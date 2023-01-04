Read full article on original website
‘Environmental impacts are minimal’: Wisconsin DNR provides positive update on butter spill following fire at dairy plant
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given an update regarding the butter spill that resulted from a fire at the Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI) facility in central Wisconsin. DNR staff report that around 20 gallons of butter entered the adjacent canal through...
Wisconsin Canal Clogged by Butter After Dairy Plant Fire
Wisconsin authorities have a strange problem on their hands this week. One of the state’s most historic canals is clogged—with butter. The incident began on Monday, Jan.2, after the Associated Milk Producers Inc. dairy plant burst into flames and melted a massive storage room that was filled with sticks of the delicious condiment. The creamy liquid then oozed right into a nearby waterway.
From hot dogs to housing, first developments on former Oscar Mayer plant
From hot dogs to housing, first developments on former Oscar Mayer plant
Two displaced after kitchen fire damages west side home
The Madison Fire Department says two people have been displaced from their home on the city's west side after a fire Wednesday afternoon.
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
Madison plows prepared for expected snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison crews are prepared to head out once snow arrives Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours to treat the city’s roadways. The City of Madison Streets Division said snow could be expected during the evening commute. Thirty-two trucks will be sent out to the city’s main arteries to apply salt and plow, according to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
Madison Common Council approves news policy for greener streets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Common Council approved the new Complete Green Streets policy on Tuesday, providing a consistent guide for greener planning, designing, building and operating streets. The guide prioritizes bicycle, street and neighborhood safety, as well as mass transit and trees. Satya Rhodes-Conway, the mayor of Madison, wrote...
Richland Center dairy company to provide employees with $5K toward childcare
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a new year, but the cost of childcare remains high, with some programs costing more than college tuition. That is why one Wisconsin-based company is partnering with a childcare network to ease some of the stress that comes with enrolling in early education.
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
Sun Prairie Police Dept. investigates shots fired on city’s north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured after shots were fired late Thursday night in Sun Prairie, police confirmed. A report of possible gunshots near Andrews Drive, on the city’s north side, was received by the Sun Prairie Police Department just before midnight. Officers collected several spent...
Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign
DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Troy Ludlum carries his father’s legacy as volunteer firefighter in Mineral Point
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The son of a firefighter killed on the job hopes to make his father proud by continuing to protect the Mineral Point community. Exactly one year ago on January 6, 2022, Mineral Point Volunteer Firefighters James “Jim” Ludlum and Cpt. Brian Busch were killed on Highway 151 during an emergency response when their fire engine collided with a semi truck.
Westbound lanes of Highway 19 at Highway 12 reopen after crash
All westbound lanes of Highway 19 at Highway 12 west of Waunakee are currently blocked because of a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
DHS, Jefferson Co. officials encourage homeowners to test for radon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Jefferson County Health Department are urging residents to test their homes during January for radon throughout National Radon Action Month. Jefferson Co. officials said radon, a scentless radioactive gas naturally present in the ground, can get...
Woman taken to hospital after wreck involving school bus in Dane Co.
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 66-year-old woman was rescued from her vehicle Thursday after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported that the bus was driving southbound on Oak Park Road and allegedly didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Park and Highway 12.
State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
UW Health: Overdose visits in emergency departments remain large
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of emergency visits related to opioid overdoses continues remain high nationally and at UW Health, the health system announced Friday. A report from the Centers for Disease Control said the rate of nonfatal opioid hospital visits has increased 4% each quarter from January 2018 to March 2022—an increase of 98 to 179 patients per 100,000. This increase has gone hand in hand with the increase in overdose rates in emergency departments nationally, according to the same report.
Suspect allegedly stole Madison hotel ATM by loading it on a dolly, wheeling it away
Suspect allegedly stole Madison hotel ATM by loading it on a dolly, wheeling it away
Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
