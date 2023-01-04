Read full article on original website
Related
myneworleans.com
The King of King Cakes Has Arrived at La Boulangerie
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Jan. 6, King’s Day, Executive Pastry Chef Maggie Scales of the Link Restaurant Group will be offering several flavors and sizes of king cakes at both Cochon Butcher and La Boulangerie on Magazine Street. Chef Maggie will serve the famous “Elvis,” a soft brioche filled with peanut butter and roasted banana, topped with house-cured bacon, toasted marshmallow, and Mardi Gras sprinkles. In place of the iconic small plastic “baby,” all of Chef Maggie’s cakes contain a petite pink pig as their signature “baby.” Custom dictates whoever gets the “baby” must provide the king cake for the next party, keeping the celebration rolling all season long!
myneworleans.com
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival Announces Grand Marshal and Entertainment Lineup
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a press conference today including several council members and other local and state dignitaries, event officials announced the return of the popular Algiers Mardi Gras fest for its third annual Mardi Gras daytime soiree. The 2023 annual family fun festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at New Orleans Federal City. Serving as Grand Marshal for the 2023 event is recently retired Appeals Court Judge Edwin A. Lombard.
myneworleans.com
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Announces Concert Series
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation presents the 2023 Jazz & Heritage Concert Series featuring local and international musicians at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St. Tickets are $10. All proceeds from this concert series directly...
myneworleans.com
PJ’s Coffee Crowns New Limited-Time Mardi Gras Flavors
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – PJ’s Coffee is rolling out its own trio of flavors fit for a king in celebration of the carnival season. From Jan. 6 to Feb. 28, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse is offering limited-time drinks during its favorite time of the year — Mardi Gras. Guests can indulge in these three drinks inspired by the flavors of the Carnival Season.
myneworleans.com
Criollo Launches Exclusive ‘75 Cent French 75’ Deal
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Criollo announces the new ‘75 Cent French 75’ special, which offers guests an unbeatable drink deal on a New Orleans classic!. Offered only during the weekend Jazz Brunch, every Saturday and Sunday between 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. guests can enjoy French 75s made with your choice of Botanist Gin or St-Remy Brandy for only 75 cents alongside their delicious Creole-inspired brunch menu, which features menu items like Steak & Eggs, Brioche French Toast, Smoked Salmon Bagels and much more. And like always, guests who visit for weekend brunch also receive $5 all day parking at the nearby Solaris Garage, making Criollo the perfect place to start the day before exploring the French Quarter. You can’t find a better drink deal in the French Quarter!
Eater
Acclaimed Birmingham Chef Firms Up Plans for New Orleans Restaurant Replacing Cavan
Plans are coming together for the forthcoming New Orleans restaurant from Chris Dupont, a celebrated Birmingham, Alabama chef who helped raise the city’s culinary profile as chef and owner of Cafe Dupont for 20 years. Dupont closed that restaurant last year to relocate his family to his native New Orleans and open what he said would be his “last” restaurant in the former Magazine Street location of Cavan — though that space has been used as a film set for AMC series The Driver for the last few months. Now Dupont has shared new details with the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, saying the technique and product-driven restaurant, to be called Étoile, will open in spring 2023.
myneworleans.com
WYES and New Orleans Auction Galleries Host NEW Showcase Event
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Do you have an estate sale find you just couldn’t pass up or a family heirloom you’ve been wondering about? Find out what they’re really worth during the WYES ANTIQUES SHOWCASE with New Orleans Auction Galleries on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at WYES located at 916 Navarre Ave. in New Orleans. During the event, attendees may have items evaluated by antique experts, attend three antique-related seminars and enjoy wine and light bites.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
Meet Apollo Creed from ‘Rocky’
Big Stars in the New Orleans sky at FAN EXPO all weekend.
myneworleans.com
Urban South Brewery Unveils 2023 Beer Distribution Calendar
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans and one of the leading breweries in the South, has announced its 2023 distribution calendar, featuring year-round and seasonal beer releases for the upcoming year. The award-winning craft brewery is bringing back fan favorites like Holy Roller IPA, Who Dat Golden Ale and Pop! Tangerine Sour, while adding some great new exciting beers and hard seltzers to the lineup.
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
NOLA.com
Damion and Cheryl Banks crowned king and queen of Culinary Queens of New Orleans
The Culinary Queens of New Orleans have crowned chef Damion Banks and his wife, Cheryl Banks, as the king- and queen-select for the second year of the food-centered Carnival parade. Last year, the group made its debut as the first industry-based krewe in the Greater New Orleans area. It also...
WDSU
It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released
The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule.
New Orleans restaurant opening location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
NOLA.com
Our Lady of Lourdes, historic Uptown church unused since Katrina, set for restoration
Our Lady of Lourdes, the century-old former Roman Catholic church on the corner of Napoleon Avenue and Lasalle Street, is finally set to be rehabilitated after remaining unused since it was shuttered in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The new owners — three local developers — plan to give the...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi opens new store in the New Orleans area
Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi is expanding in Louisiana again—bringing its store count in the state to six with more on the way. As part of the grocer’s Gulf Coast expansion, Aldi on Thursday opened its first store in Metairie, Louisiana, which is in the New Orleans metropolitan area. The new store is located at 8855 Veteran's Blvd., the discount grocer said.
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette
Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
fox8live.com
New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ laid to rest Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members and friends gathered Thursday (Jan. 5) to say goodbye to New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed on December 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the Barrone Street Rouses location. He...
Comments / 1