Portage, WI

Outsider.com

Wisconsin Canal Clogged by Butter After Dairy Plant Fire

Wisconsin authorities have a strange problem on their hands this week. One of the state’s most historic canals is clogged—with butter. The incident began on Monday, Jan.2, after the Associated Milk Producers Inc. dairy plant burst into flames and melted a massive storage room that was filled with sticks of the delicious condiment. The creamy liquid then oozed right into a nearby waterway.
nbc15.com

From hot dogs to housing, first developments on former Oscar Mayer plant

While many are learning about things like automated external defibrillators and the crucial role, they play now in the wake of ‘MNF,’ the tool has been a passion project for others for years. Charlie Berens, Butch Vig among 50+ artists to perform at Madison epilepsy awareness concert. Updated:...
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation

Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
FOND DU LAC, WI
nbc15.com

Madison plows prepared for expected snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison crews are prepared to head out once snow arrives Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours to treat the city’s roadways. The City of Madison Streets Division said snow could be expected during the evening commute. Thirty-two trucks will be sent out to the city’s main arteries to apply salt and plow, according to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Common Council approves news policy for greener streets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Common Council approved the new Complete Green Streets policy on Tuesday, providing a consistent guide for greener planning, designing, building and operating streets. The guide prioritizes bicycle, street and neighborhood safety, as well as mass transit and trees. Satya Rhodes-Conway, the mayor of Madison, wrote...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Police Dept. investigates shots fired on city’s north side

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured after shots were fired late Thursday night in Sun Prairie, police confirmed. A report of possible gunshots near Andrews Drive, on the city’s north side, was received by the Sun Prairie Police Department just before midnight. Officers collected several spent...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign

DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road. ﻿ According to the sheriff’s office,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Troy Ludlum carries his father’s legacy as volunteer firefighter in Mineral Point

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The son of a firefighter killed on the job hopes to make his father proud by continuing to protect the Mineral Point community. Exactly one year ago on January 6, 2022, Mineral Point Volunteer Firefighters James “Jim” Ludlum and Cpt. Brian Busch were killed on Highway 151 during an emergency response when their fire engine collided with a semi truck.
MINERAL POINT, WI
nbc15.com

DHS, Jefferson Co. officials encourage homeowners to test for radon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Jefferson County Health Department are urging residents to test their homes during January for radon throughout National Radon Action Month. Jefferson Co. officials said radon, a scentless radioactive gas naturally present in the ground, can get...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Woman taken to hospital after wreck involving school bus in Dane Co.

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 66-year-old woman was rescued from her vehicle Thursday after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported that the bus was driving southbound on Oak Park Road and allegedly didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Park and Highway 12.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. ﻿   The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
MARSHALL, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health: Overdose visits in emergency departments remain large

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of emergency visits related to opioid overdoses continues remain high nationally and at UW Health, the health system announced Friday. A report from the Centers for Disease Control said the rate of nonfatal opioid hospital visits has increased 4% each quarter from January 2018 to March 2022—an increase of 98 to 179 patients per 100,000. This increase has gone hand in hand with the increase in overdose rates in emergency departments nationally, according to the same report.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
MADISON, WI

