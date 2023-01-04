ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Electric Works: Prayer Works, a 24/7 prayer room

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- As Electric Works continues to open more to the public, one part of campus has been in the works for a long time. Prayer Works, a prayer room that is open 24/7 which gives the community to come together to pray at anytime. It will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

All-American Outdoor expo brings back fan favorite

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Calling all outdoor lovers, the All-American Outdoor expo returns this weekend. From fishing and hunting gear to boats and RV’s, the outdoor expo has it all. The outdoor expo is bringing back the Lumberjack show, with axe throwing, speed climbing and logrolling. Shows will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Pet of the Week: 1/3/2023

The Pet of the Week is Clint, a 2-year-old cat. If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Top Restaurants on Living Local 15

We are kicking off this new year with “Best Of” shows. Today we are highlighting the Top Restaurants we’ve visited on the show. Make sure to check out the Farm to Fork experience of Joseph Decuis, experience the Asian-inspired dishes at Nawa, or head to JK O’Donnell’s for a taste of Ireland.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne woman celebrates reaching century mark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman earned her centenarian title Wednesday as she celebrated her 100th birthday at her nursing home. To celebrate, community members sent in cards to Ruth, which were read to her during her birthday party. “The good Lord has been good to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Savor Fort Wayne returns in January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s a reason for people to try new restaurants or return to an old favorite; Savor Fort Wayne and the 12 days of dining deals will be back later this month. Over 70 restaurants will be offering special three-course meals at value prices from January...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

TIME honors Kelley Automotive Group President Tom Kelley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Kelley Automotive Group President Tom Kelley is in the running for the TIME Dealer of the Year award. The award honors the nation's most successful auto dealers who also have a deep commitment to community service. Kelley is a lead supporter of the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Clubs and helps many nonprofits and organizations in Northeast Indiana.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New pergola at J K O’Donnell’s expected to open this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular downtown watering hole plans to build a pergola behind its restaurant, allowing more clients the chance to enjoy a brew and other pub activities outdoors. J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House filed plans with the Allen County Plan Commission to install a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FW ranks 3rd worst active lifestyle city in WalletHub report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - According to a new report, when it comes to the largest 100 U.S. cities Fort Wayne ranks near the bottom for active lifestyles. WalletHub, a personal finance website, released its report today rating the 2023 Best and Worst Cities for an Active Lifestyle. Fort Wayne ranks 97th out of 100 based on 36 key indicators that include everything from the average monthly fitness club fees to the percentage of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announces new chief operating officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The YMCA has announced that Tabitha Ervin will serve as the new chief operating officer. Ervin has served the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne since 2007 and has since served the organization in many different roles. She has also been involved with the Y-USA DIG Leadership Council, Vincent Village, and Healthier Moms and Babies, among other organizations.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Parkview announces first Allen County baby born in 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in 2023 was a girl. For privacy reasons, there were not many details released. However, Parkview representatives did say that the first baby of 2023 was named. Leilani Rue. The adorable baby...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Philharmonic parties still at odds over contract after back-to-back meetings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After five hours of negotiations Wednesday and four hours of negotiations Thursday, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians and management are still empty-handed, prolonging a strike that has lasted for nearly a month. Philharmonic management said Wednesday recent proposals from the musicians “have moved backwards,”...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Jury finds man guilty in 2019 killing outside Broadway bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court on Friday found a man guilty of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection to a 2019 killing outside a bar near downtown. Michael O. Anderson, Jr., 25, had been accused of...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy