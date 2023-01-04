ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notoriously Morbid opens Boba café

By Conor Doherty
WVNS
WVNS
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley.

Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd.

How to stick your resolutions well into the new year

The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café.

Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular in Beckley.

What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the US

“I think it’ll broaden their horizons a bit,” said Miller. Not a lot of people know about Boba, its not very big here. So it’ll open them up to trying new things.”

Along with helping start the café, Kobe will train employees at Notoriously Morbid in how to make Boba and run the café.

