Plans are coming together for the forthcoming New Orleans restaurant from Chris Dupont, a celebrated Birmingham, Alabama chef who helped raise the city’s culinary profile as chef and owner of Cafe Dupont for 20 years. Dupont closed that restaurant last year to relocate his family to his native New Orleans and open what he said would be his “last” restaurant in the former Magazine Street location of Cavan — though that space has been used as a film set for AMC series The Driver for the last few months. Now Dupont has shared new details with the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, saying the technique and product-driven restaurant, to be called Étoile, will open in spring 2023.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO