicking off this new year with “Best Of” shows. Today we are highlighting the Top Restaurants we’ve visited on the show. Make sure to check out the Farm to Fork experience of Joseph Decuis, experience the Asian-inspired dishes at Nawa, or head to JK O’Donnell’s for a taste of Ireland.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne woman celebrates reaching century mark
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman earned her centenarian title Wednesday as she celebrated her 100th birthday at her nursing home. To celebrate, community members sent in cards to Ruth, which were read to her during her birthday party. “The good Lord has been good to...
Narcan box added outside O’Sullivans Italian Pub west of downtown Fort Wayne
When the Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance learned about a grant made available to Overdose Lifeline through Governor Eric Holcomb's office and the Division of Mental Health and Addiction, it gave them an idea on how to help the community.
WANE-TV
Savor Fort Wayne returns in January
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s a reason for people to try new restaurants or return to an old favorite; Savor Fort Wayne and the 12 days of dining deals will be back later this month. Over 70 restaurants will be offering special three-course meals at value prices from January...
wfft.com
TIME honors Kelley Automotive Group President Tom Kelley
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Kelley Automotive Group President Tom Kelley is in the running for the TIME Dealer of the Year award. The award honors the nation's most successful auto dealers who also have a deep commitment to community service. Kelley is a lead supporter of the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Clubs and helps many nonprofits and organizations in Northeast Indiana.
WANE-TV
New pergola at J K O’Donnell’s expected to open this summer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular downtown watering hole plans to build a pergola behind its restaurant, allowing more clients the chance to enjoy a brew and other pub activities outdoors. J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House filed plans with the Allen County Plan Commission to install a...
wfft.com
FW ranks 3rd worst active lifestyle city in WalletHub report
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - According to a new report, when it comes to the largest 100 U.S. cities Fort Wayne ranks near the bottom for active lifestyles. WalletHub, a personal finance website, released its report today rating the 2023 Best and Worst Cities for an Active Lifestyle. Fort Wayne ranks 97th out of 100 based on 36 key indicators that include everything from the average monthly fitness club fees to the percentage of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
WOWO News
Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.
WOWO News
YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announces new chief operating officer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The YMCA has announced that Tabitha Ervin will serve as the new chief operating officer. Ervin has served the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne since 2007 and has since served the organization in many different roles. She has also been involved with the Y-USA DIG Leadership Council, Vincent Village, and Healthier Moms and Babies, among other organizations.
WANE-TV
After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
963xke.com
Parkview announces first Allen County baby born in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in 2023 was a girl. For privacy reasons, there were not many details released. However, Parkview representatives did say that the first baby of 2023 was named. Leilani Rue. The adorable baby...
WANE-TV
Philharmonic parties still at odds over contract after back-to-back meetings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After five hours of negotiations Wednesday and four hours of negotiations Thursday, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians and management are still empty-handed, prolonging a strike that has lasted for nearly a month. Philharmonic management said Wednesday recent proposals from the musicians “have moved backwards,”...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
Narcan vending machine added outside of Parkview Randallia Hospital
A new Narcan vending machine was just made available in the last week outside the emergency room entrance at Parkview Randallia Hospital.
WANE-TV
15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 killing outside Broadway bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court on Friday found a man guilty of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection to a 2019 killing outside a bar near downtown. Michael O. Anderson, Jr., 25, had been accused of...
Comments / 6